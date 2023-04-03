Global Naphtha Market Analysis Report 2023: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand/Supply, End-Users, Sales Channel, Regional Demand, Company Shares, 2015-2022 & 2022-2035

DUBLIN, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Naphtha Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Type, Sales Channel, Regional Demand, Company Share, 2015-2035" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global Naphtha market stood around 180 million tonnes in 2021 and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 4.12% during the forecast period until 2035. Throughout the projection period, the petrochemical industry is anticipated to exhibit significant increase in the demand of Naphtha and reach nearly 300 million tonnes in the forecast period of 2035.

The Assiut oil refinery in Egypt is under an extension and modernization to meet the increasing demand for petroleum products in Upper Egypt. The anticipated cost of the refinery improvement is $2.5 billion. This expansion includes a new naphtha complex along with other complexes.



Naphtha is a mixture of hydrocarbon molecules that consists of between 5 and 10 carbon atoms. It is a volatile, colorless, and flammable liquid that does not dissolve in water. It is usually produced from natural gas condensates, petroleum distillates, and the distillation of coal tar and peat. One of the major sources of Naphtha is crude oil which is widely used as a precursor to gasoline, butane, and other liquid fuels.



The industrial Type of Naphtha includes it as a raw material to produce plastics like polyethylene and polypropylene. It is extensively used as solvents for paints, dry-cleaning, cutback asphalts, rubbers, industrial extraction processes, and others. Naphtha has the ability to burn cleanly, which makes it an ideal chemical to use in heating units, power stoves, blowtorches, and cigarette lighters.

In the Naphtha cracking process, ingredients like aromatics and olefins are used. Among these, aromatics are highly used in the production of edible fats whereas, olefins are used for making chemical intermediates, synthetic rubbers, plastics, etc., rising demand for aromatics and olefins by the food & beverage and chemical industry is expected to drive the market in the next few years.

Story continues

Naphtha is one of the most important feedstock chemicals in the petrochemical industry as it is used in the production of benzene, ethylene, butadiene, toluene, propylene, and xylene, which are further used to make products like synthetic fiber, synthetic resins, synthetic rubber, dyes, medicine, and others.



Based on region, Asia Pacific is the leading consumer of Naphtha all across the globe. In 2021, the highest demand was accounted by Asia Pacific region with a market share of about 60%.

The region is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the other regions in the forecast period. Its usage in upstream sectors such as Crude blending and Steam cracking is anticipated to propel the demand in countries like India, China, and Japan in the upcoming years. The major producers of Naphtha are located in the North American region. Moreover, Exxon Mobil Corporation is the largest producer of Naphtha on the global level.



Based on type, the global Naphtha market is divided into Light Naphtha and Heavy Naphtha. The Light Naphtha is dominating the market. Light naphtha is used as a petrochemical feedstock in steam crackers to create ethylene, which is then used to manufacture plastics.



Based on the end-user industry, the global Naphtha market is segmented into Gasoline Blending, Steam Cracking, Naphtha Reforming, and others. Among these, Gasoline Blending is dominating as a consumer, with a market share of more than 60% of the total demand in 2021.

Moreover, it is expected that the Naphtha Reforming industry will experience a surge in the forecast period. Due to rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging as well as industrialized economies, the demand for cost-effective fuel is increasing, which is likely to accelerate the demand for Naphtha, further propelling the market in upcoming years.

Objective of the Study:

To assess the demand-supply scenario of Naphtha which covers production, demand and supply of Naphtha market in the globe.

To analyse and forecast the market size of Naphtha

To classify and forecast Global Naphtha market based on end-use and regional distribution.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., of Naphtha market in the globe.

Significant players in the production of Global Naphtha market

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Reliance Indusries Limited

Nippon Oil Corporation

Phillips 66 Company

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Flint Hills Resources

Chevron Corporation

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd

Nayara Energy Limited

GS Caltex Corporation

BP p.l.c.

Monroe Energy LLC

VPR Energy

Report Scope:

Market, by Type: Light Naphtha and Heavy Naphtha

Market, by End-use: Gasoline Blending, Steam Cracking, Naphtha Reforming, and others

Market, by Sales Channel: Direct Sale and Indirect Sale

Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2015-2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2035

Key Topics Covered:



1. Capacity By Company

On our online platform, you can stay up to date with essential manufacturers and their current and future operation capacity on a practically real-time basis for Naphtha.

2. Capacity By Location

To better understand the regional supply of Naphtha by analyzing its manufacturers' location-based capacity.

3. Production By Company

Study the historical annual production of Naphtha by the leading players and forecast how it will grow in the coming years.

4. Demand by Type

Learn about the various types: Light Naphtha and Heavy Naphtha, and their demands. It will allow you to choose which type to concentrate on when designing your strategy.

5. Demand by End- Use

Discover which end-user industry (Gasoline Blending, Steam Cracking, Naphtha Reforming, and others) are creating a market and the forecast for the growth of the Naphtha market.

6. Demand by Region

Analyzing the change in demand of Naphtha in different regions, i.e., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America, that can direct you in mapping the regional demand.

7. Demand by Sales Channel (Direct and Indirect)

Multiple channels are used to sell Naphtha. Our sales channel will help in analyzing whether distributors and dealers or direct sales make up most of the industry's sales.

8. Demand-Supply Gap

Determine the supply-demand gap to gain information about the trade surplus or deficiency of Naphtha.

9. Company Share

Figure out what proportion of the market share of Naphtha is currently held by leading players across the globe.

10. Country-wise Export

Get details about quantity of Naphtha exported by major countries.

11. Country-wise Import

Get details about quantity of Naphtha imported by major countries.

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/leidmr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg







Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-naphtha-market-analysis-report-2023-plant-capacity-production-operating-efficiency-demandsupply-end-users-sales-channel-regional-demand-company-shares-2015-2022--2022-2035-301788637.html

SOURCE Research and Markets