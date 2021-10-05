U.S. markets closed

Global MVNO Business Plan 2021: Modelling and Negotiation Strategies for Contracting with Host Mobile Network Operators

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "MVNO Business Plan 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) companies are launched for many different reasons, many of which have more to do with other businesses than the MVNO operation itself. It is important to consider the strategies an MVNO will employ to exploit market opportunities and include in an MVNO Business Plan.

Some questions to consider include:

  • Will the MVNO be a sub-brand to an existing business?

  • Will the MVNO align with the retail strategies of some other business?

  • Will the MVNO offer discounted services compared to existing Mobile Network Operators (MNO)?

  • Will the MVNO offer Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications-related services on a B2B basis rather than consumer services?

  • Will the MVNO acquire data-only from the underlying MNO, relying upon messaging and voice-over IP and delivered in an OTT model?

Regardless of the overall MVNO strategy, executing upon a vision requires careful planning. One thing that all successful MVNOs have in common is they started with a well-developed business plan. This must include insights regarding the impact of 5G on business operations. Accordingly, customers acquiring the MVNO Business Plan will also receive research evaluating 5G technology and its impact upon networks, apps, and services (see below for more information).

The MVNO Business Plan

This is a full business plan based on the launch of an illustrative MVNO known as Contendus. The plan covers all aspects of the company launch plan including market assessment, funding requirements, financial analysis, market segmentation, and product differentiation. Also included is a go-to-market plan, distribution and replenishment plans, comparison of MVNO's and more. The major benefit of this report is to assist in the development of an MVNO launch and to help validate existing plans.

Launching a MVNO involves a lot of careful planning and an understanding of the competitive threats and opportunities. Understanding the competitive issues and what type of MVNO to launch is key to success. A critical aspect to the success of any MVNO is its wholesale negotiations with the host mobile network operator (MNO).

Accordingly, the MVNO Business Plan includes Modelling and Negotiation Strategies for Contracting with Host Mobile Network Operators. This includes rate structures of the retail minus and cost-plus models, the pros and cons of each, and how to implement them.

The MVNO Business Plan also includes evaluation of wholesale incentives, the reconciliation process, and also what macro and micro environmental aspects to consider when defining your negotiation strategy. Also included is an example Service Level Agreement (SLA), modeled from real-life operational MVNO SLAs, which can be customized and built upon to meet the needs of their service management requirements.

With 5G poised to impact virtually every part of the communication services value chain, the publisher believes it is extremely important for the MVNO ecosystem to be informed and understand the impacts on virtual network operations. Accordingly, the report 5G Technology Assessment, Market Outlook, and Forecasts 2021 - 2030 is also included with the MVNO Business Plan.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Overview
2.1. The Business
2.2. The Strategy
2.3. The Market
2.4. The Management
2.5. The Financials
2.6. The Company Mission
2.7. MVNO Criteria
2.8. Exceptions

3. The Business
3.1. Requirements Analysis
3.2. Description of Services
3.3. Target Market
3.4. Initial Services: Primary Revenue Drivers
3.5. Potential Future Services: Additional Revenue Sources
3.6. Distribution, Purchasing, and Refills
3.7. Starter Package
3.8. Handsets and Hardware
3.9. LTE System and the SIM-card
3.10. Website and User Interface Strategies
3.11. LTE Enhancements, 5G, and Future Technologies
3.12. Back-Office and Customer Care
3.13. Mobile Network Operator Requirements
3.14. Regulatory Issues
3.15. Churn Considerations

4. The Opportunity
4.1. Opportunity
4.2. Strategy
4.3. Provisioning and Management
4.4. Infrastructure
4.5. Multi-IMSI Approach
4.6. Multi-network VPN
4.7. Security and Control
4.8. Forecast

5. The Market
5.1. US Wireless Market
5.2. Prepaid Services Market
5.3. Wholesale Communications Services
5.4. Essential Negotiation Factors
5.5. Setup Cost Analysis
5.6. Terminal Usage and Control
5.7. Network Usage and Control

6. Marketing Plan
6.1. Overview
6.2. Marketing Strategy
6.3. Initial Market Segments and Strategic Considerations
6.4. Partnering and Co-branding
6.5. Loyalty Program
6.6. Migration Strategy

7. Financial Overview
7.1. Revenue Streams and Cost Considerations
7.2. Revenue Growth
7.3. Financial Projections
7.4. Funding
7.5. Exit Strategy

8. Extensions and Upgrades
8.1. Selection Criteria
8.2. Technical Requirements
8.3. Other Factors

9. Potential Market Segments

10. The Management Team and Partners
10.1. Management
10.2. Board of Advisors
10.3. Operational Partners

11. Competition
11.1. Prepaid Players
11.2. Prepaid Market Assessment

12. MVNO Market Outlook
12.1. Overview
12.2. Global Outlook and Forecast
12.3. MVNO Drivers in Europe
12.4. MVNO Drivers in the United States
12.5. MVNO Drivers in Middle East
12.6. MVNO Drivers in Asia Pacific

13. MVNO Case Studies

14. Conclusions

15. Appendix
15.1. Cellular Operator Organization Structure
15.2. Initiating Contact with MNOs
15.3. Strategy Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5gldqa

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mvno-business-plan-2021-modelling-and-negotiation-strategies-for-contracting-with-host-mobile-network-operators-301393312.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

