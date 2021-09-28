U.S. markets close in 5 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,378.67
    -64.44 (-1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,509.83
    -359.54 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,660.65
    -309.32 (-2.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,260.00
    -21.01 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.42
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.00
    -18.00 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.32
    -0.37 (-1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1684
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5550
    +0.0710 (+4.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3529
    -0.0175 (-1.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4570
    +0.4790 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,676.87
    -1,885.33 (-4.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,034.84
    -22.31 (-2.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,046.53
    -16.87 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Global NanoSilica Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·23 min read

Abstract: - Global NanoSilica Market to Reach $5. 3 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for NanoSilica estimated at US$3. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.

New York, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global NanoSilica Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032299/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. P-Type, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the S Type segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
- The NanoSilica market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$925 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.
- Type III Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR
- In the global Type III segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$263.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$392.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$606.1 Million by the year 2027.

- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

  • Akzo Nobel NV

  • Anten Chemical Co., Ltd.

  • Bee Chems

  • BSB Development & Investment Co. Ltd.

  • Cabot Corp

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • HiQ - Nano S.r.l.

  • Ion Exchange Ltd.

  • nanoComposix

  • Nanopore Inc

  • Nanoshell Co

  • Nanosil (Asia Pacific) Sdn Bhd

  • Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc.

  • Normet

  • NYACOL Nano Technologies Inc.

  • SkySpring Nanomaterials, Inc.

  • US Research Nanomaterials, Inc.

  • Vitro Minerals Inc.

  • Wacker Chemie AG




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032299/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for NanoSilica by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for P-Type by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for P-Type by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for P-Type by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for S Type by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for S Type by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for S Type by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Type III by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Type III by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Type III by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Cosmetics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Cosmetics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cosmetics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Food by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Food by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Food by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Rubber by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Rubber by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Rubber by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Coatings by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Coatings by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare &
Medicine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Healthcare & Medicine by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Medicine
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Plastics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Plastics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Agriculture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Concrete by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Concrete by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Concrete by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by
Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: USA Historic Review for NanoSilica by Product Type -
P-Type, S Type and Type III Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for P-Type, S Type
and Type III for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by
Application - Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber,
Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and
Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: USA Historic Review for NanoSilica by Application -
Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,
Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cosmetics, Food,
Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine,
Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

CANADA
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by
Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Canada Historic Review for NanoSilica by Product Type -
P-Type, S Type and Type III Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for P-Type, S Type
and Type III for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by
Application - Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber,
Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and
Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Canada Historic Review for NanoSilica by Application -
Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,
Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,
Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by
Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Japan Historic Review for NanoSilica by Product Type -
P-Type, S Type and Type III Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for P-Type, S Type
and Type III for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by
Application - Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber,
Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and
Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Japan Historic Review for NanoSilica by Application -
Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,
Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,
Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by
Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: China Historic Review for NanoSilica by Product Type -
P-Type, S Type and Type III Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for P-Type, S Type
and Type III for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by
Application - Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber,
Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and
Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: China Historic Review for NanoSilica by Application -
Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,
Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,
Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Europe Historic Review for NanoSilica by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by
Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Europe Historic Review for NanoSilica by Product Type -
P-Type, S Type and Type III Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for P-Type, S Type
and Type III for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by
Application - Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber,
Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and
Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Europe Historic Review for NanoSilica by Application -
Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,
Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,
Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by
Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: France Historic Review for NanoSilica by Product Type -
P-Type, S Type and Type III Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for P-Type, S Type
and Type III for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by
Application - Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber,
Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and
Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: France Historic Review for NanoSilica by Application -
Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,
Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,
Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by
Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Germany Historic Review for NanoSilica by Product
Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for P-Type, S Type
and Type III for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by
Application - Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber,
Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and
Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Germany Historic Review for NanoSilica by Application -
Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,
Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,
Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by
Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Italy Historic Review for NanoSilica by Product Type -
P-Type, S Type and Type III Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for P-Type, S Type
and Type III for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by
Application - Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber,
Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and
Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Italy Historic Review for NanoSilica by Application -
Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,
Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,
Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by
Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: UK Historic Review for NanoSilica by Product Type -
P-Type, S Type and Type III Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for P-Type, S Type and
Type III for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 94: UK Current & Future Analysis for NanoSilica by
Application - Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber,
Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and
Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: UK Historic Review for NanoSilica by Application -
Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,
Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: UK 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cosmetics, Food,
Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine,
Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
NanoSilica by Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for NanoSilica by
Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for P-Type,
S Type and Type III for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
NanoSilica by Application - Cosmetics, Food, Other
Applications, Rubber, Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine,
Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for NanoSilica by
Application - Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber,
Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and
Concrete Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,
Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
NanoSilica by Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for NanoSilica by
Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for P-Type,
S Type and Type III for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
NanoSilica by Application - Cosmetics, Food, Other
Applications, Rubber, Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine,
Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for NanoSilica by
Application - Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber,
Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and
Concrete Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,
Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 109: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
NanoSilica by Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Rest of World Historic Review for NanoSilica by
Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for P-Type,
S Type and Type III for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 112: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
NanoSilica by Application - Cosmetics, Food, Other
Applications, Rubber, Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine,
Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 113: Rest of World Historic Review for NanoSilica by
Application - Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber,
Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and
Concrete Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cosmetics, Food, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings,
Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 36
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032299/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Expect to Boost Sales by at least 180% in the Next 5 Years

    These tech companies are trading at lofty valuations but their forecasts imply they might be fairly valued.

