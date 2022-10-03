U.S. markets close in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,688.52
    +102.90 (+2.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,578.28
    +852.77 (+2.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,844.04
    +268.42 (+2.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,708.01
    +43.29 (+2.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.69
    +4.20 (+5.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,705.20
    +33.20 (+1.99%)
     

  • Silver

    20.69
    +1.65 (+8.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9821
    +0.0020 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6550
    -0.1490 (-3.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1320
    +0.0154 (+1.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6510
    -0.0780 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,591.39
    +407.39 (+2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.97
    +9.62 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    +14.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

The Global Music Market is expected to grow by $50.46 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.84% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Music Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the music market and it is poised to grow by $50. 46 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11. 84% during the forecast period.

New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Music Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04343452/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the music market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of digital music, increasing preference for music streaming services, and increased popularity of live events.
The music market analysis includes the source segment and geographic landscape.

The music market is segmented as below:
By Source
• Recording
• Live
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increase in mergers and acquisitions and strategic alliances among vendors and the entry of new players as one of the prime reasons driving the music market growth during the next few years. Also, growing wearables with music streaming and rising internet and smartphone penetration will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the music market covers the following areas:
• Music market sizing
• Music market forecast
• Music market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading music market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Aspiro AB, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Deezer SA, Kobalt Music Group Ltd., NORTHERN MUSIC Co. Ltd., Pioneer Music Co., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Sony Group Corp, Spotify Technology SA, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, THEME MUSIC Co. Pvt. Ltd., Universal Music Group, Vivendi SE, Warner Music Group Corp, Yamaha Corp., and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. Also, the music market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all future growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04343452/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Factories Making Towels and Bedsheets Are Shutting in Pakistan

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s small textile mills, which make products ranging from bedsheets to towels mainly for consumers in the US and Europe, are starting to shut after devastating floods wiped out its cotton crop.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Anoth

  • Cargo Shipowners Cancel Sailings as Global Trade Flips From Backlogs to Empty Containers

    Dozens of sailings from Asia to U.S. ports are set to be canceled in October as deteriorating economic conditions weigh on demand to ship goods worldwide.

  • Tesla Deliveries Hit A Record But Miss Views Amid Demand Concerns

    Tesla deliveries in the third quarter hit a record, but missed views as EV giant faces China demand concerns. How will Tesla stock react?

  • Europe Turns Its Back on Russian Crude as Sanctions Draw Closer

    (Bloomberg) -- The European market for Russia’s seaborne crude is drying up as sanctions draw nearer, and the country’s Asian customers aren’t picking up the slack like they once were. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresStocks Catch a Bid After Drawdown as Yields Tumble: Markets WrapTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointKim Kardashian to Pay $1.3 Million to SEC for C

  • Russian factory activity expands at fastest rate in Sept since 2019 - PMI

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian manufacturing activity grew at its fastest rate in 3-1/2 years in September, driven by rises in production, new orders and client demand, a business survey showed on Monday, though Western sanctions continued to weigh on export business. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose in September to 52.0 from 51.7 in the previous month, climbing higher above the 50.0 mark that separates expansion from contraction to its highest point since March 2019. "Client demand was focused on domestic customers, however, as new export orders declined steeply," S&P Global said in a monthly survey.

  • Chinese Tech Billionaire Richard Liu Settles Sexual-Assault Case in Minnesota

    The JD.com founder’s trial, in a civil suit brought by a student who said he raped her in 2018, was set to begin this week.

  • Oil prices jump on reports OPEC+ will cut production

    Oil prices jumped on Monday following reports that the OPEC+ cartel is planning a large production cut. Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, noted that worries about reduced demand in coming months was evident in markets, where the cost of oil futures were lower in contracts for next year.

  • OPEC to Meet In Person for Expected Output Cut. Oil Prices Are Surging.

    Oil prices were up in morning trading on Monday as expectations mounted for a hefty oil-production cut from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies at their October meeting. West Texas Intermediate the U.S. standard, was up 6% at $84.27 a barrel. OPEC is considering reducing production by more than one million barrels a day, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

  • US Coal Prices Climb Past $200 as Global Energy Crunch Boosts Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- US coal prices surged past $200 for the first time as a global energy crunch drives up demand for the dirtiest fossil fuel.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresStocks Catch a Bid After Drawdown as Yields Tumble: Markets WrapTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointKim Kardashian to Pay $1.3 Million to SEC for Crypto ToutingSpot prices for coal from Central

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These Berkshire Hathaway holdings are growth stocks, and they look like better bargains on the heels of big sell-offs.

  • Why Have U.S. Natural Gas Prices Soared Since 2020?

    U.S. natural gas prices have quadrupled in the last two years, a price spike that is, in part, due to the country’s booming LNG industry

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Coca-Cola Stock

    Warren Buffett began buying shares of beverage giant Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) in 1988 through his holding company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), which now owns more than 400 million shares.

  • Apple loses second bid to challenge Qualcomm patents at U.S. Supreme Court

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday again declined to hear Apple Inc's bid to revive an effort to cancel three Qualcomm Inc smartphone patents despite the settlement of the underlying dispute between the two tech giants. The justices left in place a lower court's decision against Apple after similarly turning away in June the company's appeal of a lower court ruling in a closely related case challenging two other Qualcomm patents. Qualcomm sued Apple in San Diego federal court in 2017, arguing that its iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches infringed a variety of mobile-technology patents.

  • US Manufacturing Downshifts as Orders Shrink, ISM Data Show

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of US manufacturing stumbled in September to a more than two-year low, moving closer to outright stagnation as orders contracted for the third time in four months.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresStocks Catch a Bid After Drawdown as Yields Tumble: Markets WrapTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointKim Kardashian to Pay $1.3 Million to SEC for

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights ConocoPhillips, Occidental Petroleum, Hess and Cactus

    ConocoPhillips, Occidental Petroleum, Hess and Cactus have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • China's Xiaomi says will protect business interests after assets frozen in India

    Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp on Sunday said it was "disappointed" with an Indian order that froze $682 million of its assets and would continue to protect its interests. An Indian appellate authority on Friday confirmed an April order by India's federal financial crime fighting agency, the Enforcement Directorate, to seize 55.51 billion rupees, saying a probe found Xiaomi had made illegal remittances to foreign entities by passing them off as royalty payments.

  • Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 Stocks To Buy In October

    In this video, I will talk about two companies that are in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) that might be worth picking up in October. The 2 stocks are down 30% and 40% year-to-date respectively.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Jump 64.1% to 86.1% Higher, According to Wall Street

    Investment bank analysts think both of these stocks have what they need to deliver big gains in the foreseeable future.

  • Bitcoin Miner Merkle Increases Hashrate by 900% in 8 Months

    The miner currently has 140 megawatts of total computing power in its two facilities.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights CDW, EPAM Systems and Nutanix

    CDW, EPAM Systems and Nutanix have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.