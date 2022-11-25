U.S. markets closed

Global Narrow-Body Aircraft Markets Report 2022: Analysis on the Duopoly of Narrow-Body Aircraft OEMs, Airbus & Boeing - Market Outlook & Forecast through 2041

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Narrow-Body Aircraft Market - 2022-2041 - Market Size, Competitive Landscape & Market Shares, Strategies & Plans for Aircraft OEMs, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook & Forecast through 2041" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Narrow-Body Aircraft segment has been spearheading Commercial Aviation's strong comeback from the pandemic driven by strong passenger demand levels and robust global air cargo traffic volumes which collectively have been, in turn, driving up fleet utilization levels while also rekindling plans for fleet expansion as well as recapitalization across carriers globally.

Boeing's 737 MAX program now seems to be stabilizing and heading towards the cruise phase following a spate of new orders at the Farnborough Airshow 2022 while the Airbus' A321XLR is gearing up for certification following its maiden flight in June 2022.

The ongoing recovery in demand & activity levels across airlines globally has been steady as well as encouraging, especially for domestic travel which augurs well for narrow bodies, and is projected to reach the pre-pandemic levels by 2023 to be followed by full recovery in 2024

The view from the supply side, however, is not that pretty with the Airbus-Boeing duopoly raring to ramp up production levels on the narrow bodies aligned with surging & quicker than expected demand recovery. However, their respective supply chains and the global aviation industrial base are unable to match the pace being expected by the aircraft OEMs as they chug & carve their way out of the pandemic blues & inflicted financial blows.

The ongoing supply chain disruptions marked by surging raw material prices as well as shortages, especially for engines, is making it impossible for both Airbus and Boeing un to really ramp-up production on the narrow bodies front with the scenario likely to be unchanged at least for the rest of 2022

Market Outlook, Trends & Challenges:

The aviation supplier base & supply chains need to effectively spring back into action resiliently while offsetting the severe cuts made during the pandemic and gear up rapidly for the upcoming growth phase with production ramp-ups imminent over near term which are likely to peak again close to the pre-pandemic levels by mid to end of 2023.

The aviation supplier base, thus, needs to get in shape quickly while battling working capital crunch with weak balance sheets amid soaring inflation levels and an unprecedented economic tightening by the Fed. The long-term industry fundamentals, however, remain robust and firmly in place with forecasts for strong tailwinds to prevail in form of deliveries of around 40,000+ new airplanes by the industry projected over the next two decades with a majority of them likely to be narrow bodies.

Boeing's new narrow-body, likely to be launched by the middle of current decade to fill a key void in Boeing's product portfolio to take on the A321XLR, is likely to be a key growth opportunity for aviation suppliers over medium term.

However, sustainability challenges remain the top long term priority for commercial aviation with the industry required to go green and absolutely carbon-neutral by 2050 by transitioning to sustainable power sources with Electric and Hydrogen-powered airplanes likely to rule the skies as well as the future complemented by traditional airplanes operating with conventional turbofan engines powered by SAFs as a drop-in fuel

Relevance & Usefulness: The report will provide answers to key questions, which include:-

  • What is the Structure & Size of the Global Narrow Body Aircraft Market?

  • How is the Global Narrow Body Aircraft Market split across players, in terms, of Market Shares?

  • Which are the Strategic Areas & Segments being focused upon by the Aircraft OEMs?

  • What are the Key Strategies & Plans being Conceptualized & Pursued by leading Aircraft Manufacturers?

  • What is the size & distribution of existing, in-service fleet of Narrow Body aircrafts globally?

  • Which are going to be the Key Growth Markets & Regions for Narrow Body Aircrafts through 2041?

  • Which are the Key Industry, Market & Technology Trends likely to Shape the Future of Commercial Aviation?

  • What is the Demand Outlook for Narrow Body Aircrafts across Key Geographic Regions through 2041?