  • China’s Electricity Crunch Is World’s Latest Supply-Chain Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s energy crisis is shaping up as the latest shock to global supply chains as factories in the world’s biggest exporter are forced to conserve energy by curbing production.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid

  • Cannabis producer Tilray wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit in New York

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tilray Inc, the world's largest cannabis producer by sales, of fraudulently overstating the value of a marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group Inc. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said shareholders failed to show that the Canadian company exhibited "conscious misbehavior or recklessness" in trumpeting the agreement, when it knew that regulatory uncertainty over cannabis-based products would dampen customer demand. "Tilray certainly appears to have overestimated, by orders of magnitude, both the value of the ABG Agreement and the likelihood of fortuitous regulatory change," Crotty wrote.

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.

  • Tech Distributor TD Synnex Posts Disappointing Fiscal Third-Quarter Sales

    Information technology products distributor TD Synnex delivered mixed fiscal third-quarter results for its legacy Synnex business on Tuesday.

  • Energy Shortages Are Becoming a Problem. The Winners and Losers.

    Shortages of electricity in China threaten to slow down economic growth there, while Europe has its own problems. Oil prices are rising.

  • OPEC Predicts a Winner in Global Energy Transition: OPEC

    The cartel predicts it will dramatically boost its influence in the global oil market over the next two decades as production by other big producers falls.

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • Spirit AeroSystems seeks labor peace for production increase

    Spirit AeroSystems Inc. hopes to solidify its production workforce to support what is expected to be significant output increases by its primary customers. According to a letter to employees, which was obtained by the WBJ, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers recently approached the company about its members that still have Boeing Co. pension plans that want to withdraw those funds. Spirit was spun off from Boeing (NYSE: BA) in 2005.

  • Unpaid by Evergrande, supplier sells Porsche and home to rescue his business

    Guo Hui, whose cleaning business is owed 20 million yuan ($3.1 million) by embattled real estate giant China Evergrande, is counting on the government to fix a crisis that has left his own company on the brink of bankruptcy. In the meantime, the 50-year-old known by friends and colleagues as "Brother Hui", has sold his Porsche Cayenne and put his apartment on the market in a scramble to raise cash to pay debts and wages. "We've reached out to those in charge but they either say they have no money or don't know when they can settle the payments," Guo said from his office at the back of a building in a street in Guangzhou's Tianhe district that is lively with small restaurants and stalls.

  • Putin’s gas power play creates conundrum for the new Merkel

    Germany went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new leader, bringing a close to the era of Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. But a major problem awaits the new chancellor of Europe’s largest economy: rising energy costs.

  • Cryptocurrencies sink as miners take stock of China crackdown

    Prices had tumbled on Friday afternoon as the People's Bank of China said all cryptocurrency-related transactions were illegal.

  • China's power crunch dwarfs Evergrande's troubles in investors' eyes

    China's power supply crunch, that has shut factories across the country, may pose a much bigger threat to the economy than the debt crisis at Evergrande Group, prompting investors to shun industries vulnerable to power shortages such as steelmaking and construction. China is facing a power squeeze from a shortage of coal supplies, tougher emissions standards and strong demand from manufacturers and industry that have triggered widespread curbs on usage. Goldman Sachs and Nomura have revised down projections for Chinese economic growth this year as a result.

  • European Energy Prices Surge to Records as Supply Crisis Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardEuropean energy markets from natural gas to carbon permits jumped to records, signaling the supply shortage will get worse just as the winter season starts. Stockpiles of everything from gas to coal an

  • Ford Fortifies EV Bet With Four New Factories in Tennessee and Kentucky

    The auto giant plans to spend $7 billion to build two battery factories in Kentucky and a third in western Tennessee—part of a collaboration with SK Innovation—as well as a factory for producing electric trucks.

  • China’s crypto ban could free up more energy than Finland uses in a year

    China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies came to a head on Friday with an announcement that all crypto-related activities would now be illegal. For years, China has been home to the largest share of bitcoin miners in the world. In August 2019, bitcoin miners in China made up three-quarters of the global hashrate, a measure of crypto-mining activity.

  • PennEast Gas Project Halted in Latest U.S. Pipeline Casualty

    (Bloomberg) -- A $1 billion project to haul natural gas from Pennsylvania to New Jersey has become the latest casualty of opposition to pipelines across the U.S. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardPennEast Pipeline Co., a joint venture of

  • Oil Hits Three-Year High as Natural-Gas Crunch Spills Into Crude Market

    A shortfall in global energy supplies have pushed oil to its highest in three years, with record gas prices exacerbating the oil market’s already tight supply-and-demand balance

  • Natural Gas Soars Most Since Last Winter on U.S. Scarcity Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices surged to a fresh seven-year high in the U.S. as the expiration of October options added momentum to a rally fueled by escalating concerns about tight winter supplies. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtG

  • OPEC says renewables are set to lead long-term growth in energy demand

    Energy demand has strengthened in the wake of last year’s pandemic-related drop and is expected to continue to rise in the long term, with growth led by renewables, but coal is likely to be left behind, according to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries World Oil Outlook report released on Tuesday.