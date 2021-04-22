Global Mushroom Market By Type, By Form, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2020 - 2026

The Global Mushroom Market size is expected to reach $52 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 12. 4% CAGR during the forecast period. Mushrooms are the fungus that has various nutrients. It has very low content of gluten, sodium, fat and cholesterol that lead to the increasing adoption of mushroom among people.

There is a wide range of nutrients like vitamin, selenium and potassium offered by mushroom to the person consuming it. Mushrooms fall under the vegetable group and are one of the widely acceptable edible funguses.



There are a variety of medicinal uses of mushroom because of its nutrient content like calcium, vitamin B, phosphorus, vitamin D, potassium, magnesium, and other minerals. Mushrooms are sometimes known as parasites that mean they are dependent on other plants for their food. Various governments of emerging nations have initiated many campaigns to help out this industry that further benefitted the under-privileged people who are involved in the production of mushroom industry.



The growth of the market would be augmented by the increasing commercial consumption of mushroom in cafeterias, supermarkets, restaurants, & hotels. Some other factors which are pushing the growth graph of market are the changing preferences of customers towards adopting vegan food and the rising demand for meat substitute in the market. Increasing vegan culture is creating demand for meat substitutes, as a result button & shiitake mushrooms are gaining popularity due to their high protein content. Moreover, the changing consumer preference for consuming processed food is among the major aspects that would fuel the market in the future years. However, the short shelf life of mushrooms would hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period. Along with that, the labour-intensive technique of mushroom farming & the high operational cost associated with it will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Oyster, Shiitake, Button and Other Types. Among all these, button mushroom acquired the highest revenue share in 2019 and would maintain the same trend over the forecast period. Button mushroom is the most consumed type of mushroom all over the world and provides various health benefits to the consumers. The growth of this segment is estimated to accelerate in the forecast period owing to the rising R&D on white button mushroom to know whether they can prevent cancer, coupled with the availability of these mushrooms at lower prices in comparison to other varieties of mushroom.



Form Outlook



Based on Form, the market is segmented into Fresh Mushroom and Processed Mushroom. Under this market segment, fresh mushroom garnered the highest revenue share in 2019 and will maintain its dominance in the market during the forecast period. It is due to the high demand for fresh mushroom around the world, specifically in developed nations like the US. The increasing demand for healthy food option with no added chemicals & preservatives is surging the demand for fresh mushrooms.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores and Online. The Specialty Stores market dominated the Global Mushroom Market By Distribution Channel 2019. The Convenience Stores market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.7% during (2020 - 2026).



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Residential, Industrial and Commercial. The Commercial market dominated the Global Mushroom Market by End Use 2019. The Industrial market is experiencing a CAGR of 12.75% during (2020 - 2026). Additionally, The Residential market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 12.35% during (2020 - 2026).



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Europe is estimated to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. It is due to the rising demand for healthy food items in this region. Countries like Netherlands, Spain, the UK, Germany and others are have shown high demands for mushrooms for its usage in manufacturing medicines and this demand will escalate during the forecast period. Mushroom market will witness a substantial rise in the region owing to the adoption of improved & advanced processing technologies by the cultivators all over this region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Bonduelle S.A., Costa Group Holdings Limited, Monterey Mushrooms, Inc., Okechamp SA, Shanghai Fengke Biological Technology Co., Ltd., South Mill Mushrooms Sales, Inc. (The Mushroom Company), Basciani Foods, Inc., NABIA (Next Agricultural Business Incorporated Australia), Greenyard NV, and Giorgio Fresh Co. (Giorgio Mushroom Co.)



Strategies deployed in Mushroom Market



Jan-2021: South Mill Champs took over the Mushroom Company, the largest full line mushroom processor. The acquisition aims to support and further expand the capabilities of SMC and product innovation.



Dec-2020: Giorgio released two new, bold, and delicious flavor additions of Smokehouse Bacon and Hot & Spicy Cajun Style to their popular prevailing Savory Wild Portabella Mushroom Jerky portfolio. The latest recipes added Giorgio’s recent flavor portfolio of Sweet Balsamic & Golden Fig, Roasted Garlic & Black Pepper, and Sesame, Ginger & Korean Chili.



Dec-2020: Costa Group launched a new moniker Mush-Boom by combining three brands into one. Mush-Boom is distinct from the status quo focusing on the fact that mushrooms are quirky, fun, and full of goodness.



Nov-2020: South Mill Champs expanded the global footprints by opening a new distribution center in Lakeland, Florida. The facility scales over 30,000 square feet and Florida is the natural extension of the company’s sales network.



Jul-2019: Monterey Mushrooms introduced a 40-ounce bag of pre-sliced white mushrooms to foodservice customers. The bigger bag enhances shelf life and quality. The bag was developed to fulfill the requirements of the pizza business and other foodservice operators, which utilizes huge quantities of sliced mushrooms as a core ingredient.



Jun-2019: Bonduelle Group acquired the industrial assets of the LLC SHOCK frozen vegetable production company. This acquisition strengthened Bonduelle’s position in Russia and the Community of Independent States (CIS).



Feb-2019: South Mill Champs announced a new snack food venture, Shrooms Snacks. This venture aimed to offer great tasting, better-for-you snacks by utilizing mushrooms grown and handpicked from the South Mill farms in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.



Feb-2019: Shrooms, a brand of South Mill Champs launched a line of Crispy Mushrooms, Mushroom + Fruit or Meat Jerky, Mushroom Jerky, and Mushroom Snack Bars.



Jan-2019: Giorgio entered into an agreement to acquire certain assets of the Country Fresh business. Through this acquisition, Giorgio would better serve Country Fresh Mushrooms’ users and help them grow their mushroom category.



Jul-2018: Bonduelle took over Del Monte, a North American food production and distribution company from Conagra Brands. Under this acquisition, Bonduelle got the right to utilize the Del Monte brand on various segments of processed fruits & vegetables and stocks of products.



Jan-2018: South Mill Mushrooms collaborated with Champ’s Mushrooms of British Columbia. Both the companies aimed to make a leading producer and supplier of mushrooms and other produce. The companies would continue to manage under the South Mill and Champ’s brands and deliver the same high standards of product quality and customer service.



Jul-2017: Monterey Mushrooms released a finely diced mushroom product for foodservice consumers. These products are a two-pound bag of finely diced white and brown mushrooms with an expanded shelf life. These mushrooms are ready to mix with ground meat and cooked to make nutritious, a delicious, and sustainable burger, taco, meatball, or similar menu item.



Jun-2017: Greenyard Foods acquired Mykogen from private-equity firm Abris Capital Partners. Through this acquisition, Greenyard aimed to strengthen its position in the market. Mykogen’s quality growing media are important in yielding high quality mushrooms in the increasing production markets of Central and Eastern Europe.



Companies Profiled



• Bonduelle S.A.



• Costa Group Holdings Limited



• Monterey Mushrooms, Inc.



• Okechamp SA



• Shanghai Fengke Biological Technology Co., Ltd.



• South Mill Mushrooms Sales, Inc. (The Mushroom Company)



• Basciani Foods, Inc.



• NABIA (Next Agricultural Business Incorporated Australia)



• Greenyard NV



• Giorgio Fresh Co. (Giorgio Mushroom Co.)