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Market Size & Dynamics 

Section 1: Global Narrow-Body Aircraft Market - Introduction & Overview

Section 2: Market Segmentation
2.1 Global Narrow-Body Aircraft Market - Key Aircraft Platforms & Programs across Segments
2.2 Market Size - Global Narrow-Body Aircraft Market - in Units & Value

Section 3: Global Narrow-Body Aircraft Fleet

  • Global Narrow-Body Aircraft Fleet - Size and Distribution

  • Fleet Distribution by Segments

  • Fleet Distribution by Regions

  • Fleet Distribution by OEMs

  • Fleet Share by OEMs

  • Fleet Share by Aircraft Programs

Section 4: Commercial Aviation Narrow-Body Segment - Key Demand & Market Drivers

Section 5: Competitive Landscape

  • Market Shares for Manufacturers - In Delivery Units & Value

  • Order Backlog Shares for OEMs

  • Order Backlog Shares for Aircraft Platforms

  • Order Intake Shares for Aircraft OEMs

  • Order Intake Shares for Aircraft Platforms across Segments

Section 6: Global Narrow-Body Aircraft Deliveries Split by Key Geographic Regions and Segments

  • Global Narrow-Body Aircraft Deliveries Trend & Split by Key Market Segments

  • Entry-Level Narrow-Bodies

  • Medium & Large Narrow-Bodies

  • Aircraft Deliveries by the Industry across Key Geographic Regions

Part 2: Analysis on the Duopoly of Narrow-Body Aircraft OEMs

  • Boeing

  • Airbus

Section 7: Business Structure & Snapshot

  • Founded

  • Headquartered

  • Business Segments

  • Employees

  • Product Portfolio - Major Narrow Body Aircraft Programs and Competing Programs

  • Market Capitalization

  • Key Executives

  • Shareholding Pattern & Structure

Section 8: Financial Performance Snapshot - Charts & Analysis for each OEM:

  • Revenue Base & Growth Trend

  • Revenues Split by Key Segments

  • Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

  • Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

  • Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

  • Return on Sales Trend

  • Profitability Growth Trend

  • Cash Flow from Operations

  • R&D Expenditure Trend

  • CAPEX Trend

Section 9: Strategic Positioning & SWOT Analysis - For Each of the Narrow-Body Aircraft Manufacturers

  • Strengths to be Leveraged

  • Weaknesses to Overcome

  • Opportunities for Growth

  • Threats to be Mitigated

Section 10: Overall Strategy Focus - For the Narrow-Body Aircraft OEMs

  • Airbus

  • Boeing

Section 11: Key Strategies & Plans - For the Narrow-Body Aircraft OEMs - Comprehensive Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for each Aircraft Manufacturer

  • Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

  • Market Specific Strategies & Plans

  • R&D Strategies & Plans

  • Growth Strategies & Plans

  • Business & Corporate Strategies & Plans

  • Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

  • Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

  • Financial Strategies & Plans

  • Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

  • Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Part 3: Narrow Body Aircrafts Over Medium to Long Term

Section 12: Global Commercial Aircraft Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

  • Driving Forces

  • Restraining Forces

Section 13: Key Industry Trends

Section 14: Key Market Trends

Section 15: Key Technology Trends

Section 16: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section 17: Strategic Market Outlook - Global Narrow-Body Aircraft Market - 2022-2041

  • Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Commercial Aviation in the Post Pandemic World - Macro Trend & Projected Aircraft Deliveries

  • Global Narrow-Body Aircraft Deliveries Forecasts - 2022-2041 - In Units Terms

  • Delivery Forecasts for Narrow-Body Aircrafts - 2022-2041 - In Value Terms

  • Delivery Shares Forecasts for Narrow-Bodies in the Global Commercial Aircraft Market - 2022-2041

  • Projected Global In-Service Narrow-Body Aircraft Fleet Forecast through 2041 - In Units

  • Global In-Service Narrow-Body Aircraft Fleet Distribution by Regions & Growth Projections through 2041

  • Global In-Service Narrow-Body Airplane Fleet Growth Forecast - Pre-Pandemic levels through 2041

  • Global Projected Narrow-Body Airplane Deliveries Split for Geographic Regions - 2022-2041

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sfvi2l

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-narrow-body-aircraft-markets-report-2022-analysis-on-the-duopoly-of-narrow-body-aircraft-oems-airbus--boeing---market-outlook--forecast-through-2041-301687294.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

