Global NanoRAM Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $290.2 Million by 2026 - Rising Demand for Powerful, Feature-Rich Consumer Electronics Devices Shifts Focus onto NRAM

Global NanoRAM Market to Reach US$290.2 Million by the Year 2026

The global market for NanoRAM estimated at US$44.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$290.2 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 37.8% over the analysis period.

Nanotube-RAM or NanoRAM or NRAM is a non-volatile random access memory that utilizes carbon nanotubes placed on a chip-like substrate. NRAM is the proprietary technology of Nantero. Carbon nanotubes-based non-volatile memory technology is anticipated to gain much traction over the coming years.

Data storage requirement of different electronic gadgets including computers, smartphones, laptops and other electronics that are used on a daily basis is increasing, which is in turn fueling growth for the market for NRAMs and such other technologies that make possible higher data storage. Increasing investments in electronics and semiconductor industries also creates opportunities for growth for the market.

Demand is expected to be high in the automotive, consumer electronics, defense, aerospace and telecommunication applications, where the attributes of low power consumption and high-speed operation would be highly beneficial. NRAMs are also being integrated into circuits that can be easily accessed by any electronic device.

Projects for digital transformation, across several industrial verticals, including BFSI, healthcare, IT and telecom, also creates market growth opportunities. Furthermore, when compared to flash and DRAM, NRAM is faster. It consumes around 160 times faster volatile capacity/bit by using comparatively less power. NRAM also offers mass customization potential. In the form of a nanochip, it allows customization for numerous tasks.



Enterprise Network & Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 35.7% CAGR to reach US$301.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Embedded Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 45.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 11% share of the global NanoRAM market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $71.9 Million by 2026

The NanoRAM market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 40.7% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$71.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 45.6% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 32.2% and 33% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 33.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$110.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.

North America is one of the key markets for NRAMs currently. Availability of improved technology infrastructure, combined with the factor of growing data center investments, creates an environment highly conducive to growth of the market for nano RAMs across the region.



Embedded Systems Segment to Reach $44.5 Million by 2026

As there is increasing emphasis on developing embedded applications for smartphones as well as IoT (Internet of Things) components, the focus is on new technologies with greater flexibility and better optimization.

NRAM, in this regard is considered extremely promising, since the technology presents considerable potential for customization, implying that the technology can be built to meet the requirements of specific tasks. In embedded memory applications, NRAM can be used for creating more power microcontroller, microprocessor and other types of logic devices.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

Semiconductor Industry Experiences Disruptions

NanoRAM - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

NanoRAM: Technology Overview

An Overview of Underlying Technology and Fabrication Technique for NRAM

NanoRAM: Carbon Nanotubes-based Memory Set to Power Next-Generation Devices

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Competition

Nantero, Inc. - The NRAM Technology Patent Holder

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 20 Featured)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Canon Anelva Corporation

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Everspin Technologies, Inc.

Fujitsu Semiconductor Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel

Nanosys, Inc.

Nantero, Inc.

NVE Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SK Hynix Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments Inc

Toshiba Corp.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emergence of Next Generation Memory Technologies to Support Growth of NRAM Market

Market for Standalone Emerging NVMs to Soar

Potential Applications of NRAM Technology Drive Growth Opportunities

Digital Transformation & Rise in Data Generation Drive Memory Needs, Fueling NRAM Market

Rising Demand for Powerful, Feature-Rich Consumer Electronics Devices Shifts Focus onto NRAM

Enterprise Networks and System: NRAM to Address Growing Processing Needs of Enterprises

Proliferation of Mobile Devices and Rising Storage & Processing Needs Turn Focus onto NRAM's Use in Mobile Devices

NRAM Delivers High Endurance and Reliability to Wearable Devices

NRAM as Memory Class Storage in AI Applications to Prevent Downtime and Data Loss

NRAM Emerges as a Memory Solution for Intelligent and Connected Automobiles

NRAM to Emerge as a Suitable Memory Option for Data Processing Needs of Harsh Industrial Applications

Potential for NRAM as a Replacement for DRAM

NRAM Emerges as the Hard Drive Technology, Transforming Computer World

Commercialization of NRAM Technology Receives a Boost in Investments from Leading Tech Players

Nantero Licenses NanoRAM Technology for Industrialization

Innovations Prime NRAM Technology for Commercialization

Select Emerging Non-Volatile Memory Technologies Challenging NRAM Market Growth

FRAM: Growing Demand for Low Power and Fast Write Memory Solutions Bodes Well for the Market

Expanding Application Areas Spearhead Market Growth

Mass Production Enables FRAM to Remain a Viable Alternative to Conventional Nonvolatile Memories

Rising Demand for Sophisticated Electronic Control Systems in Auto Industry Drives FRAM Market

Evolving Capabilities Present MRAM as a Promising Memory Technology of the Future

Phase Change Memory (PCM) Market Poised for High Growth

ReRAM Gains Traction as a Low Power and Cost-Sensitive Solution in Next-Generation Memory Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

