Global Nanofiltration Membranes Market Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026: Opportunities in Dairy Industry, Demand for Concentrated Food & Beverages, Demand for Wastewater Treatment and Water Purification

An increase in the disposable income of individuals and a high standard of living in developed and emerging countries is increasing the demand for food and beverages, thus driving the demand for nanofiltration membranes.

For efficient sewage treatment to nanofiltration membrane technology is used. Rapid industrialization and the enactment of favorable government policies to improve existing wastewater treatment plants with NF membrane technology are also boosting the market growth.

NANOFILTRATION MEMBERANES MARKET SEGMENTATION

The pharmaceutical & biomedical segment will witness an absolute growth of more than 40% in revenue in the forecast period. Various pharmaceutical companies are also considering methods to reduce their waste discharge and have adopted NF membrane technology.

Inorganic membranes are more permeable, selective, as well as endure more extreme conditions than polymeric membranes. Therefore, to make inorganic completely competitive, their cost price should be bifurcated by improving processes, the introduction of speedy production methods, and probable amalgamation in hybrid polymeric structures.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America: The North America region is the largest market in NF membranes. This growth is attributed to rising investments in R&D for enhanced technologies and the increasing demand for wastewater treatment systems in the region.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The key vendors in the nanofiltration membranes market are Alfa Laval, Nitto Denko Corporation, Toray Industries, Koch Separation Solutions, Applied Membranes.

In 2020, Koch Separation Solutions collaborated with Waste 3R Engineering & Solutions. The partnership aims to endorse the company's advanced separation technologies for industrial water and wastewater projects in Bangladesh and help attain reuse and recycling using the company's membrane products and system.

Key Highlights

With increasing production from power plants, the emission to water bodies is also required to be under control. In this case, the NF membrane system gets installed, and thus the market will propel.

WHO has established international guidelines for drinking water for all countries. These regulations by different governments on water sanitation are expected to drive the NF membranes market in the forecast period.

NF membranes have replaced reverse osmosis (RO) membranes in numerous applications owing to their features of lower energy consumption and higher flux rate.

Key Vendors

Alfa Laval

Nitto Denko Corporation

Toray Industries

Koch Separation Solutions

Applied Membranes

Other Prominent Vendors

Danaher

SUNUP

DuPont

Synder Filtration

NX Filtration

RisingSun Membrane Technology

SUEZ

Novasep

Inopor

GEA

SPX FLOW

MANN+HUMMEL Water & Fluid Solutions

MEMBRANIUM

AXEON Water Technologies

Hunan Keensen Technology

Osmotech Membranes

VONTRON MEMBRANE TECHNOLOGY

SnowPure

Cerahelix

Pure Aqua

