Global Nano Fertilizers Market Report to 2027 - by Category, Raw Material, Method of Application, Crop Type and Region

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nano Fertilizers Market, By Category, By Raw Material, By Method of Application, By Crop Type, By Region Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nano fertilizers market is anticipated to witness a robust growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027. Nano fertilizers are introduced into the soil or sprayed onto the plants using a variety of techniques to increase crop yields, plant absorbency, and nutrient availability.

Thus, nano fertilizers remain a preferred choice among consumers worldwide to increase crop productivity. Factors such as increased demand for food crops to fulfill the food requirements of the global population and the ongoing advancements in the agriculture industry are driving the growth of the global nano fertilizers market. The use of nano fertilizers lowers the use of chemical fertilizers by 80-100 times, which also reduces the need to import large quantities of chemical fertilizers, which are harmful for the environment.

The global nano fertilizers market is segmented on the basis of category, raw material, method of application, crop type, competitive landscape, and regional distribution. On the basis of regional analysis, the North America region is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

Massive demand for nano fertilizers from the agriculture industry and supportive government policies to promote modern agriculture techniques are driving the market growth in the region. Also, the governments across the world are building agriculture innovation centers to increase awareness about new discoveries in the agriculture field amongst farmers, which is expected to positively influence the market growth in the coming years.

 

AG CHEMI Group, S.R.O., Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited, Lazuriton Nano Biotechnology Co., Ltd., SMTET Eco-technologies Co., Ltd., AC International Network Co., Ltd., The Best International Network Co., Ltd., WAI International Development Co., Ltd., JU Agri Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Fanavar Nano-Pazhoohesh Markazi Company, Nano Green Sciences, Inc., Tropical Agrosystem India (P) Ltd., are among the major players operating in the global nano fertilizers market.

 

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2017-2020

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Estimated Year: 2022

  • Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global nano fertilizer market from 2017 to 2021.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of global nano fertilizer market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

  • To classify and forecast the global nano fertilizer market based on category, raw material, method of application, crop type, region, and company.

  • To identify the dominant region or segment in the global nano fertilizer market.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for the global nano fertilizer market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global nano fertilizer market.

  • To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global nano fertilizer market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global nano fertilizer market.

Key Topics Covered:

 

1. Product Overview

 

2. Research Methodology

 

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Nano Fertilizers Market

 

4. Executive Summary

 

5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Product/Service Awareness

5.2. Factors Contributing to Switch Over to Nano Fertilizers

5.3. Barriers to Adoption of Nano Fertilizers

 

6. Global Nano Fertilizers Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Category (Nanoscale Fertilizer, Nanoscale Additive Fertilizer, Nanoscale Coating Fertilizer)

6.2.2. By Raw Material (Silver, Cooper, Aluminium, Carbon, Others)

6.2.3. By Method of Method of Application (Soil Method of Application, Foliar or Spray Method of Application, Soaking Method)

6.2.4. By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Others)

6.2.5. By Company (2021)

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map

 

7. North America Nano Fertilizers Market Outlook

 

8. Europe Nano Fertilizers Market Outlook

 

9. Asia-Pacific Nano Fertilizers Market Outlook

 

10. South America Nano Fertilizers Market Outlook

 

11. Middle East and Africa Nano Fertilizers Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges

 

13. Market Trends & Developments

 

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles

14.2.1. AG CHEMI Group, s.r.o.

14.2.2. Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited

14.2.3. Lazuriton Nano Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

14.2.4. SMTET Eco-technologies Co., Ltd.

14.2.5. AC International Network Co., Ltd.

14.2.6. The Best International Network Co., Ltd.

14.2.7. WAI International Development Co., Ltd.

14.2.8. JU Agri Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

14.2.9. Fanavar Nano-Pazhoohesh Markazi Company

14.2.10. Nano Green Sciences, Inc.

14.2.11. Tropical Agrosystem India (P) Ltd.

 

15. Strategic Recommendations

 

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bnb64b

