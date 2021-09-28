Global Nanorobotics Market to Reach $11.2 Billion by 2027
Abstract: - Global Nanorobotics Market to Reach $11. 2 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nanorobotics estimated at US$5. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Nanomanipulator, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.3% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bio-Nanorobotics segment is readjusted to a revised 10% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
- The Nanorobotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.
- Magnetically Guided Segment to Record 10.8% CAGR
- In the global Magnetically Guided segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$816.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Agilent Technologies
Aixtron SE
Anasys Instruments
Angstrom Advanced Inc.
Asylum Research
Bruker
Cavendish Kinetics Inc.
EV Group
FEI Company
Ginkgo Bioworks
Imina Technologies
JEOL Ltd.
JPK Instruments
Kliendiek Nanotechnik
Klocke Nanotechnik
Nanonics Imaging Ltd.
Nanosurf AG
Novascan Technologies
NT-MDT
Oxford Instruments
Park Systems Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Toronto Nano Instrumentation
WiTec GmbH
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 36
