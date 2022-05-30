U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.51
    +0.44 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.10
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0763
    +0.0024 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2642
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.3020
    +0.2170 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,625.07
    +1,500.46 (+5.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    667.99
    +38.49 (+6.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.18
    +14.72 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,369.43
    +587.75 (+2.19%)
     

Global Nanofibers Market Report to 2026 - Featuring Asahi Kasei, Chuetsu Pulp & Paper and Donaldson Among Others

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Nanofibers Market

Global Nanofibers Market
Global Nanofibers Market

Dublin, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets and Technologies for Nanofibers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an updated review of nanofiber technologies, including their materials and production processes, and identifies current and emerging applications. The publisher delineates the current market status for nanofiber-based products, defines trends and presents growth forecasts for the next five years.

The market is analyzed based on material, application, and region. Technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, will also be discussed. The report will include detailed analysis of key trends and opportunities that affect the market's growth. It will also analyze the major challenges faced by nanofiber manufacturers and end user. A separate section on current and emerging technologies will provide detailed descriptions of the recent and emerging nanofiber applications in various sectors.

The report will also have a separate section highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on the nanofiber market at the global level. The section will include the COVID-19 impact on nanofiber supply and demand, price impact and various strategic decisions taken by governments to boost the market. The market sizes and estimations are provided in terms of value ($ millions), considering 2020 as base year, and a market forecast will be given from 2021 to 2026. Regional market sizes, with respect to material types and applications, will also be provided. The impact of COVID-19 will be considered while estimating market sizes.

Report Includes

  • 53 data tables and 66 additional tables

  • An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for nanofiber technologies

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Evaluation and forecast the global nanofibers market size, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by material, application, and region

  • Highlights of the upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

  • Review of the current market status for nanofiber-based products, technological issues, supply chain analysis, competitive scenario, and COVID-19 implications on nanofibers market at the global level

  • Description of the recently issued U.S patents across each major category, with a summary of patents related to nanofiber materials, fabrication methods, and applications

  • Key merger and acquisition deals, development of commercially viable nanofiber products and technologies, and other strategic alliances within the industry

  • Company profiles of the leading global players, including Asahi Kasei Corp., Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd., Donaldson Co. Inc., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Showa Denko K.K., and Toray Industries Inc

The publisher has identified nine main industry segments where nanofibers have current and potential uses: consumer, defense and security; electronics and optoelectronics; energy; life science; mechanical, chemical and environmental; sensors and instrumentation; thermal and acoustic insulation; and transportation.

This study highlights the latest developments in nanofiber technology, including material types, fabrication processes and applications. It also offers a detailed market analysis for nanofiber-based products by segment (i.e., material, application, region), describing technical aspects and trends that will affect future market growth.

Nanofibers are used in the production of N95 masks. During the pandemic, several small companies developed masks using nanofibers. These fibers were made using a technique called "electrospinning." Several start-up companies produced nanofibers that help to capture aerosol droplets better while providing additional breathability. Some of these manufacturers are producing millions of masks each month.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Nanomaterials and Nanofibers

  • Nanotechnology Industry

  • Milestones in the History of Nanofibers and Recent Events

  • Current and Emerging Nanofiber Applications

  • Electronics and Optoelectronics

  • Mechanical, Chemical and Environmental

  • Sensors and Instrumentation

  • Energy

  • Life Science

  • Transportation

  • Thermal and Acoustic Insulation

  • Consumer

  • Defense and Security

  • Other Applications

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers and Opportunities

  • Challenges

  • Impact of Covid-19 on the Nanofiber Market

  • Introduction

  • Impact on Demand

  • Impact on Supply

  • Conclusion

Chapter 4 Technology and Production Methods

  • Introduction

  • Nanofiber Materials

  • Trends Related to Polymeric Nanofibers

  • Trends Related to Composite Nanofibers

  • Trends Related to Other Materials

  • Production Methods

  • Pressure-Infusion-Gyration

  • Cryoelectrospinning

  • Ion Implantation

  • Organic-Inorganic Nanofibers by Glass Fiber Cone Pulling

  • Cellulose Nanofibers by Oxidation

  • Other Methods

  • Technological Developments, 2016 to Present

  • Bionic Cochlea Based on Piezoelectric Nanowires

  • Retinal Prosthesis Based on Silicon Nanowires

  • Ceramic Nanofiber Sponges

  • Production of Nanofiber Through Carbon Dioxide Capture

  • Tissue Factor-Targeted Nanofibers

  • Cellulose Nanofibers for Virus Separation

  • Centrifugal Multi-Spun Nanofibers to Produce Covid-19 Masks

  • Other Relevant Research and Development Activities

Chapter 5 Global Nanofiber Market, by Application

  • Analysis Outline

  • Historic Market Summary

  • Market Forecast

  • Market Growth Trends

  • Mechanical, Chemical and Environmental

  • Life Science

  • Energy

  • Consumer

  • Electronics and Optoelectronics

  • Transportation

  • Sensors and Other Applications

  • Technological Trends

  • Roll-To-Roll Processes

  • Portable Nanofiber Fabrication Equipment

  • Wearable Electronics

  • Coated Nanofibers

Chapter 6 Global Nanofiber Market, by Material Type

  • Analysis Outline

  • Historic Market Summary

  • Market Forecast

  • Nanofiber Material Types

  • Polymer-Based Nanofibers

  • Carbon-Based Nanofibers

  • Ceramic and Glass-Based Nanofibers

  • Metal- and Alloy-Based Nanofibers

  • Semiconducting-Based Nanofibers

  • Composite Nanofibers

Chapter 7 Global Nanofiber Market, by Region

  • Analysis Outline

  • Overview

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

  • Competitive Landscape: Global

  • Leading Nanofiber Product Suppliers

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

  • Abalioglu Holding A.S.

