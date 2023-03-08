U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

Global n-Butanol Market Analysis Report 2023: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand/Supply, End-User Industries, Sales Channel, Regional Demand, Trade, Company Shares, 2015-2032

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global n-Butanol Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Sales Channel, Regional Demand, Foreign Trade, Company Share, 2015-2032" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global n-Butanol market has expanded to reach approximately 5000 thousand tonnes in 2021 and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.51% during the forecast period until 2032. The global n-Butanol market is anticipated to reach 8200 thousand tonnes by 2032.

n-Butanol finds its applications in multiple industries due to its ease of solubility in common solvents including alcohols, ethers, glycols, and hydrocarbons. n-butanol is used as a solvent for paint, varnishes, resins, gums, vegetable oils, dyes, and alkaloids as well as natural and synthetic resins. This solvent is quite flammable in nature and has a flashpoint of about 35 C and should be stored in drums in cool and dry place away from sunlight.

Due to its extensive use in the building and construction industry, n-Butanol is in high demand as a solvent, coating, and chemical intermediary for butyl acetate, ethers, and other chemicals is fueling the growth of the n-Butanol market. Its application in the building & construction industry such as paints & coatings, lubricants, and varnishes drives the n-Butanol market.

Owing to the rise in construction projects and infrastructure development across the globe, the demand of paints & coatings is anticipated to rise, which will most likely swell the n-butanol market in the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia Pacific region dominates the n-Butanol market. As of 2021, this region consumed approximately 35% of the global n-Butanol. Owing to the rapidly growing countries like India, China, and Japan, there will be a rise in construction sector leading to new industrial projects, anticipated to project a huge demand for paints & coating for usage in building and other infrastructure, anticipated to increase the demand of n-Butanol in this region.

Based on the end-use, the global n-Butanol market is segregated into Solvent, Plasticizer, Coating, and others. Among these industries, the Solvent industry is dominating the n-butanol market and accounted a market share of approximately 40% in 2021.

n-butanol is utilized to manufacture n-butyl acetate which is a transparent solvent with excellent solubility for cellulose nitrate, plastics, polymers, and hydrocarbons. It is employed in paint, ink, chemical, and leather industries. Another derivative of n-butanol, n-butyl acrylate is widely employed in coatings to provide stability at low-temperature and stability and also used in various industries like paints, textiles, paper, adhesives, inks, fiber, and rubber.

Major Players

  • OQ Chemicals

  • The Dow Chemical Company

  • Sasol Limited

  • INEOS Group Limited

  • BASF SE

  • Formosa Plastics Corporation

  • PetroChina Company Limited

  • Yancon Cathay Coal Chemicals Co. Ltd.

  • Shandong Haulu Hengsheng chemical

  • Luxi Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

  • Lihuayi Weiyuan Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • Eastman Chemical Company.

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Period: 2015 - 2021

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Estimated Year: 2022

  • Forecast Period: 2023-2032

Key Topics Covered:

1. Capacity By Company

  • On our online platform, you can stay up to date with essential manufacturers and their current and future operation capacity on a practically real-time basis for n-Butanol.

2. Capacity By Location

  • To better understand the regional supply of n-Butanol by analyzing its manufacturers' location-based capacity.

3. Production By Company

  • Study the historical annual production of n-Butanol by the leading players and forecast how it will grow in the coming years.

4. Demand by End- Use

  • Discover which end-user industry (Solvent, Plasticizer, Coating, and others) are creating a market and the forecast for the growth of the N-Butanol market.

5. Demand by Region

  • Analyzing the change in demand of N-Butanol in different regions, i.e., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America, that can direct you in mapping the regional demand.

6. Demand by Sales Channel (Direct and Indirect)

  • Multiple channels are used to sell n-Butanol. Our sales channel will help in analyzing whether distributors and dealers or direct sales make up most of the industry's sales.

7. Demand-Supply Gap

  • Determine the supply-demand gap to gain information about the trade surplus or deficiency of n-Butanol.

8. Company Share

  • Figure out what proportion of the market share of n-Butanol is currently held by leading players across the globe.

9. Country-wise Export

  • Get details about quantity of n-Butanol exported by major countries.

10. Country-wise Import

  • Get details about quantity of n-Butanol imported by major countries.



For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a9mr7i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


