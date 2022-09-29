U.S. markets open in 3 hours 24 minutes

Global Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) Market Report 2022: Growing Popularity of Guided Ammunition Over Unguided Rocket Artillery Bolsters Sector

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) Market

Global Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) Market
Global Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) Market

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) market size reached US$ 637.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 954.1 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.94% during 2021-2027.

A multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) is a versatile automatic weapon used to fire guided rockets and missiles. The launcher is mounted on stretched chassis and comprises a fire control computer. MLRS delivers a large firepower volume to strike long-range and high payloads at all depths of the tactical battlefield. At present, modern wheeled systems, which are lightweight and have high mobility and speed compared to tracked systems, are gaining traction in the defense and military sector worldwide.

The rising cross-border tensions between various countries, in confluence with the increasing funding for advanced weapons by several governing agencies, represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. These agencies are also spending on artillery modernization programs and the acquisition of new systems.

Apart from this, the growing popularity of guided ammunition over unguided rocket artillery is positively influencing the sales of MLRS. Furthermore, the introduction of guided MLRS that relies on the global positioning system (GPS) and inertial guidance package to enhance positioning accuracy and fire from dispersed positions at a single target is strengthening the market growth. It also helps in reducing logistics load, chances of collateral damage and fratricide, while increasing the effective range of the MLRS rocket. Moreover, the development of a more sophisticated MLRS that uses radar data and one-way radio datalink to initiate a two-dimensional correction of the rocket flight path is anticipated to drive the market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on launch vehicle, caliber type, range and pod capacity.

Breakup by Launch Vehicle:

  • Tracked

  • Wheeled

Breakup by Caliber Type:

  • 70-180 mm

  • 180-300 mm

Breakup by Range:

  • 10-100 km

  • 100-300 km

Breakup by Pod Capacity:

  • Upto 16

  • More than 16

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) Market

6 Market Breakup by Launch Vehicle

7 Market Breakup by Caliber Type

8 Market Breakup by Range

9 Market Breakup by Pod Capacity

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Avibras Industria Aeroespacial

  • BAE Systems Plc

  • Denel Land Systems (Denel SOC Ltd.)

  • Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG (Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG)

  • Hanwha Corporation

  • IMI Systems Ltd. (Elbit Systems Ltd.)

  • Larsen & Toubro Limited

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation

  • Roketsan Roket Sanayii ve Ticaret A.S.

  • Tata Advanced Systems Limited (Tata Sons Private Limited).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/io4kfi

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


