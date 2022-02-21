U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.63
    +0.56 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.40
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    -0.17 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1329
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3601
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8630
    -0.1120 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,554.85
    -751.79 (-1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    859.98
    -76.81 (-8.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.34
    -44.28 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

Global Nanoparticles Contract Manufacturing Market Forecast 2021-2035: Current and Future Opportunities

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanoparticles Contract Manufacturing Market by Company Size, Type of Nanoparticle Manufactured, Scale of Operation, Type of End User, and Key Geographical Regions, Latin America, and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Over the past few decades, the pharmaceutical industry has witnessed significant growth, as also evident from the continuously growing pipeline of drug candidates that have been marketed or are being evaluated across several development stages.

However, a recent study published in the journal of Analytical and Pharmaceutical Research has highlighted that around 90% of the candidates in the current preclinical development pipeline and more than 40% of the marketed pharmacological products are associated with concerns related to solubility/permeability.

Further, it was observed that a pharmacological product became 10% less vigorous, each time, when mixed with another product, due to drug incompatibility. Therefore, players engaged in this domain are actively trying to identify ways to improve/augment physiochemical properties and drug-like behavior of pharmacological products.

Amidst other alternatives, the use of nanoparticles has garnered the attention of many drug developers. In fact, the novel vaccines developed to treat COVID-19 are enclosed within a layer of lipid nanoparticles; these molecules assist the delivery of active ingredients to the required site of action. Moreover, many drug developers are using lipid/metal nanoparticles to re-formulate existing product candidates in order to further improve their bioavailability/biocompatibility.

However, for some of the nanoparticles having medical applications, the associated manufacturing processes are highly complex, capital-intensive and fraught with multiple challenges, such as the need for specialized expertise (especially in the case of lipid nanoparticles), lack of facilities with the necessary infrastructure, as well as concerns related to storage and stability.

Considering the routine operations-related and technical challenges, an increased number of pharmaceutical companies have demonstrated the preference to outsource their respective nanoparticle production operations to specialized service providers.

There are numerous benefits of engaging contract development and manufacturing (CDMO)/contract manufacturing organizations (CMO) for nanoparticle manufacturing; for instance, contracting a supplier for medical-grade nanoparticles enables sponsors to leverage new technologies (available with the service provider), access larger capacities and achieve greater operational flexibility.

Presently, there are several contract manufacturers and technology providers, who claim to have the required capabilities to manufacture nanoparticles (lipid and metal nanoparticles). However, the global expertise and capabilities necessary for the production of GMP grade nanoparticles are currently limited.

As a result, many companies offering contract manufacturing services for nanoparticles are actively trying to consolidate their presence in this field, by entering into various strategic alliances to broaden their respective service portfolios.

It is also worth highlighting that, recently, a number of deals were inked between vaccine developers and CMOs in order to cater for the urgent need for nanoparticle-based solutions for the development of COVID-19 vaccines. Given the benefits of using nanoparticles to improve drug-like properties, we believe, that the demand for high-quality nanoparticles is likely to drive considerable growth within the speciality contract manufacturing market in the coming years.

Scope of the Report

The report features an extensive study of contract service providers engaged in manufacturing of nanoparticles for the purpose of preclinical development, clinical research and commercialization. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this domain.

Key Questions Answered

  • Who are the key players involved in nanoparticle contract manufacturing?

  • Which global regions are considered as key hubs for contract manufacturing of nanoparticles?

  • What are the most common services offered by nanoparticle contract manufacturers?

  • What type of partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

  • Which factors are likely to influence the decision of nanoparticle manufacturing being done in-house or outsourced?

  • How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Companies Mentioned

  • Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

  • Alfa Aesar

  • Amplicon Biotech

  • Applied Chemical Works

  • Arcturus Therapeutics

  • Ardena

  • Ascendia Pharmaceuticals

  • AstraZeneca

  • AVANSA Technology & Services

  • Avanti Polar Lipids

  • Axolabs

  • BASF

  • BBI Group

  • BioNTech

  • BIOZOL Diagnostica

  • BOC Sciences

  • Caisson Biotech

  • Cal Nano

  • Cambridge Nanomaterials Technology

  • CanSinoBIO

  • Cayman Chemical

  • CONTRACTOR BUSINESS CENTER

  • Celonic

  • Center for Applied Nanotechnology

  • Cerion

  • ChemConnection

  • CliniSciences

  • CordenPharma

  • Creative Biolabs

  • Croda

  • Crystallics

  • CureVac

  • Curia

  • CYBERNANO

  • Cytodiagnostics

  • Daiichi Sankyo

  • Danaher

  • DCN Dx

  • Deakin University

  • Dolomite Microfluidics

  • E.M. Sullivan Associates

  • Eikonix

  • EMJapan

  • Encapsula NanoSciences

  • Entos

  • European Commission

  • Evonik

  • Exelead

  • Fortis Life Sciences

  • FUJIFILM Holdings

  • GHO Capital

  • Howei Pharm

  • Hongwu International Group

  • i-DNA Biotechnology

  • Idifarma

  • Integrity Bio

  • Larodan

  • LEON

  • LIPOSOMA

  • LSNE Contract Manufacturing

  • Meliorum Technologies

  • Molchem Technologies UK

  • MyBiotech

  • Nagase Medicals

  • Nanochemazone

  • nanoComposix

  • Nanocs

  • NanoHybrids

  • NanoMaterials Technology

  • Nanomics Technologies

  • Nanophase Technologies

  • Nanoshel

  • Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials

  • NARD Institute

  • NNCrystal

  • Novo Holdings

  • Nucleus Medical Media

  • NVIGEN

  • NYACOL Nano Technologies

  • Ocean NanoTech

  • Osaka University

  • Permira

  • Pfizer

  • Pharmavize

  • Phosphorex

  • Polymun

  • Precision NanoSystems

  • Pro-Analise

  • Prodotti Gianni

  • Santhiram Chemicals

  • Seashell Technology

  • Shionogi

  • Sirnaomics

  • SkySpring Nanomaterials

  • Stanipharm

  • Stratech Scientific

  • Strem

  • Syntagon

  • T&T Scientific

  • TechNanoIndia

  • The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI)

  • U.S. Army

  • Vaxinano

  • Veritas Technologies

  • ZoneOne Pharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zbn9bv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-nanoparticles-contract-manufacturing-market-forecast-2021-2035-current-and-future-opportunities-301486375.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Presidents Day 2022.

