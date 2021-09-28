Abstract: - Global NanoSilica Market to Reach $5. 3 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for NanoSilica estimated at US$3. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. P-Type, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the S Type segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR

- The NanoSilica market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$925 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.

- Type III Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR

- In the global Type III segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$263.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$392.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$606.1 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Akzo Nobel NV

Anten Chemical Co., Ltd.

Bee Chems

BSB Development & Investment Co. Ltd.

Cabot Corp

DuPont de Nemours Inc

Evonik Industries AG

Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd.

HiQ - Nano S.r.l.

Ion Exchange Ltd.

nanoComposix

Nanopore Inc

Nanoshell Co

Nanosil (Asia Pacific) Sdn Bhd

Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc.

Normet

NYACOL Nano Technologies Inc.

SkySpring Nanomaterials, Inc.

US Research Nanomaterials, Inc.

Vitro Minerals Inc.

Wacker Chemie AG







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for NanoSilica by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for P-Type by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for P-Type by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for P-Type by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for S Type by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for S Type by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for S Type by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Type III by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Type III by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Type III by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Cosmetics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Cosmetics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cosmetics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Food by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Food by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Food by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Rubber by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Rubber by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Rubber by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Coatings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Coatings by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Coatings by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare &

Medicine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Healthcare & Medicine by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Medicine

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Plastics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Plastics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Agriculture by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Concrete by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Concrete by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Concrete by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by

Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for NanoSilica by Product Type -

P-Type, S Type and Type III Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for P-Type, S Type

and Type III for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by

Application - Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber,

Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and

Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for NanoSilica by Application -

Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,

Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cosmetics, Food,

Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine,

Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by

Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for NanoSilica by Product Type -

P-Type, S Type and Type III Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for P-Type, S Type

and Type III for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by

Application - Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber,

Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and

Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for NanoSilica by Application -

Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,

Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,

Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by

Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for NanoSilica by Product Type -

P-Type, S Type and Type III Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for P-Type, S Type

and Type III for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by

Application - Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber,

Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and

Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for NanoSilica by Application -

Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,

Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,

Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by

Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for NanoSilica by Product Type -

P-Type, S Type and Type III Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for P-Type, S Type

and Type III for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by

Application - Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber,

Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and

Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for NanoSilica by Application -

Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,

Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,

Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for NanoSilica by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by

Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for NanoSilica by Product Type -

P-Type, S Type and Type III Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for P-Type, S Type

and Type III for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by

Application - Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber,

Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and

Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for NanoSilica by Application -

Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,

Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,

Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by

Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for NanoSilica by Product Type -

P-Type, S Type and Type III Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for P-Type, S Type

and Type III for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by

Application - Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber,

Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and

Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for NanoSilica by Application -

Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,

Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,

Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by

Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for NanoSilica by Product

Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for P-Type, S Type

and Type III for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by

Application - Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber,

Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and

Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for NanoSilica by Application -

Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,

Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,

Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by

Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Italy Historic Review for NanoSilica by Product Type -

P-Type, S Type and Type III Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for P-Type, S Type

and Type III for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by

Application - Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber,

Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and

Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Italy Historic Review for NanoSilica by Application -

Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,

Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,

Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by

Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: UK Historic Review for NanoSilica by Product Type -

P-Type, S Type and Type III Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for P-Type, S Type and

Type III for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: UK Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by

Application - Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber,

Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and

Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: UK Historic Review for NanoSilica by Application -

Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,

Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: UK 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cosmetics, Food,

Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine,

Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

NanoSilica by Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for NanoSilica by

Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for P-Type,

S Type and Type III for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

NanoSilica by Application - Cosmetics, Food, Other

Applications, Rubber, Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine,

Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for NanoSilica by

Application - Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber,

Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and

Concrete Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,

Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

NanoSilica by Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for NanoSilica by

Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for P-Type,

S Type and Type III for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

NanoSilica by Application - Cosmetics, Food, Other

Applications, Rubber, Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine,

Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for NanoSilica by

Application - Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber,

Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and

Concrete Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,

Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 109: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

NanoSilica by Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Rest of World Historic Review for NanoSilica by

Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for P-Type,

S Type and Type III for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

NanoSilica by Application - Cosmetics, Food, Other

Applications, Rubber, Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine,

Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 113: Rest of World Historic Review for NanoSilica by

Application - Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber,

Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and

Concrete Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,

Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

