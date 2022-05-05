U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,261.25
    -34.00 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,773.00
    -196.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,388.25
    -143.00 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,930.50
    -16.70 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.37
    +1.56 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.20
    +37.40 (+2.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    +0.79 (+3.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0557
    -0.0068 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9620
    +0.0450 (+1.54%)
     

  • Vix

    25.98
    -3.27 (-11.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2388
    -0.0247 (-1.95%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9300
    +0.7560 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,478.48
    +480.51 (+1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    915.43
    +38.10 (+4.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,604.36
    +110.91 (+1.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Global Nanopatterning Market Report 2022-2026 - New Nano-Focused MEMS Technology Based Methods Augment Opportunities

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Nanopatterning

Global Market for Nanopatterning
Global Market for Nanopatterning

Dublin, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanopatterning - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Nanopatterning Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026

The global market for Nanopatterning estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period.

Precise and accurate operation is a key advantage offered by the nanopatterning technology. Other benefits offered by the technology include high efficiency, cost effective, reliability, and low power consumption. The technology facilitates miniaturization process. Nanopatterning is an enabling technology with applications across diverse fields including biotechnology, polymer electronics, nanoelectronics, photonics, sensors, hard drives, and microfluidic devices among others.

UV Nanoimprint Lithography, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.2% CAGR to reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hot Embossing Lithography segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 5.6% share of the global Nanopatterning market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $530.3 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $309.2 Million by 2026

The Nanopatterning market in the U.S. is estimated at US$530.3 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.92% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$309.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 13.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$370.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.

The market is expected to be led by North America, given the presence of several IC (integrated circuit) and IDM producing companies. Also, the considerable investments made by telecom and electronics companies are expected to support market growth.

Further, the existence of many providers of nanopatterning technology and the significant use of nano technologies in the medical field also underpin the region`s dominance. Europe and Asia-Pacific constitute the other important nanopatterning markets, due to the rising use of connected technologies and equipment in these regions.

The Asian nanopatterning market is likely to register strong growth, supported by the increasing adoption of sophisticated processors and semiconductors in various applications. The existence of several semiconductor foundries in the region is particularly propelling the use of nanopatterning.

Also, the rising application of the technology in fabrication processes is anticipated to fuel the market in regions such as India, South Korea, and China. The use of this technology is on the rise on account of the small number of producers and the shortage of latest technology in the region, in addition to the emergence of lithography.

The use of nanopatterning has significantly increased in the Latin America and Middle East and Africa regions, owing to rising demand for tablets and smartphones and the emergence of digital technologies.

By End-Use, Consumer Electronics to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026

Global market for Consumer Electronics (End-Use) segment is estimated at US$762.7 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$1.6 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 14.5% over the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of the Pandemic on Nanotechnology and Select End Markets

  • Semiconductor and Electronics

  • Biotechnology

  • An Introduction to Nanopatterning and Nanopatterning Technologies

  • Nanoimprint Lithography (NIL)

  • Ultraviolet (UV) Nanoimprint Lithography

  • Hot Embossing Lithography

  • Potential Industry Requirements for Hot Embossing Lithography

  • Other NIL

  • Other Nanopatterning Technologies

  • Key Application Areas

  • Nanotechnology: A Curtain Raiser

  • Nanoscience Breaking Conventional Size Barriers

  • Nanopatterning: A Prelude

  • Nanoimprint Lithography: Expanding Applications

  • World Nanopatterning Market by Technology (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for UV Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing Lithography, and Other Technologies

  • Electronics and Biomedical End-Use Fuel Growth

  • World Nanopatterning Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry, and Other End-Uses

  • Regional Analysis

  • World Nanopatterning Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2021 & 2027

  • World Nanopatterning Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027

  • Competitive Scenario

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 49 Featured)

  • AMO GmbH

  • Canadian Photonics Fabrication Centre

  • EV Group

  • IMS Chips

  • Micro Resist Technology GmbH

  • Nanonex Corp.

  • Nano-Terra, Inc.

  • NIL Technology ApS

  • NTT Advanced Technology Corp.

  • Obducat AB

  • PROFACTOR GmbH

  • SET Corporation SA

  • SUSS MicroTec AG

  • SVG Optronics Co., Ltd.

  • Toppan Photomasks, Inc.

  • Transfer Devices, Inc.

