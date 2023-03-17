Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Device Market Report 2023: Opportunities in Out of hospital Facilities Boost Future Growth Potential
The care delivery model is shifting from hospitals to alternative care settings, such as home care and ambulatory surgical centers. Multiple challenges in hospitals, including a severe shortage of skilled workforce, staff burnout, and declining margins, boost this shift. The adoption of multiparameter monitoring devices in out-of-hospital settings has grown due to several benefits, such as cost reduction and flexibility.
Remote monitoring has gained traction during the last few years, and the COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated its adoption. The growing demand for remote monitoring and virtual care drives innovation in multiparameter monitors. More focus on the care continuum model is increasing the number of applications of patient monitoring devices in disease management, diagnosis, pre-operative care, post-operative care, and others.
Multiparameter patient monitoring device vendors are developing innovative monitoring technologies, such as wearables and contactless monitoring solutions, for patient mobility and ease of use. Start-ups are entering the wearable and contactless monitoring market, and several consumer-grade wearable companies are entering the medical-grade monitoring space to meet the growing demand. Vendors have started incorporating analytics, workflow management, and clinical decision solutions to reduce healthcare provider workload and increase cost savings.
Technological innovations and advanced solutions have an adoption rate in high-income and middle-income countries. Most low-income countries cannot afford multiparameter monitoring devices and are looking for low-cost solutions.
This study examines the multiparameter patient monitoring devices used in hospitals and outpatient settings. Portable and stationary devices used in high-, mid-, and low-acuity settings are covered in the study.
Research Highlights:
Market size by revenue, covering historic and forecast data by segment (acuity level and end use) and region (North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, and Rest of World)
Market challenges and drivers
Competitive landscape, including company market shares
Technological trends and growth opportunities for stakeholders
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative 8T
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Device Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
Key Competitors
Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Forecast Assumptions
Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices
Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices - Device Usage Challenges
Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices - Implementation Challenges
Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices - Acuity Level
Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices - End Users
Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices - Components
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Acuity Level
Revenue Forecast by End User
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
3. Business Models and Technology Landscape
Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices - Global Purchase Pattern
Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices - Monitoring-as-a-Service
Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices - Predictive Insights
Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices - Operational Support Using Software
Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices - Wearables
Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices - Wearables
Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices - Contactless Patient Monitoring
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Acuity Level
Revenue Forecast by End User
Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Acuity Level
Revenue Forecast by End User
Forecast Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Acuity Level
Revenue Forecast by End User
Forecast Analysis
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Rest of World
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Acuity Level
Revenue Forecast by End User
Forecast Analysis
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Multiparameter Devices Supporting Virtual Care
Growth Opportunity 2: Outpatient Settings
Growth Opportunity 3: Clinical Decision Support and Workflow Management
Growth Opportunity 4: Predictive Monitoring
Growth Opportunity 5: Low-cost Devices
9. Next Steps
Your Next Steps
Why Frost, Why Now?
List of Exhibits
