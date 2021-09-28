Abstract: - Global Nanorobotics Market to Reach $11. 2 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nanorobotics estimated at US$5. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Nanomanipulator, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.3% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bio-Nanorobotics segment is readjusted to a revised 10% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR

- The Nanorobotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.

- Magnetically Guided Segment to Record 10.8% CAGR

- In the global Magnetically Guided segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$816.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Agilent Technologies

Aixtron SE

Anasys Instruments

Angstrom Advanced Inc.

Asylum Research

Bruker

Cavendish Kinetics Inc.

EV Group

FEI Company

Ginkgo Bioworks

Imina Technologies

JEOL Ltd.

JPK Instruments

Kliendiek Nanotechnik

Klocke Nanotechnik

Nanonics Imaging Ltd.

Nanosurf AG

Novascan Technologies

NT-MDT

Oxford Instruments

Park Systems Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Toronto Nano Instrumentation

WiTec GmbH







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Nanorobotics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Nanorobotics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Nanorobotics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Nanomanipulator by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Nanomanipulator by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Nanomanipulator by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Bio-Nanorobotics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Bio-Nanorobotics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Bio-Nanorobotics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Magnetically

Guided by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Magnetically Guided by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Magnetically Guided by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Bacteria-based by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Bacteria-based by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Bacteria-based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Nanomedicine by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Nanomedicine by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Nanomedicine by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Biomedical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Biomedical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Biomedical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Mechanical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Nanorobotics by

Type - Nanomanipulator, Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided

and Bacteria-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Nanorobotics by Type -

Nanomanipulator, Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided and

Bacteria-based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Nanorobotics by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nanomanipulator,

Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided and Bacteria-based for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Nanorobotics by

Application - Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Nanorobotics by Application -

Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Nanorobotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Nanorobotics by

Type - Nanomanipulator, Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided

and Bacteria-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Nanorobotics by Type -

Nanomanipulator, Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided and

Bacteria-based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Nanorobotics by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nanomanipulator,

Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided and Bacteria-based for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Nanorobotics by

Application - Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Nanorobotics by

Application - Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Nanorobotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Nanorobotics by

Type - Nanomanipulator, Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided

and Bacteria-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Nanorobotics by Type -

Nanomanipulator, Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided and

Bacteria-based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Nanorobotics by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nanomanipulator,

Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided and Bacteria-based for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Nanorobotics by

Application - Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Nanorobotics by Application -

Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Nanorobotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Nanorobotics by

Type - Nanomanipulator, Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided

and Bacteria-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Nanorobotics by Type -

Nanomanipulator, Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided and

Bacteria-based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Nanorobotics by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nanomanipulator,

Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided and Bacteria-based for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Nanorobotics by

Application - Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Nanorobotics by Application -

Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Nanorobotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nanorobotics by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Nanorobotics by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nanorobotics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nanorobotics by

Type - Nanomanipulator, Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided

and Bacteria-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Nanorobotics by Type -

Nanomanipulator, Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided and

Bacteria-based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nanorobotics by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nanomanipulator,

Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided and Bacteria-based for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nanorobotics by

Application - Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Nanorobotics by

Application - Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nanorobotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Nanorobotics by

Type - Nanomanipulator, Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided

and Bacteria-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Nanorobotics by Type -

Nanomanipulator, Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided and

Bacteria-based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Nanorobotics by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nanomanipulator,

Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided and Bacteria-based for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Nanorobotics by

Application - Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Nanorobotics by

Application - Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Nanorobotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Nanorobotics by

Type - Nanomanipulator, Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided

and Bacteria-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Nanorobotics by Type -

Nanomanipulator, Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided and

Bacteria-based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Nanorobotics by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nanomanipulator,

Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided and Bacteria-based for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Nanorobotics by

Application - Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Nanorobotics by

Application - Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Nanorobotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Nanorobotics by

Type - Nanomanipulator, Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided

and Bacteria-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Nanorobotics by Type -

Nanomanipulator, Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided and

Bacteria-based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Nanorobotics by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nanomanipulator,

Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided and Bacteria-based for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Nanorobotics by

Application - Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Nanorobotics by Application -

Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Nanorobotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Nanorobotics by Type -

Nanomanipulator, Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided and

Bacteria-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Nanorobotics by Type -

Nanomanipulator, Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided and

Bacteria-based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Nanorobotics by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nanomanipulator,

Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided and Bacteria-based for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Nanorobotics by

Application - Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Nanorobotics by Application -

Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Nanorobotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Nanorobotics by Type - Nanomanipulator, Bio-Nanorobotics,

Magnetically Guided and Bacteria-based - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Nanorobotics by

Type - Nanomanipulator, Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided

and Bacteria-based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nanorobotics

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nanomanipulator, Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided and

Bacteria-based for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Nanorobotics by Application - Nanomedicine, Biomedical,

Mechanical and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Nanorobotics by

Application - Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nanorobotics

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Nanorobotics by Type - Nanomanipulator, Bio-Nanorobotics,

Magnetically Guided and Bacteria-based - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nanorobotics by Type -

Nanomanipulator, Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided and

Bacteria-based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Nanorobotics by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nanomanipulator,

Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided and Bacteria-based for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Nanorobotics by Application - Nanomedicine, Biomedical,

Mechanical and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nanorobotics by

Application - Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Nanorobotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Nanorobotics by Type - Nanomanipulator, Bio-Nanorobotics,

Magnetically Guided and Bacteria-based - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Nanorobotics by

Type - Nanomanipulator, Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided

and Bacteria-based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Nanorobotics by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nanomanipulator,

Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided and Bacteria-based for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Nanorobotics by Application - Nanomedicine, Biomedical,

Mechanical and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for Nanorobotics by

Application - Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Nanorobotics

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