  • Acs Material

  • Argonide Corp.

  • Asahi Kasei Corp.

  • Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd.

  • Donaldson Co. Inc.

  • Espin Technologies Inc.

  • Hollingsworth & Vose

  • Inmed LLC

  • Lime

  • Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

  • Nxtnano

  • Showa Denko K.K.

  • Spur A.S.

  • Teijin Ltd.

  • Toray Industries Inc.

  • Up Catalyst

Chapter 10 Appendix: Abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/atx0jr

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett bought nearly $5 billion worth of HP shares ⁠— here's why you might want to ride his coattails

    When Buffett buys, the market listens.

  • There won't be a 'v-shaped bottom' in this market: Strategist

    If history is any guide, expect this bear market to last roughly a year, says one strategist.

  • Bought Amazon Stock? You'll Have More Shares After the Stock Split

    Amazon's stock split will take place on June 3 and you'll end up with more shares in your account if you qualify.

  • Why the Dow finally bounced — and investors doubt the market bottom is in

    The stock market pulled back from the brink of a bear market as rate-hike expectations eased, at least for now. Here's what it will take to signal a bottom.

  • The 2 Smartest Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Technology stocks are having a forgettable 2022, as the 28% decline in the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index shows, with investors choosing to dump high-growth, richly valued companies amid surging inflation, geopolitical instability in Europe, and rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are two such tech stocks that are worth buying following pullbacks, as they are on track to win big from lucrative trends. Let's look at the reasons why buying these two stocks right now could help set up investors' portfolios for long-term gains.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Deliver Transformational Wealth (With Patience)

    Meanwhile, the growth-stock-focused Nasdaq Composite is off 30% from its November record closing high. Going shopping during steep corrections and bear markets offers investors the opportunity to buy innovative growth stocks that can deliver transformational wealth...with some patience, of course. What follows are five examples of growth stocks with supercharged return potential that can, over many years or decades, put investors on a path to complete financial independence.

  • Barbara Corcoran on Elon Musk: 'I’d like to zip him in a Ziploc bag'

    Real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran didn't mince words when asked about Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's recent behavior.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Genius Ways to Make $1,000 a Month in Dividends

    Dividends are the bread and butter of income investors. You don't need to sell your assets or spend hours every day managing your accounts. Instead, dividend stocks simply generate income on their own. Putting together a portfolio that generates at least … Continue reading → The post How to Make $1,000 a Month in Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • You could be a landlord for Amazon, FedEx and Walmart with these simple REITs that net up to a 4.4% yield

    Giving too much money to these giants? Then start collecting rent from them.

  • Norwegian Air orders 50 Boeing MAX aircraft, resolving dispute

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian Air has agreed to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and secured options for a further 30 of the planes at an undisclosed price, ending a contract dispute between the two firms, the budget carrier said on Monday. The deal is a boost for Boeing, anchoring long-standing customer Norwegian to the U.S. plane maker after the Oslo-based airline earlier this year said it would consider switching to rival Airbus. For Norwegian the deal marks a return to aircraft ownership after it was forced to resort to leasing deals during bankruptcy proceedings that rescued the company last year.

  • Global Stocks, U.S. Futures Move Higher on Memorial Day—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    U.S. trading will resume on Tuesday following the Memorial Day holiday. Overseas markets are moving higher.

  • Tesla Investors Are Getting Fed Up With Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover

    Shares in the electric-car maker have lost one third of their value since April when Elon Musk disclosed his stake in the social-media platform.

  • The top 10 highest paid CEOs of the Fortune 500

    The highest paid CEOs in America in 2021, according to Fortune's new analysis of executive pay.

  • Bitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On Mood

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin posted its biggest gain in two weeks, climbing close to $31,000 as China’s easing of Covid curbs stoked investor enthusiasm for riskier assets. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionStocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism: Markets WrapGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is F

  • Alibaba Stock Is Rallying After China Moves to Ease Lockdown Measures

    Shares in Alibaba JD.com NIO and other Chinese companies surged on Monday following news that Covid-19 lockdown measures that have spurred a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy would be eased. U.S. markets are closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day, but Alibaba (ticker: BABA) Hong Kong-listed stock surged 4.3%. “The devil is in the detail of course,” said Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at broker Oanda.

  • Oil prices climb to over 2-month highs ahead of EU meeting on Russia sanctions

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday, hitting their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see whether a planned European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 62 cents, or 0.5%, to $115.69 a barrel, extending solid gains made last week. The EU is due to meet on Monday and Tuesday to discuss a sixth package of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, actions which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Here are May's best Chinese stocks to buy and watch as China starts to ease Covid lockdowns. Regulatory relief hopes also are rising.

  • Short week, a new streak, and the jobs report: What to watch in markets this week

    After snapping their longest losing streak in over 20 years, U.S. stocks will look build on these gains in a short trading week.

  • When Not Just Any Dividend Stock Will Do

    If we can find high-quality stocks with high dividend yields, all the better. In this article, we'll take a look at three high-yield stocks that are also attractive on a total return basis. The company targets the lower end of the market with smaller, more attainable single-family homes in 15 states in the U.S. In addition, it has a mortgage-origination business for its homebuyers, insurance coverage for the homes it sells, and related products and services.