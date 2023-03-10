Global n-Heptane Market Analysis Report 2023: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Sales Channel, Regional Demand, 2015-2022 & 2022-2035

Company Logo

Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global n-Heptane Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Sales Channel, Regional Demand, 2015-2035" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China is currently the largest producer of n-Heptane.

The global demand of n-Heptane is anticipated to reach around 300 thousand tonnes by 2035.



n-Heptane is widely used in dissolving paints, oil, and greases, for thinning pigment, glues, epoxy resins, paints, coatings, cleaning automobile parts and electronics. Along with this, n-Heptane is used for extraction of fats, in quick drying rubber glue and as a solvent for coating, cleaning, printing, etc.

n-Heptane is widely used as a solvent in multiple industries such as in pharmaceutical industry, paints & coatings, rubber & chemical fiber synthesis, and more. Moreover, for testing anti-knock engines, n-Heptane is employed as a component of the test fuel.



In the future, the global n-Heptane market is expected to increase in the forecast period applications as solvents, in medicines, electronics, etc. Dyes and paints, which are included in these segments, employ n-heptane extensively as a solvent and a thinner in the paints and coatings industry.

Due to rising demand from important end-use sectors including the automotive and transportation industries, the paints and coatings industry is expected to expand significantly. On a global level, the demand from Solvent industry pushes the production of n-Heptane due to its soluble properties. The dominating region that demands the most significant volume in Asia Pacific Region.

Developing countries expanding automotive, plastics and polymer, adhesive and sealant, and other industries are projected to broaden the use of n-heptane there. South Korea is the largest exporter with the highest volume of n-Heptane across the globe as observed in 2021.



Based on the end-user industry, the n-Heptane market is segmented into sectors like Solvent, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, and others. However, Solvent is the biggest end-use application of n-Heptane, holding a share of approximately 55% in 2021. The second notable share is held by pharmaceutical industry.



Significant companies for Global n-Heptane are

Story continues

Hanwha Total Petrochemical

Chuzhou Runda Solvents Co. Ltd

Henan ZT League Chemical Co. Ltd.

Liaoning Yufeng Chemical Co. Ltd

KH Chemicals BV

Shell Chemicals

Chevron Philips Chemical

Phillips 66

Haltermann Carless

TOA Oil Co.Ltd

SK Global Chemical

Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2015 - 2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2035

Key Topics Covered:



1. Capacity By Company

On our online platform, you can stay up to date with essential manufacturers and their current and future operation capacity on a practically real-time basis for n-Heptane.

2. Capacity By Location

To better understand the regional supply of n-Heptane by analyzing its manufacturers' location-based capacity.

3. Production By Company

Study the historical annual production of n-Heptane by the leading players and forecast how it will grow in the coming years.

4. Demand by End- Use

Discover which end-user industry (Solvent Industry, Pharmaceutical, Electronics, and Others) are creating a market and the forecast for the growth of the n-Heptane market.

5. Demand by Region

Analyzing the change in demand of n-Heptane in different regions, i.e., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America, that can direct you in mapping the regional demand.

6. Demand by Sales Channel (Direct and Indirect)

Multiple channels are used to sell n-Heptane. Our sales channel will help in analyzing whether distributors and dealers or direct sales make up most of the industry's sales.

7. Demand-Supply Gap

Determine the supply-demand gap to gain information about the trade surplus or deficiency of n-Heptane.

8. Company Share

Figure out what proportion of the market share of n-Heptane is currently held by leading players across the globe.

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z1pfen

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



