Global Mushrooms Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $83.5 Billion by 2030 from $48.8 Billion in 2022 - China, India and Japan to Lead the Mushroom Market

Global Market for Mushrooms

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mushrooms: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Mushrooms Market to Reach $83.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mushrooms estimated at US$48.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$83.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Button, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$51.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Shiitake segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.2% CAGR



The Mushrooms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.6 Billion by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023



Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 334 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $48.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $83.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Health Benefits of Mushroom Makes it a Lucrative Market

China, India and Japan to Lead the Mushroom Market

Chinese Mushroom Production in '000 Tons for the Years 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020

Competition

Global Mushroom Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019

Global Canned Mushroom Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019

Mushrooms - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Mushroom Market Witnesses Significant Growth Due to Rising Consumption in Processed & Ready-to-Eat Foods

Extraordinary Health Benefits Offered by Mushrooms Make it Popular among Consumers

Growing Concerns About Obesity and Preference for Natural Weight Loss Products Drive Demand for Mushrooms

Obesity Prevalence Among Men and Women during 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

R&D and Innovations to Expand Applicability & Accelerate Growth

Improving Packaging Technologies to Increase the Shelf-Life of Mushrooms

Mushroom Market Faces Some Challenges: Hindrance to Long-Term Growth

Innovations and Advancements

Shrooms Introduces Four Adventurous Mushroom-Forward Snacks Range

Green Grow Launches Scottish Gourmet MushroomMeal Box

Amul Model Plans to Market Mushrooms in Dhanbad

Monterey Mushrooms Launches 'Let's BlendT', New Mushroom Product Range

Gourmet's Finest Mushroom Co. Plans to Launch Mushroom Crumble

Monaghan Mushrooms Unveils Immune Closed Cup Mushrooms for Irish Consumers

Purely Elizabeth Introduces Wellness Bar Line Made with Mushroom Powder

Origins Releases New Mega Mushroom Skin Serum

Sainsbury's Plans to Launch Plant Based 'Bleeding' Mushroom Burger

Superfoodies Introduces Mushroom Coffee

Cambridge Commodities Unveils Mushroom Vitamin D Powder

Product Overview

Definition of Mushroom

Types of Mushroom

