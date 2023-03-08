U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

Global Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market to Reach $122.7 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·25 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621749/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market to Reach $122.7 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery estimated at US$68.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$122.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.6% over the period 2022-2030. Nanoparticles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$35.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Liposomes segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR

The Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$30.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)
- AbbVie Inc.
- Aquanova AG
- BlueWillow Biologics
- Camurus AB
- Celgene, Inc.
- Ceramisphere Health Pty Limited
- Cristal Therapeutics
- CYTIMMUNE SCIENCES, Inc.
- EnColl Corporation
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
- Lena Nanoceutics Ltd.
- Nanobiotix
- NanoCarrier Co., Ltd.
- NanOlogy LLC
- Nanospectra Biosciences, Inc.
- Parvus Therapeutics Inc.
- Selecta Biosciences
- Starpharma Holdings Limited
- Taiwan Liposome Co.,
- Tarveda Therapeutics


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621749/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Nanotechnology, A Critical Part of Healthcare Reform
Recent Market Activity
Nanomedicine, Revolutionizing the Basics of Medicine
A Peek Into the Evolving Role of Nanoparticles in Nanomedicine
Nanocrystals Continue to Gain Momentum as Alternatives to
Traditional Nanocarriers
Nanocarriers Enable Targeted Drug Delivery Systems to Improve
Therapeutic Outcomes
Advanced Liposomes Enable Low Soluble Drugs to Achieve Targeted
Delivery
Multifunctional Dendrimers Present an Ideal Structure for
Targeted Drug Delivery
High Drug Loading Capacity of PAMAM Dendrimers Bodes Well for
Targeted Drug Delivery Systems
Nanotechnology-Based Strategies for siRNA Grows in Popularity
NEM Devices as Drug Delivery Vehicles
Nanotechnology - In Pursuit of Co-Delivery of Drugs
Nanoemulsions Begin to Make a Mark
Nanotechnology Finds Increasing Role in Fighting Infectious
Diseases
List of Select Nanotechnology-based Antimicrobial Drugs in
Clinical Use
Nanotechnology Opening New Avenues in Antiretroviral Therapy
Demonstrated Activity of Select Nanotechnology- Delivered
Antiretroviral Therapies
Nanotechnology in Delivery of CNS Therapeutics
Market Outlook
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AbbVie Inc. (USA)
Aquanova AG (Germany)
BlueWillow Biologics (USA)
Camurus AB (Sweden)
Celgene, Inc. (Canada)
Ceramisphere Health Pty Limited (Australia)
Cristal Therapeutics (The Netherlands)
CYTIMMUNE SCIENCES, INC. (Italy)
EnColl Corporation (USA)
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (USA)
Lena Nanoceutics Ltd. (UK)
NanOlogy LLC (USA)
NanoCarrier Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Nanobiotix (France)
Nanospectra Biosciences, Inc (USA)
Parvus Therapeutics Inc. (USA)
Selecta Biosciences (USA)
Starpharma Holdings Limited (Australia)
Taiwan Liposome Co. (Taiwan)
Tarveda Therapeutics (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Need for Alternative Approaches to Conventional
Chemotherapy Creates Opportunities for Nanoparticles
Stimuli Responsive Polymeric Micelles Promise Enhanced
Therapeutic Effect for Hydrophobic Anticancer Drugs
Inorganic Nanocarriers Facilitate High Payload Capacity and Co-
Delivery Platforms for MDR Cancer Therapy
Solid Lipid Nanoparticles Provide Increased Physical Stability
in Targeted Drug Delivery
Pulmonary Delivery of Nanoparticle-Based Drugs Receives
Increased Interest
Inhalable Liposome Formulations Attract Research Interest in
Pulmonary Delivery
SLNs in Pulmonary Delivery of Drugs
Market Challenges
Increasing Environmental and Health Concerns
Limited Success and Scaling Up Issues Pose a Major Hurdle to
Further Advancement
Higher Concentration of Research in Academia limits
Commercialization
Collaborations Assume Importance
Nanomedicine Regulation

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology in Drug
Delivery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2023 &
2030

Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanocrystals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Nanocrystals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanoparticles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Nanoparticles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liposomes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Liposomes by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nano
Emulsions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Nano Emulsions by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oncology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Oncology by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiovascular by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Neurology by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-Inflammatory by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World 8-Year Perspective for Anti-Inflammatory by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 22: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 23: World Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2023 (E)
Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Technology - Nanoparticles,
Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano Emulsions and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 25: USA 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology in Drug
Delivery by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Nanoparticles, Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano Emulsions and
Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Application - Oncology,
Cardiovascular, Neurology, Anti-Inflammatory and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology in Drug
Delivery by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Anti-Inflammatory and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Technology - Nanoparticles,
Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano Emulsions and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 29: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology in Drug
Delivery by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Nanoparticles, Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano Emulsions and
Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Application - Oncology,
Cardiovascular, Neurology, Anti-Inflammatory and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 31: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology in Drug
Delivery by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Anti-Inflammatory and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Technology - Nanoparticles,
Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano Emulsions and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology in Drug
Delivery by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Nanoparticles, Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano Emulsions and
Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Application - Oncology,
Cardiovascular, Neurology, Anti-Inflammatory and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 35: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology in Drug
Delivery by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Anti-Inflammatory and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 36: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Technology - Nanoparticles,
Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano Emulsions and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 37: China 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology in Drug
Delivery by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Nanoparticles, Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano Emulsions and
Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Application - Oncology,
Cardiovascular, Neurology, Anti-Inflammatory and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: China 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology in Drug
Delivery by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Anti-Inflammatory and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 41: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology in Drug
Delivery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 42: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Technology - Nanoparticles,
Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano Emulsions and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 43: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology in Drug
Delivery by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Nanoparticles, Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano Emulsions and
Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Application - Oncology,
Cardiovascular, Neurology, Anti-Inflammatory and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology in Drug
Delivery by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Anti-Inflammatory and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 46: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Technology - Nanoparticles,
Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano Emulsions and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 47: France 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology in Drug
Delivery by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Nanoparticles, Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano Emulsions and
Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 48: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Application - Oncology,
Cardiovascular, Neurology, Anti-Inflammatory and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 49: France 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology in Drug
Delivery by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Anti-Inflammatory and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Technology - Nanoparticles,
Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano Emulsions and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology in Drug
Delivery by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Nanoparticles, Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano Emulsions and
Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 52: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Application - Oncology,
Cardiovascular, Neurology, Anti-Inflammatory and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 53: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology in Drug
Delivery by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Anti-Inflammatory and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 54: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Technology - Nanoparticles,
Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano Emulsions and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 55: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology in Drug
Delivery by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Nanoparticles, Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano Emulsions and
Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 56: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Application - Oncology,
Cardiovascular, Neurology, Anti-Inflammatory and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology in Drug
Delivery by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Anti-Inflammatory and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2023 (E)
Table 58: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Technology - Nanoparticles,
Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano Emulsions and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 59: UK 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology in Drug
Delivery by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Nanoparticles, Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano Emulsions and
Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 60: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Application - Oncology,
Cardiovascular, Neurology, Anti-Inflammatory and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 61: UK 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology in Drug
Delivery by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Anti-Inflammatory and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030

SPAIN
Table 62: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Technology - Nanoparticles,
Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano Emulsions and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology in Drug
Delivery by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Nanoparticles, Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano Emulsions and
Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 64: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Application - Oncology,
Cardiovascular, Neurology, Anti-Inflammatory and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 65: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology in Drug
Delivery by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Anti-Inflammatory and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA
Table 66: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Technology - Nanoparticles,
Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano Emulsions and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 67: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology in Drug
Delivery by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Nanoparticles, Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano Emulsions and
Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 68: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Application - Oncology,
Cardiovascular, Neurology, Anti-Inflammatory and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology in Drug
Delivery by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Anti-Inflammatory and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 70: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Technology -
Nanoparticles, Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano Emulsions and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 71: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology
in Drug Delivery by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Nanoparticles, Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano
Emulsions and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 72: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Application - Oncology,
Cardiovascular, Neurology, Anti-Inflammatory and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 73: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology
in Drug Delivery by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurology,
Anti-Inflammatory and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2023 (E)
Table 74: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology in
Drug Delivery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 76: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Technology -
Nanoparticles, Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano Emulsions and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 77: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology in
Drug Delivery by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Nanoparticles, Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano
Emulsions and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 78: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Application - Oncology,
Cardiovascular, Neurology, Anti-Inflammatory and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 79: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology in
Drug Delivery by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurology,
Anti-Inflammatory and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030

AUSTRALIA
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023
(E)
Table 80: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Technology - Nanoparticles,
Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano Emulsions and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology in
Drug Delivery by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Nanoparticles, Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano
Emulsions and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 82: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Application - Oncology,
Cardiovascular, Neurology, Anti-Inflammatory and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 83: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology in
Drug Delivery by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurology,
Anti-Inflammatory and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030

INDIA
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 84: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Technology - Nanoparticles,
Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano Emulsions and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 85: India 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology in Drug
Delivery by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Nanoparticles, Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano Emulsions and
Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 86: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Application - Oncology,
Cardiovascular, Neurology, Anti-Inflammatory and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: India 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology in Drug
Delivery by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Anti-Inflammatory and
Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030

SOUTH KOREA
Table 88: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Technology -
Nanoparticles, Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano Emulsions and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 89: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology in
Drug Delivery by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Nanoparticles, Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano
Emulsions and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 90: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Application - Oncology,
Cardiovascular, Neurology, Anti-Inflammatory and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 91: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology in
Drug Delivery by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurology,
Anti-Inflammatory and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 92: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Technology -
Nanoparticles, Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano Emulsions and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Technology - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Nanoparticles, Liposomes,
Nanocrystals, Nano Emulsions and Other Technologies for the
Years 2023 & 2030

Table 94: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Application -
Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Anti-Inflammatory and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 95: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncology, Cardiovascular,
Neurology, Anti-Inflammatory and Other Applications for the
Years 2023 & 2030

LATIN AMERICA
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for
2023 (E)
Table 96: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Geographic Region -
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 97: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology
in Drug Delivery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 98: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Technology -
Nanoparticles, Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano Emulsions and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology
in Drug Delivery by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Nanoparticles, Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano
Emulsions and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 100: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Application - Oncology,
Cardiovascular, Neurology, Anti-Inflammatory and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 101: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology
in Drug Delivery by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurology,
Anti-Inflammatory and Other Applications for the Years 2023 &
2030

ARGENTINA
Table 102: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Technology - Nanoparticles,
Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano Emulsions and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 103: Argentina 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology in
Drug Delivery by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Nanoparticles, Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano
Emulsions and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 104: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery by Application - Oncology,
Cardiovascular, Neurology, Anti-Inflammatory and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Argentina 8-Year Perspective for Nanotechnology in
Drug Delivery by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621749/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


