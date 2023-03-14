U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,902.62
    +46.86 (+1.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,008.13
    +188.99 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,385.54
    +196.70 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,788.21
    +43.91 (+2.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.09
    -1.71 (-2.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,912.80
    -3.70 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.05
    +0.12 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0728
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6280
    +0.1130 (+3.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2161
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3440
    +1.1460 (+0.86%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,886.67
    +1,889.02 (+7.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    578.83
    +29.81 (+5.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,637.11
    +88.48 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,222.04
    -610.92 (-2.19%)
     

Global Naphthalene and PCE Based Admixtures Market to Reach $20.4 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.85%

·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Naphthalene and PCE Based Admixtures Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Type (Polycarboxylate Ether, Sulphonated Naphthalene Formaldehyde (SNF), Sulphonated Melamine Formaldehyde (SMF)), By Application, By Region" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global naphthalene and PCE-based admixtures market stood at USD 15,360 million in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.85% and reach USD 20,436.03 million by 2028.

This can be ascribed to the exceptional properties possessed by naphthalene and PCE-based admixtures such as mechanical strength, durability and less water holding capacity which has significantly increased their use across various end user industries including building & construction, paints & coatings, textile, paper & pulp, rubber, among others.

Naphthalene and PCE-based additives are a solvent and polycarboxylate ether superplasticizer combination that lessens water demand for concrete without losing workability or strength development. Admixtures offer low viscosity in liquid form at room temperature without losing high fleece sensitivity during processing phases.

Upsurging infrastructure and construction activities worldwide propel the demand for the market for naphthalene and PCE-based admixtures. Admixtures based on naphthalene and PCE are used in laboratory applications such as dyestuffs, and industrial chemicals.

The admixtures are used in manufacturing several types of resins, which are essential components of insulation and improve bonding characteristics. This in turn has increased the demand for the naphthalene and PCE-based admixtures, thereby driving the market growth in the forecast period.

Increasing Demand from Construction Industries

Worldwide the population is increasing rapidly, which has led to a rise in residential and commercial units. The admixtures are mixed into construction material to modify and improve their chemical and physical properties, such as reducing the need for water for concrete without losing properties or strength. UNICEF stated that almost 700 million people are going to be relocated due to extreme water scarcity by 2030.

Due to the shortage of water in future, the need for a product which helps to lessen the use of water in construction is going to upsurge in the forecast period. As the naphthalene and PCE-based admixtures possess above mentioned characteristics, therefore demand for the naphthalene and PCE-based admixtures market is expected to increase in the forecast period.

Expanding application and demand from the paint and coating industry as it is used in solutions to lessen the water requirement are expected to upsurge the demand for naphthalene and PCE-based admixtures.

Due to the low cost and superior-performance properties like water-resistant characteristics, it is majorly used in the paints & coatings sector, textiles sector, rubber chemicals, pulp & paper chemicals, and construction chemicals for providing low-water requirement properties.

Apart from these, government policies on water conservation and growing demand for smart water management construction chemicals propel market growth. Hence, the abovementioned factors are going to propel the demand for naphthalene and PCE-based admixtures market in the forecast period.

Fluctuation in Raw Material Prices to Hinder Market Growth

The fluctuation in the costs of the raw materials has impacted the cost of the product, which is impeding growth of the market. Improper mixing ratio of Portland cement and superplasticizers trap the water droplet and reduce concrete workability.

Lack of skilled labor, the requirement of a significant initial investment, installation & maintenance costs of naphthalene and PCE based admixtures are significantly higher, hence restraining the growth of the naphthalene and PCE based admixtures market.

Incessant Ongoing R&D for New Applications is Driving Growth

Innovations in construction technology, such as the discovery of concrete admixtures, may be utilized to increase workability, durability, and rheology.

The workability and effectiveness of a new printing mixture are evaluated. They have good output in terms of print quality, shape stability, and printability window in a performance-based laboratory testing of cementitious mixes for construction-scale 3D printing, which is expected to create an opportunity for growth of the global naphthalene and PCE-based admixtures market.

Market Segmentation

Global naphthalene and PCE based admixtures market is segmented based on type, application, region and competitive landscape. Based on type, the market is divided into polycarboxylate ether, sulphonated naphthalene formaldehyde (SNF), sulphonated melamine formaldehyde (SMF). Based on application, the market is divided into naphthalene sulfonic acids, phthalic anhydride, laboratory uses.

Market Players

BASF SE, General Resource Technology, Inc., Sika AG, W. R. Grace & Company, Horizon Admixtures Co., Ltd., Henan Aosida Chemicals Co., Ltd., Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd., Shandong Wanshan Chemical Co., Ltd., Wuhan Xinyingda Chemicals Co., Ltd, Beijing Jiankai Concrete Admixture Co.,Ltd. are the major market players in global naphthalene and PCE based admixtures market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global naphthalene and PCE based admixtures market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Naphthalene and PCE Based Admixtures Market, By type:

  • Polycarboxylate Ether

  • Sulphonated Naphthalene Formaldehyde (SNF)

  • Sulphonated Melamine Formaldehyde (SMF)

Naphthalene and PCE Based Admixtures Market, By application:

  • Naphthalene Sulfonic Acids

  • Phthalic Anhydride

  • Laboratory Uses

Naphthalene and PCE Based Admixtures Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • Indonesia

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y1o5xv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-naphthalene-and-pce-based-admixtures-market-to-reach-20-4-billion-by-2028-at-a-cagr-of-4-85-301771709.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook parent Meta to lay off 10,000 more workers amid 'Year of Efficiency' push

    Meta says it will lay off another 10,000 workers by the end of the year.

