Global Mushroom Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 86.0 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research analyses that the Global Mushroom Market is expected to reach the value of USD 86.0 Billion By 2028 with a CAGR of 9.50% between 2022 and 2028.



What is Mushroom? How Big is Mushroom Market Size?

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increasing Awareness regarding Health and Wellness

Mushrooms are a low fat, low-calorie food that gives you a nutritive punch. It is filled with many health-boosting antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins which have been recognized as a valuable part of any diet. For example, mushrooms are a good source of Vitamin D when grown with exposure to ultraviolet rays, a crucial component in immune and bone health.

Increasing demand for low fat, low cholesterol food because of various health related problems like obesity, cancer, among others is driving the market for mushrooms. These days Veganism has become a trend as well as a habit towards healthy living. People are learning about the harm it is causing to animal species and the environment. The motive is to stop exploiting, stressing, and ending any animal to the end of its species. Veganism and mushroom acting as a meat substitute together is also propelling the growth for this market.

List of Prominent Players in the Mushroom Market:

Bonduelle Group

Costa Group

CMP Mushroom

Drinkwater Mushrooms

Green yard

Monaghan Group

Monterey Mushroom Inc

OKECHAMP S.A

Shanghai Fengke Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

The Mushroom Company

Key Highlights from the Report:

The button Mushroom sub-segment is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR. The button Mushroom is largely consumed Mushroom globally and includes numerous health benefits. The button Mushroom is commercially grown in all the prime Mushroom producing countries like the UK, Italy, China, Taiwan, Germany, and some other countries. Furthermore, the development in research and development on white button Mushrooms to find out about their ability in preventing cancer along with affordable prices is expected to increase the demand for button Mushrooms during the forecast period.

The fresh Mushrooms sub-segment holds a substantial market share in 2021. The demand for fresh Mushrooms is increasing across developing economies of Asia Pacific and also in European countries owing to a rise in consumers' preference for organic food. The rising demand for fresh Mushrooms is globally increasing particularly in developed countries like the US, due to the increasing demand for healthy food products, in which no preservative is included. While the US is one of the largest fresh Mushroom producers.

Asia Pacific is the fastest regional segment. The growth of Asia Pacific is attributed to the consumption and production of Mushrooms in developing countries like China, Japan, and India. Furthermore, China is the largest producer of Mushrooms, as per capita consumption of Mushrooms globally. The consumption of Mushrooms in developing countries of the Asia Pacific such as Japan, and India is increasing at a considerable rate owing to the increasing production along with the enlarged import of Mushrooms in these countries.



Segmentation of Mushroom Market:

Type Button Shiitake Oyster Matsutake Truffle Others

Form Fresh Processed

Distribution Channel Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Sales Channel

Application Food Pharmaceutical Cosmetic

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa





Rising Demand in Hotel/Restaurant/Catering

The rapid expansion of the hotel/restaurant/catering sector is increasing the demand for mushrooms swiftly. The rising adoption of mushrooms as a meat substitute coupled with increasing vegan populations is anticipated to further drive the market growth. Plant-based food trends in the HoReCa industry in various regions and categories will expand in the coming years which will also drive the market for meat substitutes like mushrooms, plant-based sausages, chickpeas, and many others. The plant-based trend is expected to see new formats, sophisticated alternatives, all because of health-conscious consumers. Delivering raw material of premium quality is a prerequisite for market players to flourish since the returns here are substantially attractive in the HoReCa segment than retail. Thus, driving the market growth over the forecast period.

The Report on Mushroom Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Holds Maximum Market Share

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth of Mushroom Market in 2021. The major driving factors for the market are presence of developing countries in the region. Additionally, presence of countries such as China and India are offering the large base of consumers for mushrooms. Thus, providing the opportunity for the market. Moreover, growing veganism and health- conscious customers’ population and increasing disposable income is further propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

Some of The Key Questions from Our Customers Are:

Which are the top companies in the market?

How will the market change in the next years?

What are the drivers and restraints of the market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the market throughout the forecast period?

Which area offers the most significant benefit for the world market?

What are the threats to business and the impact of the current scenario on growth and market perception?

What are the likely advanced scenarios and maximum incentive to see movement by application, type, and region?

Recent Developments:

January 2021: South Mill Champs Expands Mushrooms Processing Capabilities with the Acquisition of The Mushroom Company

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC on Mushroom Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 49.9 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 86.0 Billion CAGR 9.50% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Bonduelle Group, Costa Group, CMP Mushroom, Drinkwater Mushrooms, Greenyard, Monaghan Group, Monterey Mushroom Inc, OKECHAMP S.A, Shanghai Fengke Biological Technology Co. Ltd., The Mushroom Company

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

