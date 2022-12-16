U.S. markets closed

Global Nano Dentistry Market is estimated to cross a revenue of US$ 1.98 Bn while exhibiting a CAGR of 8.12% during forecast period of 2023-33 | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

According to CDC, in 2019, 47.20% of adults aged 30 years in the U.S. had some form of periodontal disease, with the condition being more commonly present in men than women, as they are more prone to smoking & health conditions such as diabetes. The rising prevalence of oral diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the nano dentistry market.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Nano dentistry market is valued at US$ 838.54 Million in 2022 and is expected to achieve a market valuation of US$ 906.66 Million in 2023. It is further estimated to reach a market valuation of US$ 1.98 Billion by the end of the forecast period while exhibiting a CAGR of 8.12%. The growing prevalence of dental diseases, rising demand for nano dentistry products, increasing oral hygiene awareness, and rising adoption of advanced dental technology is propelling the market growth.

The dental sector has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has also had a bad effect on patient care. Out of an estimated 40 million dental appointments, nearly 19 million were postponed or cancelled in 2020, according to the British Dental Association. Businesses like Dentsply Sirona reported a decline in net sales of about 50% and a 58.5% decline in sales of dental consumables, resulting in an operating loss of US$42.01 million in the second quarter. Nevertheless, the market steadily recovered after the pandemic thanks to the rising demand for dental procedures brought on by the increase in dental diseases.

Request Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15966

The future of the dental industry is nano dentistry, where all procedures will be carried out using cutting-edge tools and gadgets based on nanotechnology. Combining nanomedicine and biotechnology also makes it possible to replace teeth accurately and precisely in a single procedure. Using nanotechnology, it is now possible to create materials that are robust. These products have greater hardness, elasticity, and strength than conventional dental materials and are designed for a variety of dental procedures. Better osseointegration and improved implant functions are the results of technological advancements in the production of nanoparticles for surface coating and nano formatting of implants.

Key Takeaways-

  • North America dominated the nano dentistry market with a revenue share of 38.4% in 2022.

  • Asia pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market with an impressive CAGR of 8.4%

  • By material type, the nano ceramics segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 38.1%.

  • Tooth restoration segment dominated the market in 2022 and will sustain its dominance with a segmental CAGR of 8%.

  • By end-use, the Dental clinic segment held a revenue share of 51.7% in 2022.

“The market's expansion may be linked to a paradigm shift toward workflows and process automation across a wide range of businesses and industrial verticals. Enterprises all over the world are eager to embrace effective and smooth business processes that can be executed regardless of location, which is propelling this industry ahead.” comments a Future Market Insights analyst

Competitive Landscape

Some of the major company profiles included in the global Nano dentistry market report are-

DENTSPLY Sirona, Institut Straumann, Zimmer Biomet, Ivoclar Vivadent, aap Implantate AG, Heraeus Kulzer, BioHorizons IPH, 3M, Danaher Corporation, Biotronik.

  • In February 2021, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. announced its plan to spin off its Spine and Dental operations to become a new, independent, publicly listed company ("NewCo"). The anticipated deal would sharpen both Zimmer Biomet and NewCo's emphasis on meeting the demands of patients and consumers, resulting in quicker growth and more value for all stakeholders.

  • In November 2020, Doceram Medical Ceramics and Nobel Biocare announced an extended partnership in developing high-end restorative products. To provide more high-quality, beneficial solutions with convenience and flexibility for clients, both companies are merging their expertise.

  • In February 2022, Exocad, Align Technology Inc company announced its participation in the 2022 Dental South China (DSC) trade show in Guangzhou, China. Exocad showcased its software release DentalCAD3.0 Galway, plus other open software solutions.

  • In November 2021, Keystone Dental Inc. announced that it completed the acquisition of Osteon Medical, a Melbourne, Australia-based technology company providing digital solutions for clinicians and dental laboratories leveraging proprietary software and unique hardware developments, significantly improving digital dentistry market grip.

Get 30% Discount Before It’s Gone – Buy Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/nano-dentistry-market

Key Segments Profiled in the Nano Dentistry Industry Survey

Nano Dentistry Market by Material Type:

  • Nano Ceramics

  • Nano Robots

  • Nano Fillers

  • Others

Nano Dentistry Market by Application:

  • Preventive Dentistry

  • Tooth Restoration

  • Dental Implants

  • Others

Nano Dentistry Market by End-Use:

  • Hospitals

  • Dental Clinics

  • Others

Nano Dentistry Market by Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-15966

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global nano dentistry market, presenting a historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of material type (nano ceramics, nano robots, nano fillers and others), application (preventive dentistry, tooth restoration, dental implants and others) and by end use (hospitals, dental clinics and others) across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

Browse Full Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/nano-dentistry-market

About the Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

The healthcare team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Have a Look at Related Reports of Healthcare domain

Dual Balloon Angioplasty Catheter Market: The global dual balloon angioplasty catheter market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 199.8 Million in 2022, forecast a CAGR of 3.2% to be valued at US$ 281.8 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Cosmetology Market: cosmetology market is valued at US$ 108.3 Billion. The market is anticipated to reach nearly US$ 336.53 Billion by 2032, with an increasing CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2032.

Cloud Based Drug Discovery Platform Market: global cloud based drug discovery platform market is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 7,529.59 Mn by the year 2032.

Dental Ceramics Market: The market value of the global dental ceramics market is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 572 million by the year 2032.

Dental Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Unit Market: The global dental piezoelectric ultrasonic unit market leads to an estimated CAGR of 3.9% in the global market during the forecast period and registers a revenue valued at US$ 144 Mn in 2022, and is expected to cross US$ 219 Mn by 2032.

Drug Delivery Technology Market: drug delivery technology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around 137,615.91 Million by 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI) 

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact Us: 
Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