  • 20 banks that are sitting on huge potential securities losses — as was SVB

    SVB Financial faced a perfect storm, but there were plenty of other banks with high levels of unrealized securities losses as of Dec. 31.

  • Boeing Wins $37 Billion Saudi Arabia Deal for New Airline

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia will buy 78 Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliners, as Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman revitalizes the country’s flag carrier and oversees the rise of a new international airline that seeks to rival Emirates and Qatar Airways. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eye

  • Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $12.99, marking a -1.22% move from the previous day.

  • Exclusive: Semiconductor manufacturer Infinera explores sale -source

    Infinera Corp, a U.S. manufacturer of semiconductors for the telecommunications industry that competes with China's Huawei, is exploring options that include a sale of the company, according to a person familiar with the matter. The San Jose, California-based company, which has a market value of $1.6 billion, is working with investment bank Centerview Partners on a sale process that will launch in a few weeks, the source said. Infinera shares rose over 11% on the news in afternoon trade to $7.64 a share.

  • Charles Schwab’s fortune battered by SVB collapse, with his wealth plunging more than any other American billionaire’s in 2023

    The failure of Silicon Valley Bank has had a widespread impact.

  • Moody’s Puts First Republic, Five US Banks on Downgrade Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- Moody’s Investors Service placed First Republic Bank and five other US lenders on review for downgrade, the latest sign of concern over the health of regional financial firms following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Marke

  • Jeff Bezos, George Soros, Mark Cuban, and Ray Dalio All Have One Thing in Common: They're Making a Big Bet on This Industry

    When billionaires jump on the same trend, it’s important for investors to take notice. The pieces often don’t come together immediately, but these investors have millions of dollars in resources dedicated to getting the most up-to-date information as quickly as possible. They might see trends months in advance that others might not notice until it’s too late. Hedge fund manager George Soros is a polarizing figure, but you’d be foolish not to take notice of some of his investing trends. The Soros

  • Wall Street Analysts Think CVS Health (CVS) Is a Good Investment: Is It?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for CVS Health (CVS) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Cigna (CI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Cigna (CI) closed at $273.05, marking a -0.94% move from the previous day.

  • Meta to Cut 10,000 Jobs, 5,000 Open Roles in Efficiency Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. plans to lay off around 10,000 employees and close about 5,000 additional open roles in its second major round of job cuts in the past six months.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapGlobal Banking Stocks Hold Steady After $465 Bil

  • Inflation at 6%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Markets are in a state of flux right now, with heavy changes on the near horizon. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank – and the Fed’s takeovers of it and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks – have sparked fears of a new banking or financial crisis, as well as calls for the Federal Reserve to pare back on its policy of interest rate hikes and monetary tightening. The inflation numbers for February were in-line with expectations, with a monthly gain of 0.4% and an annualized rate of 6%

  • Charles Schwab, Snagged Into Banking Mess, Could Be a Bargain

    As fear ripples through the banking industry, Charles Schwab was swept into the mess last week and continued to sink Monday. The stock is now down around 30% for the past few days and around 35% for the year, over concerns of mark-to-market losses on its held-to-maturity bond portfolio. Schwab has faced a steady flight of cash from accounts in search of higher returns in money markets and other instruments, which it calls cash sorting.

  • US Shouldn’t Have Bailed Out SVB Depositors, Say Investors Like Ken Griffin and Carson Block

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government’s emergency decision to backstop the financial system after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has earned praise from prominent names including Larry Summers and Bill Ackman.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapGlobal Banking Stocks

  • Boeing lands mega deal with Saudi Arabia

    Boeing scores a key deal with Saudi Arabia.

  • Here are all the banks getting crushed right now—and what to do if your money is there

    “Consumers need to separate falling stock prices and volatile trading from their actual deposits in the bank,” explained Mark Neuman, financial advisor and CIO of Constrained Capital.

  • IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks, regional banks rally as CPI comes in as expected

    U.S. stocks rallied Tuesday morning, as crucial inflation data came in line with expectations. Regional bank stocks soared, clawing back some of their losses in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank fallout.

  • The Companies Conducting Layoffs in 2023: Here’s the List

    U.S. businesses in sectors ranging from manufacturing to technology are recalibrating after a period of rapid growth.

  • Rivian Stock Falls on Amazon News. It Might Be an Overreaction.

    Amazon told Barron's it is committed to Rivian and still plans to purchase 100,000 Rivian vans by 2030.