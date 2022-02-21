Global Nanoparticles Contract Manufacturing Market Forecast 2021-2035: Current and Future Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanoparticles Contract Manufacturing Market by Company Size, Type of Nanoparticle Manufactured, Scale of Operation, Type of End User, and Key Geographical Regions, Latin America, and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the past few decades, the pharmaceutical industry has witnessed significant growth, as also evident from the continuously growing pipeline of drug candidates that have been marketed or are being evaluated across several development stages.

However, a recent study published in the journal of Analytical and Pharmaceutical Research has highlighted that around 90% of the candidates in the current preclinical development pipeline and more than 40% of the marketed pharmacological products are associated with concerns related to solubility/permeability.

Further, it was observed that a pharmacological product became 10% less vigorous, each time, when mixed with another product, due to drug incompatibility. Therefore, players engaged in this domain are actively trying to identify ways to improve/augment physiochemical properties and drug-like behavior of pharmacological products.

Amidst other alternatives, the use of nanoparticles has garnered the attention of many drug developers. In fact, the novel vaccines developed to treat COVID-19 are enclosed within a layer of lipid nanoparticles; these molecules assist the delivery of active ingredients to the required site of action. Moreover, many drug developers are using lipid/metal nanoparticles to re-formulate existing product candidates in order to further improve their bioavailability/biocompatibility.

However, for some of the nanoparticles having medical applications, the associated manufacturing processes are highly complex, capital-intensive and fraught with multiple challenges, such as the need for specialized expertise (especially in the case of lipid nanoparticles), lack of facilities with the necessary infrastructure, as well as concerns related to storage and stability.

Considering the routine operations-related and technical challenges, an increased number of pharmaceutical companies have demonstrated the preference to outsource their respective nanoparticle production operations to specialized service providers.

There are numerous benefits of engaging contract development and manufacturing (CDMO)/contract manufacturing organizations (CMO) for nanoparticle manufacturing; for instance, contracting a supplier for medical-grade nanoparticles enables sponsors to leverage new technologies (available with the service provider), access larger capacities and achieve greater operational flexibility.

Presently, there are several contract manufacturers and technology providers, who claim to have the required capabilities to manufacture nanoparticles (lipid and metal nanoparticles). However, the global expertise and capabilities necessary for the production of GMP grade nanoparticles are currently limited.

As a result, many companies offering contract manufacturing services for nanoparticles are actively trying to consolidate their presence in this field, by entering into various strategic alliances to broaden their respective service portfolios.

It is also worth highlighting that, recently, a number of deals were inked between vaccine developers and CMOs in order to cater for the urgent need for nanoparticle-based solutions for the development of COVID-19 vaccines. Given the benefits of using nanoparticles to improve drug-like properties, we believe, that the demand for high-quality nanoparticles is likely to drive considerable growth within the speciality contract manufacturing market in the coming years.

Scope of the Report

The report features an extensive study of contract service providers engaged in manufacturing of nanoparticles for the purpose of preclinical development, clinical research and commercialization. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this domain.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key players involved in nanoparticle contract manufacturing?

Which global regions are considered as key hubs for contract manufacturing of nanoparticles?

What are the most common services offered by nanoparticle contract manufacturers?

What type of partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

Which factors are likely to influence the decision of nanoparticle manufacturing being done in-house or outsourced?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

