The Global Nail Care Products Market is expected to grow by $ 2.40 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Nail Care Products Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the nail care products market and it is poised to grow by $ 2. 40 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

New York, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nail Care Products Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394479/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on nail care products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the availability of non-toxic solutions for nail care and growing customer engagement through digital media platform. In addition, availability of non-toxic solutions for nail care is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The nail care products market analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes.

The nail care products market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Nail polish
• Nail accessories and implements
• Nail strengthener
• Nail polish remover
• Others

By Distribution Channel
• Offline
• Online

By Geographical Landscapes
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• MEA

This study identifies the expansion of distribution network as one of the prime reasons driving the nail care products market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on nail care products market covers the following areas:
• Nail care products market sizing
• Nail care products market forecast
• Nail care products market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading nail care products market vendors that include Coty Inc., KISS Products Inc., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Light Elegance, Oriflame Group, ORLY International Inc., Revlon Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Unilever Group. Also, the nail care products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394479/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


