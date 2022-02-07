Global Nanomaterials Market (2021 to 2028) - Featuring Covestro, Arkema and BASF Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nanomaterials Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nanomaterials market is evaluated to advance based on revenue and volume at a CAGR of 14.94% and 15.61%, individually, over the considered period from 2021 to 2028.

Factors such as robust demand for lightweight products, rising demand for compact electronic consumer devices, governmental support, and raw materials cost are widening the nanomaterials market's scope and progress worldwide. Additionally, the increasing application of nanomaterials in the healthcare sector creates various opportunities for the nanomaterials market.

However, high processing costs and stringent environmental regulations are impeding the overall development of the global nanomaterials market. The global nanomaterials market comprises the Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.

Globally, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate in the nanomaterials market over the forecasted period. This robust growth is on account of electrical and electronics industry capacity expansions over the past few years. Several manufacturers are participating in the expansion plant, which is influencing the demand for nanomaterials. Other than this, the rapid growth in infrastructural activities is facilitating the demand for nanomaterials in the construction sector. Hence, the growth in construction and electronic industries majorly supports the growth of the nanomaterials market in the region.

The key companies in the nanomaterials market comprise BASF, Raymor Industries, Showa Denko KK, Nanocyl SA, Nanosys, Covestro AG, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Arkema, Nanoco Technologies Ltd, Daikin, and Dupont.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling an integrated family of nanomaterial technologies. Nanophase produces engineered nanomaterials products that are used across various sectors, including finishing, exterior coatings, personal care, textiles, and scratch-resistant coatings, among others. Its product line also includes zinc oxide nanoparticles that are available as coated dry powders. Nanophase has operations globally, with headquarters in the United States.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Nanomaterials Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of Coronavirus on Nanomaterials Market

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Electronics Sector is the Largest End-User Segment

2.2.2. Metal Oxides Are Extensively Used Nanomaterials

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Market Drivers

2.6.1. Strong Demand for Lightweight Products

2.6.2. Demand for Compact Electronic Consumer Devices

2.6.3. Governmental Support

2.6.4. Cost of Raw Materials

2.7. Market Challenges

2.7.1. Processing Cost

2.7.2. Environmental Regulations

2.8. Market Opportunities

2.8.1. Increasing Application of Nanomaterials in the Healthcare Sector

2.9. Key Strategic Developments

2.9.1. Merger & Acquisitions

2.9.2. Product Developments

2.9.3. Contract & Agreements

2.9.4. Investment & Expansions

3. Global Nanomaterials Market Outlook - by Material Type

3.1. Carbon-Based Nanomaterials

3.1.1. Carbon Nanotubes

3.1.2. Fullerenes

3.1.3. Graphene

3.2. Metal Oxides

3.2.1. Titanium Dioxide

3.2.2. Zinc Oxide

3.2.3. Silicon Dioxide

3.2.4. Aluminum Oxide

3.2.5. Cerium Oxide

3.2.6. Antimony Tin Oxide

3.2.7. Copper Oxide

3.2.8. Bismuth Oxide

3.2.9. Cobalt Oxide

3.2.10. Iron Oxide

3.2.11. Magnesium Oxide

3.2.12. Manganese Oxide

3.2.13. Zirconium Oxide

3.3. Metals

3.3.1. Silver

3.3.2. Gold

3.3.3. Nickel

3.4. Quantum Dots

3.5. Dendrimers

3.6. Nanoclay

3.7. Nanocellulose

4. Global Nanomaterials Market Outlook - by End-User

4.1. Healthcare

4.2. Electronics

4.3. Energy

4.4. Construction

4.5. Rubber Processing

4.6. Cosmetics and Personal Care

4.7. Other End-Users

5. Global Nanomaterials Market - Regional Outlook

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Covestro AG

6.2. Arkema

6.3. Basf

6.4. Nanocyl Sa

6.5. Showa Denko Kk

6.6. Daikin

6.7. Dupont

6.8. Nanoco Technologies Ltd

6.9. Raymor Industries

6.10. Nanophase Technologies Corporation

6.11. Nanosys

7. Research Methodology & Scope