  • Vistec Electron Beam GmbH

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Consumer Electronics: Dominant End-Use Sector for Nanopatterning

  • After a Dismal Performance in 2020, Consumer Electronics Industry Set to Recover in 2021

  • Growing Relevance of NEMS Favors Future Growth

  • New Nano-Focused MEMS Technology Based Methods Augment Opportunities

  • High-Growth Opportunities Identified in Healthcare Applications

  • Use of NanoGraft Technologies in Treatment of Coronary Artery Disease

  • Nanopatterning Set to Widen Role in Lifesciences Procedures

  • Demand from Nano-optics Boosts Nanopatterning Market

  • Nanosensors: Robust Opportunities in Store

  • Widening Use Case of Nanopatterning in Photonics Augurs Well

  • Development of Industrial Processes for Patterning Materials on Nanoscale Positively Influence the Market Prospects

  • Metamaterial Inc.'s Affordable Solutions for Nanoscaling Grab Attention

  • Tera-Print Unveils Novel Nanopatterning Technologies

  • Sematech Nanoimprint Lithography Program

  • Nanoimprint Lithography (NIL) Emerges as Most Reliable Nanopatterning Technique

  • Tracing the Technology's Development Timeline

  • Major NIL Applications

  • Expanding Applications Benefit NIL Market Growth

  • NIL Gains Traction in Nanophotonics

  • Soft UV-NIL Renders Expertise in High-Volume, Large-Area Replication Processes

  • UV-NIL with a Soft Stamp

  • Big Gains on the Cards for Microcontact Printing

  • 3D Nanopatterning Comes to the Fore with a Huge Promise

  • Nanopatterning Widens the Opportunities for SiP Technology

  • Nanopatterning-Technology Review

  • Nanoimprint Lithography (NIL)

  • Ultraviolet NIL

  • Microcontact Printing

  • Technology Developments

  • Recent Developments in the Area of Scalable Nanopatterning

  • t-SPL for Fabricating Thermochromic-Supramolecular Material

  • Unconventional Lithography for 3D Hierarchical Nanostructures

  • Direct Patterning of 3D Structures through Nanoimprint Lithography

  • New Generation Metamaterials

  • Innovative Magnetic Nanopatterns

  • ALD - An Enabling Technology in Advanced Nanopatterning

  • Nanopatterned Surfaces for Highly Selective Adhesion, Separation and Sensing

  • Resist-Free Direct Thermal NIL Process

  • 3D Nanoparticle Patterning via Direct Incident Beam Lithography - A Technology to Reckon with

  • Fabrication of Single Crystal Oxide Surface using Focused-Ion-Beam System - A Novel Approach in Nanopatterning

  • Thermal Dip Pen Lithography for Depositing Nanoparticles

  • Nanopatterning Using Phase Separation of Polymers

  • Innovations in Surface Wrinkling

  • Research & Development Initiatives

  • THE ITRS Lithography Roadmap

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/azsrx6

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • My Top Growth Stock to Buy in May (and It's Not Even Close)

    Share prices of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) have gotten absolutely demolished as of late. After reaching an all-time high of $1,762.92 per share on Nov. 19, 2021, Shopify stock is now down a staggering 70% in less than six months. In retrospect, Shopify stock probably got ahead of itself.

  • What history tells us about stocks soaring after Fed 50 basis point rate hikes

    Perhaps investors are right to cheer a 50 basis point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve, even if that seems like a counterintuitive reaction.

  • This trader predicted the bond meltdown, tech selloff and oil’s surge. Here’s what she says is coming next.

    Our call of the day comes from Samantha LaDuc, who says the market is wrong if it thinks inflation is going to cool off.

  • Berkshire Buys More Occidental Stock, Boosting Bet on Oil Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc. snapped up about 5.9 million more shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp., as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett piles deeper into its bet on the oil giant.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help Asia Shift From Russian OilAt 78, Investo

  • Elon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too Far

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and Cathie Wood criticized passive investing in a Twitter thread, weighing in on a long-running Wall Street debate about the growing power of index funds.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadUkraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help Asia Shift From Russian OilAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’ Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Inva

  • JD.com, Pinduoduo Added to Chinese Companies Facing Delisting in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators added more than 80 companies, including JD.com Inc., Pinduoduo Inc. and Bilibili Inc., to an expanding list of firms that face possible expulsion from American exchanges because of Beijing’s refusal to allow access to the businesses’ financial audits.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadUkraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help Asia Shift From Russian OilAt

  • Jack Ma 'Arrest' and SEC's DiDi Investigation Whack China Tech Stocks

    The Hong Kong market saw heavy selling here on Wednesday in Chinese tech names such as Alibaba Group Holding ( and HK:9988), which dropped 3.7% on the day. Investors also were spooked by ride-hailing operator DiDi Global , which mentioned in its annual report that it is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its disastrous initial public offering last June. Hong Kong was closed just for Monday.

