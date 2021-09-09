U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

Global Nanomaterials Market Report 2021: Demand, Including Historical Data from 2010, and Projections to 2031

Research and Markets
·2 min read

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Nanomaterials 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nanomaterials are increasingly becoming part of our daily lives and are already heavily used in products such as sunscreens (titanium dioxide/zinc oxide nanoparticles), sporting goods (carbon nanotubes, graphene etc.), automotive composites (nanotubes, graphene, cellulose nanofibers etc.) and high-definition TVs (quantum dots).

Their use is only going to increase due to continued industry demand for nanomaterials for current and next generation batteries, biomedical imaging and flexible electronics.

Their novel properties, that are not apparent in larger forms of the same material, have led to their desirability and exploitation in a wide range of applications. Nanomaterials can be defined as substances that are intentionally produced, manufactured or engineered to have specific properties and one or more dimensions typically between 1 and 100 nanometres.

Most nanomaterials are produced in multi-ton volumes in varying sizes, shapes, and also in surface coatings. Nanomaterials cover a range of materials inorganic metal and metal oxide nanomaterials, carbon-based nanomaterials and polymeric particulate materials in a variety of forms.

The report offers:

  • In-depth analysis of the global market for nanomaterials, producers, and products.

  • Analysis of the following nanomaterials

  • Assessment of nanomaterials market including production volumes, competitive landscape, commercial prospects, applications, demand by market and region, commercialization timelines, prices and producer profiles.

  • Analysis of global demand, including historical data from 2010, and projections to 2031.

  • Main application and product opportunities in nanomaterials.

  • Profiles of over 950 nanomaterials producers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology
2 Introduction
3 The Global Market for Nanomaterials
4 Aluminium Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders
5 Antimony Tin Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders
6 Bismuth Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders
7 Cellulose Nanofibers
8 Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders
9 Cobalt Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders
10 Copper Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders
11 Dendrimers
12 Fullerenes
13 Gold Nanoparticles/Powders (Au-NPs)
14 Graphene
15 Iron Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders
16 Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders
17 Manganese Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders
18 Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNT)
19 Nanoclays
20 Nanodiamonds
21 Nanofibers
22 Nanosilver
23 Nickel Nanoparticles/Powders
24 Quantum Dots
25 Silicon Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders
26 Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (Swcnt)
27 Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles/Powders
28 Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders
29 Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles/Powders
30 Other Nanomaterials
31 References

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f5id1q

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


