Global Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% By 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain Reports Ltd
·6 min read
Visiongain Reports Ltd
Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery 2022-2032. It includes profiles of Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery and Forecasts Market Segment by Technology, (Nanocrystals, Nanoparticles, Liposomes, Micelles, Nanotubes) Market Segment by Application, (Neurology, Oncology, Cardiovascular/ Physiology, Anti-inflammatory/ Immunology, Anti-infective, Other Application) Market Segment by Nanoparticles, (Dendrimers, Gold Nanoparticles, Fullerenes, Other Nanoparticles) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The global nanotechnology in drug delivery market was valued at US$53.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Personalized Medicines are in Demand Across the Global Market
Personalized medicine is a health-care method aimed at developing individualised therapies with each patient/group of patients, taking into account genetic, morphological, and environmental variables that might affect the therapy's result (efficacy and safety). Since it permits each individuals or group of individuals with comparable features (cohort) to be administered individually while taking into consideration the special requirements stated in their genome, the usage of nanomedicines in this sector has expanded at an exponential rate.

Download Sample - https://www.visiongain.com/report/nanotechnology-drug-delivery-market-2022/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Negative Impact on the Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market?
Over the last two years, the COVID-19 has had a substantial influence on human health and economic growth. The use of therapeutics in conjunction with vaccinations is crucial in the battle against the pandemic. Blocking SARS-CoV-2 entrance into cells, decreasing host immune response inside cells, and controlling the immune system are the three therapeutic research domains, and significant progress has probably been released in each. A growing number of promising neutralising antibodies and small compounds have been completely licenced or permitted for case of emergencies use, resulting in lower COVID-19 patient mortality. Therapeutics will also have a significant effect on the development and revision of public policies to combat the pandemic. The rate at which limitations are lifted and economies recover throughout the world will improve in the future.

How this Report Will Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 475 page report provides 304 tables and 284 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global nanotechnology in drug delivery market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery. Get the financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including technology, applications, nanoparticles and capture higher market share. We believe that high opportunity remains in this fast-growing nanotechnology in drug delivery market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report would help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the current market drivers?

Nanotechnology is Being Employed for a Wide Range of Drug Delivery Applications
Nanotechnologies are making a big contribution in this field by offering innovative drug delivery systems, and some of these tactics have been shown to be effective in clinical settings. Increased in vivo dispersion, reticule-endothelial systems evasion, and favorable pharmacokinetics may all contribute to nanotechnology's drug delivery success. The two components of an optimal pharmaceutical delivery system are release of drug control and targeting capabilities. Side effects can be greatly reduced, and treatment efficacy can be assured, by selectively targeting and removing hazardous or malignant cells. Controlled drug release also offers the potential to reduce drug side effects. Nanoparticle medication delivery systems feature less unpleasant responses and better penetration into the body due to their tiny size, enabling for intravascular and other administration routes.

Technological Advancements in Drug Discovery Applications
Nanomedicines are now defined as nanoscale tools for disease diagnosis, prevention, and treatment that can facilitate early clinical prevention and detection, assist a biologically active chemical compound to its preferred destination of action, and/or control its own release to ensure an optimal concentration at the therapeutic target over a specified time period.

Where are the market opportunities?

Nanoscale is Gaining Importance in Drug Delivery
Nanotechnology is important in the development of drug delivery technologies that can extend medicinal markets. Nanotechnology can be used to reformulate current pharmaceuticals, so prolonging their lifetimes, improving their performance, enhancing acceptability by increasing effectiveness, increasing safety and patient adherence, and eventually lowering health care costs. Nanotechnology may potentially improve the performance of medications that have failed clinical trials. It offers drug delivery systems as well as treatment and management of chronic diseases such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, and diabetes.

Competitive Landscape
The major players operating in the nanotechnology in drug delivery market are AbbVie Inc. (AbbVie), Amgen Inc., Aquanova AG, Bayer AG, Camarus AB, Celgene Corporation, Cytimmune Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Nanobiotix, NanoCarrier Co, Ltd, NanOlogy LLC, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer), Roche Holding AG (Roche), Sanofi SA, Selecta Biosciences Inc., Starpharma Holdings Limited, Taiwan Liposome Co., Tarveda Therapeutics, These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments in the Market

  • Merck bought Exelead for US$780 million in cash on 23rd February 2022, subject to regulatory clearances and other usual closing conditions.

  • Amgen and Generate Biomedicines have announced a cooperation to research and develop protein therapeutics for five clinical targets across several therapeutic areas and modalities.

Avoid missing out by staying informed – order our report now.

Find more Visiongain research reports on Pharma sector click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact:
Dev Visavadia
PR at Visiongain Reports Limited
Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100
Email: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com