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article we take a look at the latest portfolio updates by Cathie Wood. We will discuss some important stocks the hedge fund investor sold in the first quarter of 2022. You can skip our discussion and go directly to read Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks in 2022. Cathie Wood’s hedge fund […]

  • Why Nikola Stock Moved Down Then Up Ahead of Tomorrow's Earnings

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares have been on a downtrend the past week, and those declines continued early today. Nikola will provide its 2022 first-quarter update for investors tomorrow before the market opens, and hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET. In its last report for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, the company detailed out the first meaningful revenue forecast in its short history.

  • AT&T After Its Discovery Deal: Is the Stock a Good Investment?

    Investors were justified in shying away from AT&T (NYSE: T) stock over the last few years. The milestone concluded the divestiture of AT&T's entertainment holdings. Is the remaining AT&T a compelling investment?

  • ConocoPhillips profit beats estimates as production falls slightly short, boosts shareholder returns program by $2 billion

    Oil giant ConocoPhillips said Thursday it had net income of $5.8 billion, or $4.39 a share, in the first quarter, up from $1.0 billion, or 75 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $3.27, ahead of the $3.17 FactSet consensus. The company did not offer a revenue number, but said production in the quarter came to 1,747 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, or MBOED, up 220 MBOED from the year-earlier period. The FactSet consensus was for 1,755 MBOED. T

  • Stock Market Mostly Lower Ahead Of Fed Statement; 2 Stocks Plunge More Than 30%

    Stock market indexes traded mostly lower ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement this afternoon, while earnings reports sparked some outsize moves.

  • Musk secures over $7 billion funding from investors including Larry Ellison

    Saudi Arabian investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who had initially opposed the buyout, also agreed to roll his $1.89 billion stake into the deal rather than cashing out, the filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1418091/000110465922056055/tm2214608-1_sc13da.htm showed. The move comes as Musk's margin loan was reduced to $6.25 billion from $12.5 billion announced earlier, according to the filing. Musk's $21 billion financing commitment was also revised to $27.25 billion.

  • 3M Earnings Raise More Questions Than Answers

    Management stuck to its full-year guidance despite disclosing a host of negative pressures on its business.

  • Penn National Boosts 2022 Forecast as Revenue Tops Expectations

    FEATURE Penn National Gaming raised its full-year guidance after reporting first-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street estimates. The gambling and esports company raised its guidance range for 2022 Ebitdar — earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and restructuring or rent costs — to between $1.

  • Selling Amazon Stock? I'm Buying

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) first-quarter earnings release prompted some investors to abandon ship. On the day following the release, the company's stock price declined by over 14%. Investors in Amazon -- which is still showing signs of growth, albeit slower than in the past -- are likely wondering if the ship is still sailing along or is it starting to take on water?

  • The Real Reason Teladoc Is Struggling

    Shares of struggling telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) collapsed after it recently released earnings for the first quarter of 2022. Management formally addressed its embattled 2020 acquisition of Livongo for $18.5 billion with a write-down on Livongo that reduced its value by $6.6 billion, essentially saying to shareholders, "We messed up." It seems widely accepted that Teladoc's Livongo merger has gone poorly, but I don't know that the poor results of the merger adequately explain the stock's struggles.

  • Shopify stock tumbles after earnings miss, announcement of $2.1 billion fulfillment acquisition

    Shares of Shopify Inc. were sliding 15% in premarket trading Thursday after the e-commerce company fell short of expectations with its latest results and said it would spend $2.1 billion to acquire fulfillment-technology provider Deliverr. The company reported a first-quarter net loss of $1.5 billion, or $11.70 a share, versus net income of $1.3 billion, or $9.94 a share, in the year-earlier quarter. Shopify's performance on the metric in the latest quarter reflected $1.6 billion in net unrealiz

  • Newsflash: The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Revenue Forecasts

    Today is shaping up negative for The Williams Companies, Inc. ( NYSE:WMB ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a...

  • Down 70%, PayPal Is Now a Value Stock

    Long-term growth investors are probably looking at the current state of the stock market with mixed emotions. One company caught up in the sell-off, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), has seen its stock price sink 70% from all-time highs set last summer. The company has faced some growing pains in regards to challenges related to the end of its partnership with eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY), but its long-term commercial prospects remain largely unaffected.