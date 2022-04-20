Global Nanoadditives, Antimicrobial Technologies, and Conductive Materials Market Report 2022: Technology Advances and Growth Opportunities

Company Logo

Dublin, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Nanoadditives, Antimicrobial Technologies, and Conductive Materials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This issue of the Nanotechnology Opportunity Engine covers growth opportunities in nanoadditives, antimicrobial technologies, and conductive materials. The TOE focuses on fully recyclable barrier coatings using cellulose nanocrystal, a long-lasting nanocomposite-based antimicrobial shield, a greener alternative for hydrophobic coating, a lightweight yet high-performing conductive technology, a technology to address critical supply and sustainability issues in lithium extraction, and a nanosurface technology to mitigate challenges associated with implant contamination.



The Nanotechnology Opportunity Engine provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on nanotechnology-related innovations and their impact across various industries. Technology focus areas include nanocatalysts, antimicrobials, nanocellulose, and nanoplatelets.



The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research and innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thin films, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.



Technology Advances in Antimicrobial Technologies and Nanomaterials

Fully Recyclable Barrier Coatings Using Cellulose Nanocrystal

Melodea's Barrier Coating Offers Superior Oxygen-, Water Vapor-, and Oil-Resistant Properties Comparable to Oil-Based Coatings

Melodea - Investor Dashboard

Long-Lasting Nanocomposite-Based Antimicrobial Shield

Eco-Friendly Nanocrystallite Additive Transforms Any Material Surface with An Antimicrobial Property

Nanosono - Investor Dashboard

Greener Alternative for Hydrophobic Coating

Signo-Nanocare's Value Proposition - Provide Environment Friendly Hydrophobic Coatings

Signo Nano-Care Ltd - Investor Dashboard

Lightweight Yet High-Performing Conductive Technology

Ocsial's Value Proposition - Accommodating Electronics' Heat Demands Through Graphene Nanotubes

Ocsial S.A. - Investor Dashboard

Technology to Address the Critical Supply and Sustainability Issue in Lithium Extraction

The Direct Extraction Technology Promises a Better Alternative for Lithium Extraction from Lithium Brine Solutions

Summit Nanotech Corporation - Investor Dashboard

Nanosurface Technology to Mitigate Challenges Associated with Implant Contamination

Antimicrobial Nanosurface Treatment Prevents Growth of Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria in Implants

Orthobond Corporation - Investor Dashboard

Low Voc, Durability, Moisture, and Water Resistance Are Among the Core Properties That Make Pvc Nanocomposite Panels the Materials of Choice

Cost-Effectiveness and Recyclability Make Pvc Nanocomposite Material-Based Panels Potential Replacements for Traditional Drywall Panels

Trusscore - Investor Dashboard

Microfluidic Chip Isolates Circulating Tumor Cells from Unprocessed Whole Blood Samples in a Highly Efficient Manner

The Technology Offers a Real-Time Snapshot of Cancer Progression Through Non-Invasive Monitoring

Rubynanomed - Investor Dashboard

Broad Cmyk Color Gamut, Ultra-Sharp Dots with High Uniformity and Ultrafast Printing is Propelling Nanographic Printing Technology

High Productivity and Cost Efficiency of Nanographic Printing Technology Drives Its Adoption Over Conventional Methods

Landa Digital Printing - Investor Dashboard

Recycled Raw Material and Closed-Loop Automated Fabrication Technique Helps Developing Sustainable Metallic Nanoparticles

Recyclability Provides Immunity to the Company from Raw Material Scarcity and Helps to Keep Price in Check

Nanoscientifica Scandinavia Ab - Investor Dashboard

