Global NanoRAM Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $290.2 Million by 2026 - Rising Demand for Powerful, Feature-Rich Consumer Electronics Devices Shifts Focus onto NRAM

·6 min read

DUBLIN, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "NanoRAM - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global NanoRAM Market to Reach US$290.2 Million by the Year 2026

The global market for NanoRAM estimated at US$44.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$290.2 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 37.8% over the analysis period.

Nanotube-RAM or NanoRAM or NRAM is a non-volatile random access memory that utilizes carbon nanotubes placed on a chip-like substrate. NRAM is the proprietary technology of Nantero. Carbon nanotubes-based non-volatile memory technology is anticipated to gain much traction over the coming years.

Data storage requirement of different electronic gadgets including computers, smartphones, laptops and other electronics that are used on a daily basis is increasing, which is in turn fueling growth for the market for NRAMs and such other technologies that make possible higher data storage. Increasing investments in electronics and semiconductor industries also creates opportunities for growth for the market.

Demand is expected to be high in the automotive, consumer electronics, defense, aerospace and telecommunication applications, where the attributes of low power consumption and high-speed operation would be highly beneficial. NRAMs are also being integrated into circuits that can be easily accessed by any electronic device.

Projects for digital transformation, across several industrial verticals, including BFSI, healthcare, IT and telecom, also creates market growth opportunities. Furthermore, when compared to flash and DRAM, NRAM is faster. It consumes around 160 times faster volatile capacity/bit by using comparatively less power. NRAM also offers mass customization potential. In the form of a nanochip, it allows customization for numerous tasks.

Enterprise Network & Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 35.7% CAGR to reach US$301.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Embedded Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 45.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 11% share of the global NanoRAM market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $71.9 Million by 2026

The NanoRAM market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 40.7% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$71.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 45.6% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 32.2% and 33% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 33.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$110.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.

North America is one of the key markets for NRAMs currently. Availability of improved technology infrastructure, combined with the factor of growing data center investments, creates an environment highly conducive to growth of the market for nano RAMs across the region.

Embedded Systems Segment to Reach $44.5 Million by 2026

As there is increasing emphasis on developing embedded applications for smartphones as well as IoT (Internet of Things) components, the focus is on new technologies with greater flexibility and better optimization.

NRAM, in this regard is considered extremely promising, since the technology presents considerable potential for customization, implying that the technology can be built to meet the requirements of specific tasks. In embedded memory applications, NRAM can be used for creating more power microcontroller, microprocessor and other types of logic devices.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

  • 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

  • Semiconductor Industry Experiences Disruptions

  • NanoRAM - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • NanoRAM: Technology Overview

  • An Overview of Underlying Technology and Fabrication Technique for NRAM

  • NanoRAM: Carbon Nanotubes-based Memory Set to Power Next-Generation Devices

  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook

  • Competition

  • Nantero, Inc. - The NRAM Technology Patent Holder

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 20 Featured)

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

  • Canon Anelva Corporation

  • Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

  • Everspin Technologies, Inc.

  • Fujitsu Semiconductor Ltd.

  • Hitachi, Ltd.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • IBM Corporation

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • Intel

  • Nanosys, Inc.

  • Nantero, Inc.

  • NVE Corporation

  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

  • SK Hynix Inc.

  • STMicroelectronics NV

  • Texas Instruments Inc

  • Toshiba Corp.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Emergence of Next Generation Memory Technologies to Support Growth of NRAM Market

  • Market for Standalone Emerging NVMs to Soar

  • Potential Applications of NRAM Technology Drive Growth Opportunities

  • Digital Transformation & Rise in Data Generation Drive Memory Needs, Fueling NRAM Market

  • Rising Demand for Powerful, Feature-Rich Consumer Electronics Devices Shifts Focus onto NRAM

  • Enterprise Networks and System: NRAM to Address Growing Processing Needs of Enterprises

  • Proliferation of Mobile Devices and Rising Storage & Processing Needs Turn Focus onto NRAM's Use in Mobile Devices

  • NRAM Delivers High Endurance and Reliability to Wearable Devices

  • NRAM as Memory Class Storage in AI Applications to Prevent Downtime and Data Loss

  • NRAM Emerges as a Memory Solution for Intelligent and Connected Automobiles

  • NRAM to Emerge as a Suitable Memory Option for Data Processing Needs of Harsh Industrial Applications

  • Potential for NRAM as a Replacement for DRAM

  • NRAM Emerges as the Hard Drive Technology, Transforming Computer World

  • Commercialization of NRAM Technology Receives a Boost in Investments from Leading Tech Players

  • Nantero Licenses NanoRAM Technology for Industrialization

  • Innovations Prime NRAM Technology for Commercialization

  • Select Emerging Non-Volatile Memory Technologies Challenging NRAM Market Growth

  • FRAM: Growing Demand for Low Power and Fast Write Memory Solutions Bodes Well for the Market

  • Expanding Application Areas Spearhead Market Growth

  • Mass Production Enables FRAM to Remain a Viable Alternative to Conventional Nonvolatile Memories

  • Rising Demand for Sophisticated Electronic Control Systems in Auto Industry Drives FRAM Market

  • Evolving Capabilities Present MRAM as a Promising Memory Technology of the Future

  • Phase Change Memory (PCM) Market Poised for High Growth

  • ReRAM Gains Traction as a Low Power and Cost-Sensitive Solution in Next-Generation Memory Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e6hjpk

