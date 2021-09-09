U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

Global Nanomaterials Markets Report 2021-2031: Continued Industry Demand for Nanomaterials for Current and Next Generation Batteries, Biomedical Imaging and Flexible Electronics

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Nanomaterials 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Nanomaterials are increasingly becoming part of our daily lives and are already heavily used in products such as sunscreens (titanium dioxide/zinc oxide nanoparticles), sporting goods (carbon nanotubes, graphene etc.), automotive composites (nanotubes, graphene, cellulose nanofibers etc.) and high-definition TVs (quantum dots).

Their use is only going to increase due to continued industry demand for nanomaterials for current and next generation batteries, biomedical imaging and flexible electronics.

Their novel properties, that are not apparent in larger forms of the same material, have led to their desirability and exploitation in a wide range of applications. Nanomaterials can be defined as substances that are intentionally produced, manufactured or engineered to have specific properties and one or more dimensions typically between 1 and 100 nanometres.

Most nanomaterials are produced in multi-ton volumes in varying sizes, shapes, and also in surface coatings. Nanomaterials cover a range of materials inorganic metal and metal oxide nanomaterials, carbon-based nanomaterials and polymeric particulate materials in a variety of forms.

The report offers:

  • In-depth analysis of the global market for nanomaterials, producers, and products.

  • Analysis of the following nanomaterials:

  • Assessment of nanomaterials market including production volumes, competitive landscape, commercial prospects, applications, demand by market and region, commercialization timelines, prices and producer profiles.

  • Analysis of global demand, including historical data from 2010, and projections to 2031.

  • Main application and product opportunities in nanomaterials.

  • Profiles of over 950 nanomaterials producers.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w446le

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-nanomaterials-markets-report-2021-2031-continued-industry-demand-for-nanomaterials-for-current-and-next-generation-batteries-biomedical-imaging-and-flexible-electronics-301372715.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