    Presidents Day 2022 is here. Some exchanges are closed over the long weekend. Here are the hours for the stock market today.

  • Go Ahead, Retire at 62 and Claim Social Security at 67. Your Benefit Will Climb.

    Readers had questions on full retirement age and the need to work until then; the benefits of NOT paying off a low-rate mortgages; and tax-smart investing to guard against inflation. Barron's Retirement found some answers.

  • Elon Musk Has News That Will Delight Tesla Fans

    The manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles will carry out a life-size experiment recently tested in Berlin at its new Texan production site.

  • Trump's Truth Social app launches on Apple App Store

    Donald Trump's new social media venture, Truth Social, launched late on Sunday in Apple's App Store, potentially marking the former president's return to social media after he was banned from several platforms last year. The app was available to download shortly before midnight ET and was automatically downloaded to Apple Inc devices belonging to users who had pre-ordered the app. Trump was banned from Twitter Inc, Facebook and Alphabet Inc's YouTube following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters, after he was accused of posting messages inciting violence.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • GM Discreetly Abandons Its In-House Amazon

    General Motors is doing its big spring cleaning sooner than expected. The Detroit giant, which no doubt wants to avoid being distracted in the coming months when it delivers the Cadillac Lyriq -- its competitor to Tesla's Model Y and Ford's Mustang Mach-E -- has decided to empty his drawers right now. The automotive group has decided to disconnect this app, which allowed owners of GM vehicles (Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick) to order and pay for goods and services while driving.

  • Russia Assets Drop as Border Incident, Aid Report Spook Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian stocks tumbled the most since March 2020 and a government bond auction was cancelled after reports of an incident on the border with Ukraine and separatist appeals for aid stoked concerns the crisis may escalate. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another

  • 3 Highly Profitable Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Thinks Can Soar 80% to 90%

    Their businesses continue to make lots of money. And analysts think the stocks could make investors a lot of money, too.

  • Stocks Turn Lower on Doubts for U.S.-Russia Summit: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks turned lower with U.S. equity futures as traders questioned the prospects for a diplomatic meeting between President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterStocks Turn Lower on Doubts

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX Wants to Split Its Shares

    Is SpaceX a victim of its own success? The stock price was at $560 per SpaceX share at the time. According to a report from CNBC, SpaceX is proposing to its privatel-held shareholders to split their shares in a 10-for-1 ratio.

  • Great Traders Are Born in Bear Markets: Here Are 5 Keys to Follow

    There is an old market saying that everyone is a genius in a bull market. When the market is in a strong uptrend, then throwing money at random stocks can be a very effective strategy. It doesn't take much skill or wisdom when everything is running higher.

  • Housing prices and interest rates ‘aren’t going back down,’ expert says

    Mortgage rates surged to the highest level in two years, leaving homebuyers on high alert as further increases loom.

  • 3 Undervalued EV Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Electric vehicle (EV) stocks broadly have been trading at sky-high valuations lately. Ford (NYSE: F) stock trades at a significant discount compared to some pure-play EV companies -- and it may continue to for a while. The giant automaker's ongoing transition to electric vehicles may not be easy.

  • Ponzi scheme behind patriotic vodka, once featured on ‘Fox & Friends,’ scammed investors out of $900,000 to pay IRS and Amex bills, prosecutors say

    A Connecticut businessman has pleaded guilty to operating an unpatriotic Ponzi scheme that pocketed $900,000 from investors looking to buy a pro-veteran vodka company. Brian Hughes, 57, of Madison, Conn., admitted raising money to buy Salute American Vodka and then expand it, then going on to use much of the money to pay his own credit-card debt and tax bill. Hughes also admitted cheating investors by purportedly raising money on behalf of another liquor company to which he had no connection.

  • Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? And here are other market holidays in 2022

    U.S. financial markets will be closed Monday for Presidents Day. Here are other days the stock market will be closed in 2022

  • 2 Reasons Shareholders Should Love GE's Annual Report

    Earlier this month, General Electric (NYSE: GE) filed its annual report with the SEC. While many investors ignore big SEC filings, due to their length and complexity, they often contain important tidbits -- if you dig far enough. GE's 2021 annual report had two pieces of very good news for shareholders.

  • Why stocks are plummeting this earnings season

    Nightmare earnings reactions have been a theme this quarter, as investors seize on concerns over slowing growth prospects for companies over a wide range of industries.

  • Investing $20,000 in These 5 Stocks Could Give You $6,000 in Annual Income

    Dividend stocks provide an excellent way to put your money to work -- especially with certain stocks. Investing $20,000 in each of these five stocks could give you roughly $6,000 in annual income. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers them both.

  • Mohamed El-Erian details 'fundamental change to the marketplace' as the Fed moves

    The Federal Reserve shaking up of its $9 trillion balance sheet entails "a fundamental change to the marketplace," says Mohamed El-Erian.

  • Here's Warren Buffett's Favorite Metaverse Stock by Far

    The legendary investor might not be talking about the metaverse. But he already has a way to profit from it.