Global Musculoskeletal Partnering Report 2021: Access Over 600 Deals - Trends, Players and Financials

The Global Musculoskeletal Partnering 2014-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 600 musculoskeletal deals.

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.

The report takes readers through the comprehensive Musculoskeletal disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Musculoskeletal deals. The report presents financial deal terms values for Musculoskeletal deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.

The report includes deals for the following indications: Arthritis, Ankylosing spondylitis, Juvenile arthritis, Osteoarthritis, Psoriatic arthritis, Rheumatoid arthritis, Bone fracture, Hip, Carpel tunnel syndrome, Frozen shoulder, Gout, Knee, Meniscus damage, Muscular dystrophy, Osteoporosis, Paget's disease, Spinal muscular atrophy, Bone pain, Back pain, Muscular pain, Stiffness, Weakness, plus other musculoskeletal indications.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Musculoskeletal partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Musculoskeletal technologies and products.

Report Scope

Global Musculoskeletal Partnering 2014 to 2021 includes:

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Musculoskeletal deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 600 Musculoskeletal deal records

The leading Musculoskeletal deals by value since 2014

Most active Musculoskeletal dealmakers since 2014

Available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Musculoskeletal dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Musculoskeletal partnering over the years

2.3. Musculoskeletal partnering by deal type

2.4. Musculoskeletal partnering by industry sector

2.5. Musculoskeletal partnering by stage of development

2.6. Musculoskeletal partnering by technology type

2.7. Musculoskeletal partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for Musculoskeletal partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Musculoskeletal partnering

3.3. Musculoskeletal partnering headline values

3.4. Musculoskeletal deal upfront payments

3.5. Musculoskeletal deal milestone payments

3.6. Musculoskeletal royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading Musculoskeletal deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Musculoskeletal partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Musculoskeletal

4.4. Top Musculoskeletal deals by value



Chapter 5 - Musculoskeletal contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Musculoskeletal partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Musculoskeletal dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Musculoskeletal therapeutic target



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Directory of Musculoskeletal deals by company A-Z since 2014

Appendix 2 - Directory of Musculoskeletal deals by deal type since 2014

Appendix 3 - Directory of Musculoskeletal deals by stage of development since 2014

Appendix 4 - Directory of Musculoskeletal deals by technology type since 2014



