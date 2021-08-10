Global Nanopore Sequencing Market, By Product, By Nucleotide Sequenced, By Type, By Type of Nanopore, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global Nanopore Sequencing Market, By Product (Consumables v/s Instruments), By Nucleotide Sequenced (DNA v/s RNA), By Type (Direct Current Sequencing, Synthetic DNA and Horizontal Tunnelling Current Sequencing, Optical Reading Techniques Sequencing, Exonuclease Sequencing), By Type of Nanopore (Solid State, Biological, Hybrid), By Application (Human Genetics, Clinical Research, Plant Research, Microbiology, Animal Research), By End User (Biotechnology Companies, Clinical Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutes), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global nanopore sequencing market stood at USD236.91 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a robust rate of 15.29% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the growing demand for long read sequencing technologies for DNA and RNA sequencing worldwide. Additionally, benefits such as affordability, high accuracy, simultaneous detection of sequences and base modifications, among others associated with nanopore sequencing technology are further expected to fuel the market growth through 2026. Nanopore sequencing provides targeted sequencing with focus on specific genes thereby providing relevant data, optimizing costs and providing path for simplified data analysis. This in turn is expected to support the market growth over the next few years. Besides, the biggest advantage of directly sequencing RNA molecules using the nanopore sequencing is expected to foster the market growth. In traditional RNA sequencing technologies RNA is first converted to cDNA using amplification or reverse transcription which at time introduces bias in the sequencing. However, with nanopore sequencing direct RNA sequencing can be done and it delivers unbiased, full length and highly specific RNA sequences. All these factors are expected to contribute to the market growth in the next five years.

The global nanopore sequencing market is segmented by product, nucleotide sequenced, type, type of nanopore, application, end user, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.Based on product, the market can be split into consumables and instruments.



The consumables segment dominated the market in 2020 with a share of around 53.86%. This can be attributed to surge in use of consumables in wide array of procedures such as DNA sequencing and RNA sequencing. In addition, increase in usage of consumables in formerly unmapped applications such as sequencing of novel viruses is expected to help the segment gain significant share during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global nanopore sequencing market include Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd, Illumnia, Inc., F Hoffmann-La Roche AG, 10X Genomics, Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., NabSys, Inc., Sequenom, Inc., Quantapore, Inc, INanoBio Inc, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., Cyclomics BV, CD Genomics, Electronic Biosciences, Inc., Easi-Genomics, among others. The players operating in the market are following strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product/technology development and launches in order to stay competitive in the market and having an edge over the competitors. For instance, in the nanopore sequencing market its Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd. which is the pioneer of the technology and dominates the overall nanopore sequencing market. The company is expanding worldwide, opening subsidiaries, launching new products & instruments and investing in development of nanopore sequencing. For instance, in July 2019, Oxford Nanopore Technologies introduced GridION Mk1, a device which can be used to perform PCR-free analysis of cancer-related genes. Additionally, researchers at Fuyang City (China) were the first to sequence COVID-19 samples using Oxford Nanopore Technologies (UK) MinION Mk1C. The team is part of a growing network of public health and CDC labs in China that are deploying Nanopore products for rapid epidemiological surveillance. In February 2019, Nanopore deployed 200 MinIONs to China, and many of these are now in use for viral and bacterial sequencing surveillance programs.



In this report, global nanopore sequencing market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Nanopore Sequencing Market, By Product:

o Consumables

o Instruments

• Global Nanopore Sequencing Market, By Nucleotide Sequenced:

o DNA

o RNA

• Global Nanopore Sequencing Market, By Type:

o Direct Current Sequencing

o Synthetic DNA and Horizontal Tunnelling Current Sequencing

o Optical Reading Techniques Sequencing

o Exonuclease Sequencing

• Global Nanopore Sequencing Market, By Type of Nanopore:

o Solid State

o Biological

o Hybrid

• Global Nanopore Sequencing Market, By Application:

o Human Genomics

o Clinical Research

o Plant Research

o Microbiology

o Animal Research

• Global Nanopore Sequencing Market, By End User:

o Biotechnology Companies

o Clinical Laboratories

o Academic & Research Institutes

• Global Nanopore Sequencing Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Russia

Turkey

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Singapore

Taiwan

Australia

South Korea

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa



