U.S. markets close in 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,851.73
    +61.35 (+1.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,216.39
    +586.22 (+1.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,410.34
    +159.16 (+1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,741.74
    +34.24 (+2.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.65
    +1.87 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,703.10
    -2.70 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    18.58
    +0.35 (+1.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0078
    +0.0057 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    -0.0300 (-1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1856
    +0.0031 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5530
    -0.4170 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,084.79
    +415.38 (+2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.34
    +12.33 (+2.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.01
    +119.20 (+1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

The Global Nail Care Products Market is expected to grow by $ 5.68 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.46% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Nail Care Products Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the nail care products market and it is poised to grow by $ 5. 68 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.

New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nail Care Products Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394479/?utm_source=GNW
46% during the forecast period. Our report on the nail care products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the availability of non-toxic solutions for nail care, expansion of distribution networks, and growing customer engagement through the digital media platform.
The nail care products market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.

The nail care products market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Nail polish
• Nail accessories and implements
• Nail polish remover
• Nail strengthener
• Others

By Distribution Channel
• Offline
• Online

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing adoption of home salon services as one of the prime reasons driving the nail care products market growth during the next few years. Also, rising visibility of private-label brands and growing interest toward nail art and manicure will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on nail care products market covers the following areas:
• Nail care products market sizing
• Nail care products market forecast
• Nail care products market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading nail care products market vendors that include Chemence Inc., Coty Inc., Cuccio Naturale, Faces Canada, Flora 1761, Jinsoon, Keystone Cosmetics, KISS Products Inc., Light Elegance, Lippmann Enterprises LLC, LOreal SA, Oriflame Holding AG, ORLY International Inc., Revlon Inc., Sheba Nails, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Smith and Cult LLC, The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., and Unilever PLC. Also, the nail care products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394479/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Chip Maker Intel Has News That Customers and Companies Won't Like

    Intel ( ) is the bearer of additional bad news. The chip giant will give an extra blow to consumers and businesses concerned about the health of the economy. For several weeks in fact, consumers have seen their bills for groceries and other products increase.

  • Producers of fries refusing to supply to Russia, McDonald's successor says

    The head of the company now running the former McDonald's Corp chain of restaurants in Russia told RBC TV that producers of French fries are refusing to supply to the country and warned that attempts to increase domestic processing are fraught with difficulties. McDonald's quit Russia after a Western backlash against Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine, which included a barrage of economic sanctions, and sold all the restaurants it owned to a local licensee in May. CEO Oleg Paroev told Reuters the chain had sold almost 120,000 burgers on opening day.

  • Russia has its own grade of crude oil—and its price is languishing

    To the oil industry, there is no single price of oil. Instead, there are multiple like Brent, Dubai, and WTI, each for a particular grade of crude. Russia has its own grade of oil—and its price is languishing.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Piled Into as the Nasdaq Plunged During the Second Quarter

    For nearly six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has stood head and shoulders above most money managers. Since taking the reins of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $610 billion in value for shareholders, as well as led the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return in excess of 3,600,000%. Given the Oracle of Omaha's incredible track record, investors tend to pay close attention to what he and his investing team are buying and selling.

  • Plan to Cap Russian Oil Prices Faces a Big Obstacle: Vladimir Putin

    Russian leader might follow game plan he’s using for natural gas: Pay up or the supply eventually will be cut off.

  • Elon Musk ‘doesn’t have a leg to stand on’ in Twitter lawsuit: Analyst

    Rosenblatt Securities Senior Research Analyst Barton Crockett joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Twitter’s lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the SEC questioning the deal, and the outlook for Twitter and its employees.

  • California Truckers Struggle to Comply With New Employment Law

    Trucking companies and truck owner-operators are scrambling to figure out how to operate under a new California law that toughens definitions of nonemployee drivers, upending decadeslong practices that have allowed truckers to work as independent contractors.

  • Why Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia is unlikely to contribute much to oil’s price decline

    President Joe Biden is in the Middle East late week and the pressure is on for the U.S. to look to Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, for more barrels of oil. Limits to global production capacity, however, are likely to be a difficult obstacle to overcome, analysts say.

  • 2 Mining Stocks That Could Be in Trouble

    Mining stocks could capitulate given waning demand for industrial metals

  • Gasoline Demand Is the Lowest in a Year. It Isn’t Because of Pump Prices.

    Somewhere between 4% to 6% of gasoline demand has been almost permanently destroyed in the era of hybrid and remote work, RBC estimates.

  • Elon Musk: ‘Lithium Batteries Are the New Oil’

    The Tesla CEO's definition of energy independence for an EV world means you have to have the batteries.

  • JPMorgan Gold Trader Turned Whistle-Blower Admits to Lies

    (Bloomberg) -- When FBI agents knocked on the door of his Brooklyn, New York, home in August 2018, trader John Edmonds told them he didn’t know anything about gold and silver price manipulation at JPMorgan Chase & Co. That was a lie, he admitted Thursday.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesWall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 Billion BillBiden to Leave Mideast With No Immediate An

  • Longtime UPS subsidiary campus in Alpharetta hits the market for the first time

    The Atlanta shipping giant has continued hybrid work schedules for employees, meaning it did not need the additional space at its Alpharetta building.

  • Oil up 2.5% as no immediate Saudi output boost expected

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil was up 2.5% on Friday after a U.S. official told Reuters that an immediate Saudi oil output boost was not expected, and as investors question whether OPEC has the room to significantly ramp up crude production. The comment during U.S. President Joe Biden's Middle East visit comes at a time when spare capacity at members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is running low.

  • Bitcoin Might Fall to $13,000. Miners Could Be to Blame.

    The problem is that it could come at the expense of Bitcoin prices. It can be a highly lucrative business in a bull market. Miners were laughing in November 2021, when Bitcoin traded at a record high of $69,000.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    Most people follow a pretty standard glide path when it comes to retirement investing: focus on stocks when you're young and shift to bonds as you get older. But a new study from David Blanchett (Prudential Financial) and Michael Finke … Continue reading → The post Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Intel price hikes could make PCs more expensive

    Intel has told customers that it will raises prices on most of its processors and other chips by up to 10-20 percent later this year.

  • 7 financial planning steps to take in the decade before retirement

    The decade leading up to your retirement is one of the most critical periods for retirement planning. There are a number of financial planning issues to consider during this time period to help ensure a financially secure retirement for you. This is the time to take a hard look at how you plan to spend your time in retirement and how much your desired retirement lifestyle will cost.

  • How to Retire With $1 Million

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it's up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Hertz False-Arrest Claimants File New Suit, Expanding Dispute

    (Bloomberg) -- Dozens of people who have accused Hertz Corp. of having them wrongly arrested filed a new lawsuit against the rental car giant on Thursday, exposing the company to potentially higher court losses.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesWall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 Billion BillBiden to Leave Mideast With No Immediate Announcement on OilThe new lawsuit, seen by Bl