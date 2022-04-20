Global Nanoadditives, Antimicrobial Technologies, and Conductive Materials Market Report 2022: Technology Advances and Growth Opportunities
This issue of the Nanotechnology Opportunity Engine covers growth opportunities in nanoadditives, antimicrobial technologies, and conductive materials. The TOE focuses on fully recyclable barrier coatings using cellulose nanocrystal, a long-lasting nanocomposite-based antimicrobial shield, a greener alternative for hydrophobic coating, a lightweight yet high-performing conductive technology, a technology to address critical supply and sustainability issues in lithium extraction, and a nanosurface technology to mitigate challenges associated with implant contamination.
The Nanotechnology Opportunity Engine provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on nanotechnology-related innovations and their impact across various industries. Technology focus areas include nanocatalysts, antimicrobials, nanocellulose, and nanoplatelets.
The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research and innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thin films, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.
Technology Advances in Antimicrobial Technologies and Nanomaterials
Fully Recyclable Barrier Coatings Using Cellulose Nanocrystal
Melodea's Barrier Coating Offers Superior Oxygen-, Water Vapor-, and Oil-Resistant Properties Comparable to Oil-Based Coatings
Melodea - Investor Dashboard
Long-Lasting Nanocomposite-Based Antimicrobial Shield
Eco-Friendly Nanocrystallite Additive Transforms Any Material Surface with An Antimicrobial Property
Nanosono - Investor Dashboard
Greener Alternative for Hydrophobic Coating
Signo-Nanocare's Value Proposition - Provide Environment Friendly Hydrophobic Coatings
Signo Nano-Care Ltd - Investor Dashboard
Lightweight Yet High-Performing Conductive Technology
Ocsial's Value Proposition - Accommodating Electronics' Heat Demands Through Graphene Nanotubes
Ocsial S.A. - Investor Dashboard
Technology to Address the Critical Supply and Sustainability Issue in Lithium Extraction
The Direct Extraction Technology Promises a Better Alternative for Lithium Extraction from Lithium Brine Solutions
Summit Nanotech Corporation - Investor Dashboard
Nanosurface Technology to Mitigate Challenges Associated with Implant Contamination
Antimicrobial Nanosurface Treatment Prevents Growth of Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria in Implants
Orthobond Corporation - Investor Dashboard
Low Voc, Durability, Moisture, and Water Resistance Are Among the Core Properties That Make Pvc Nanocomposite Panels the Materials of Choice
Cost-Effectiveness and Recyclability Make Pvc Nanocomposite Material-Based Panels Potential Replacements for Traditional Drywall Panels
Trusscore - Investor Dashboard
Microfluidic Chip Isolates Circulating Tumor Cells from Unprocessed Whole Blood Samples in a Highly Efficient Manner
The Technology Offers a Real-Time Snapshot of Cancer Progression Through Non-Invasive Monitoring
Rubynanomed - Investor Dashboard
Broad Cmyk Color Gamut, Ultra-Sharp Dots with High Uniformity and Ultrafast Printing is Propelling Nanographic Printing Technology
High Productivity and Cost Efficiency of Nanographic Printing Technology Drives Its Adoption Over Conventional Methods
Landa Digital Printing - Investor Dashboard
Recycled Raw Material and Closed-Loop Automated Fabrication Technique Helps Developing Sustainable Metallic Nanoparticles
Recyclability Provides Immunity to the Company from Raw Material Scarcity and Helps to Keep Price in Check
Nanoscientifica Scandinavia Ab - Investor Dashboard
