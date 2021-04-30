Global Nanobiotechnology Market (2021 to 2029) - by Technology Type, Applications and Geography

DUBLIN, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanobiotechnology Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nanobiotechnology deals with biological and biochemical applications or applications. Nanobiotechnology mostly studies existing elements of living organisms and nature to fabricate new nano-devices. The potential uses and benefits of nanotechnology are vast. The major applications of nanobiotechnology exist in biomedical field and are primarily targeted towards development of novel drug delivery systems, and it is expected to remain the major application of nanobiotechnology throughout the forecast period.



For the purpose of this study, the global nanobiotechnology market on the basis of technology type is segmented into nanoparticles, nanocrystals, quantum dots, liposomes, polymer structures dendrimers, nanopores, and intergrated nanostructures. Market size estimates and forecast for these segments for the period 2019 to 2029 are provided in terms of USD Mn along with the respective compounded annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the period 2016 to 2023, considering 2020 as the base year.



On the basis of application type nanobiotechnology market is segmented as drug delivery, sequencing, biologic imaging, research tools and microbicide. Market size estimates and forecast for these segments for the period 2019 to 2029 are provided in terms of USD Mn along with the respective compounded annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the period 2021 to 2029, considering 2020 as the base year.



The nanobiotechnology market has been geographically categorized into major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further split to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, Brazil, and GCC countries. Market size and forecast for these segments during 2019 to 2029 and their CAGRs for the period 2021 to 2029 are provided in this report.



The major key players profiled in the nanobiotechnology market are on the basis of various characteristics such as business description, financial health and budget allocation, product portfolio, and news coverage. The key players profiled in this report are Aduro BioTech, Calando Pharmaceuticals Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Fresinuns Kabi AG, Smith & Nephew plc, Biosante Phosphate Pharmaceuticals Inc., Celgene Corporation, Elan Pharmaceuticals Inc., Flamel Technologies Inc., Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Sigma Aldrich Company, Dendritic Nanotechnologies Inc. and SkyePharma Pharmaceuticals.



Based on the type of application, the global nanobiotechnology market is segmented as follows:

Drug Delivery

Sequencing

Biologic Imaging

Research Tools

Microbicide

On the basis of application nanobiotechnology market is segmented into drug delivery, sequencing, biologic imaging, research tools and microbicide. In base year 2020, drug delivery and sequencing segments were observed as the largest segments of nanobiotechnology accounted for the market share of around 55%. Biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries are expected to remain the largest end-users of nanobiotechnology. Market experts suggested that drug delivery is the most crucial pharmaceutical application and now is the most focused area in nanobiotechnology. In drug delivery application apart from solving solubility issues of drug it also assists to enhance intracellular delivery possibilities and the level of skin permeability in transdermal drug delivery. Thus, nanobiotechnology possesses the potential to develop breakthrough interface systems that allows interaction between novel electronic devices and biological systems.



Based on the type of technology, the nanobiotechnology market is segmented into:

Bio-nanomaterials

Nanoparticles

Nanocrystals

Quantum dots

Liposomes

Polymer Structures Dendrimers

Nanopores

Integrated Nanostructures

In base year 2020, the segments liposomes and polymer structure dendrimers collectively account for the major market share of around 50% and are expected to maintain market dominance throughout the forecast period. The rising prevalence of cancer, increasing public awareness related to novel treatments for cancer, and constant technological upgradation in the field of nanotechnology research and development. The major restrains of this market especially in emerging and underdeveloped economies are scarcity of resources and mounting technological cost. However, rising demand from pharmaceutical domain is expected to open up novel growth opportunities within the forecast period. Market experts suggest that nanobiotechnology also possess the capability to develop breakthrough interface systems between physical objects and living cells to allow interaction of modern electronic devices with biological systems. The decades of in-depth research and development in nanobiotechnology is now assisting access to novel avenues of healthcare such as synthesis of advanced nanofabricated systems and devices for treating several untreatable diseases.



For the purpose of this study, the global nanobiotechnology market is categorized into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

In base year 2020, North America accounted for the largest share in the global nanobiotechnology market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, LATAM and MEA. The Asia-Pacific region (comprising Japan, China and India as major countries) is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2016 - 2023. The key factors assisting the growth of nanobiotechnology market in North America and Europe are such as rising prevalence of cancer, high acceptance rate in case of novel mode of treatments, high accessibility to advanced healthcare infrastructure and favorable environment for nanobiotechnology-based research and development. Asia-Pacific was observed as the fastest growing region throughout the forecast period 2021 - 2029 due to rising public awareness related to cancer diagnosis and treatment, developing healthcare services and research and development infrastructure, and high market penetration and acceptance of novel treatment technologies. The major restrains of this market especially in emerging and underdeveloped economies are scarcity of resources and mounting technological cost. However, rising demand from pharmaceutical domain is expected to open up novel growth opportunities within the forecast period.

