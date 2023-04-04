Global Nasal Spray Bottle Market Size and Share Revenue is Projected to Grow Around $20.33 Billion Mark by 2028, Expanding at 5.40% of CAGR

Zion Market Research

[298 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Nasal Spray Bottle Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 14.83 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 20.33 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 5.40% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Bürkle GmbH, Canyon Plastics Inc., Delta Industries, Demareis GmbH, Dynalab Corp. (Dynalon Labware), Kläger Plastik GmbH, Pack Logix, PB Packaging, The Packaging Company, AptarGroup Inc., Berry Global Group Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Nolato AB, Rexam PLC, Coster Group, Aptar Pharma India Pvt. Ltd., Klockner Pentaplast Group, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Owen Mumford Ltd., Medspray, Heinz Glas GmbH & Co. KGaA, Sanner GmbH, Unilife Corporation, Inpress Plastics Ltd., and

New York, NY, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Nasal Spray Bottle Market By Product Type (Saline Nasal Spray, Decongestion Nasal Spray, Steroid Nasal Spray, Antihistamine Nasal Spray) By End User (Pharmacy, Clinics, Hospitals, Home Caring), By Container Design (Pump Bottles, Pressurized Canisters), Dosage Form (Single-Dose, Bi-Dose, Multi-Dose), By Prescription (Prescribed, Over-The-Counter), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2021 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Nasal Spray Bottle Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 14,825.7 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 20,326.32 million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.40% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028”

What is Nasal Spray Bottle? How big is the Nasal Spray Bottle Industry?

Report Overview:

The global nasal spray bottle market size was worth USD 14.83 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 20.33 Billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.40% over the forecast period. The report analyzes the nasal spray bottle drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the nasal spray bottle market.

Story continues

A nasal spray bottle is a small plastic container that spritzes a fine liquid mist up the nose. Although it comes in various sizes, the majority retain liquid of about 2 ounces (60 milliliters) in volume. Nasal spray bottles directly inject saline solution or medication into the nasal cavities. Drying out the mucous and removing congestion can aid in treating other cold or allergy symptoms. Using nasal sprays, drugs can be administered locally or systemically in the nasal canals. They come in various forms, including nasal decongestant sprays, nasal cromolyn sprays, nasal steroid sprays, nasal antihistamine sprays, and nasal anticholinergic sprays. Nasal sprays frequently treat cold and allergy symptoms like runny nose, congestion, and sneezing. However, it can also be utilized for other conditions, such as migraines. In response to an increase in allergic reaction occurrences over the past few years, nasal spray demand has increased.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/nasal-spray-bottle-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 298+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Nasal Spray Bottle Market: Growth Factors

The development of medical science and changes in lifestyle throughout the world brought about a rise in the demand for self-administration goods, which led to the growth of the global nasal spray bottle market. Another significant issue faced by pharmaceutical companies is drug delivery. Opportunities for nasal spray will increase as market participants work to diversify their product lines. Enhancing functionalities in terms of efficiency and ease is a top priority. Additionally, the market will benefit from the regulatory support for these improvements. In addition to introducing nasal spray, businesses are raising awareness of palliative care services. Leading nasal spray providers have the opportunity to develop commercial and potential formulations with high potency and efficacy versions.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/nasal-spray-bottle-market

Some important key factors on the Nasal Spray Bottle Market up to that point:

Growing demand for nasal spray bottles: The rise in the prevalence of respiratory disorders, allergies, and sinus-related issues has contributed to the consistent expansion of the market for nasal spray bottles. This has resulted in an increased level of consumer demand for nasal sprays.

Technological advancements: The market is experiencing technical breakthroughs in the form of sophisticated delivery systems, which are projected to improve patient outcomes and increase the efficacy of nasal sprays.

Increasing use in the pharmaceutical industry: It is projected that the pharmaceutical industry will continue to be a prominent driver of the nasal spray bottle market. This trend is expected to continue as more companies strive to create nasal spray therapies for a number of conditions.

Rising awareness about health and hygiene: Since consumers place a greater emphasis on health and cleanliness, a larger number of people are using nose sprays as a preventative strategy against respiratory infections. As a result, there has been an increase in demand for nasal spray bottles.

Government regulations: It is anticipated that the increasingly stringent restrictions connected to the manufacturing and usage of nasal spray bottles would have an influence on the market, particularly on smaller manufacturers that may struggle to comply with these regulations.

Increasing competition: Nasal sprays are becoming increasingly popular, which has led to an increase in the number of companies entering the market. This has resulted in increased competition and pressure on prices.

Environmental concerns: There is a rising concern about the impact that plastics designed for one-time use have on the environment, which may lead to a shift in the market for nasal spray bottles towards packaging alternatives that are more environmentally friendly.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 14,825.7 million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 20,326.32 million CAGR Growth Rate 5.40% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Bürkle GmbH, Canyon Plastics Inc., Delta Industries, Demareis GmbH, Dynalab Corp. (Dynalon Labware), Kläger Plastik GmbH, Pack Logix, PB Packaging, The Packaging Company, AptarGroup Inc., Berry Global Group Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Nolato AB, Rexam PLC, Coster Group, Aptar Pharma India Pvt. Ltd., Klockner Pentaplast Group, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Owen Mumford Ltd., Medspray, Heinz Glas GmbH & Co. KGaA, Sanner GmbH, Unilife Corporation, Inpress Plastics Ltd. Key Segment By Product Type, By end use, By Container Design, By Dosage Form, By Prescription, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Nasal Spray Bottle Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global nasal spray bottle market is segregated based on product type, end-use, container design, dosage form, prescription, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into saline nasal spray, decongestion nasal spray, steroid nasal spray, and antihistamine nasal spray. Among these, the steroid nasal spray segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Based on end use, the market is classified into pharmacies, clinics, hospitals, and home care. In 2021, the hospital category dominated the global market. The market is classified into pump bottles and pressurized canisters based on container design. The pump bottles segment dominated the market in 2021. Based on dosage form, the market is classified into single-dose, bi-dose, and multi-dose. The multi-dose dominated the market in 2021. Based on prescription, the market is divided into prescribed and over-the-counter. Among these, the prescribed segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The global Nasal Spray Bottle market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Saline nasal spray

Decongestion nasal spray

Steroid nasal spray

Antihistamine nasal spray

By end use

Pharmacy

Clinics

Hospitals

Home caring

By Container Design

Pump Bottles

Pressurized Canisters

By Dosage Form

Single-dose

Bi-dose

Multi-dose

By Prescription

Prescribed

Over-the-counter



Browse the full “Nasal Spray Bottle Market By Product Type (Saline Nasal Spray, Decongestion Nasal Spray, Steroid Nasal Spray, Antihistamine Nasal Spray) By End User (Pharmacy, Clinics, Hospitals, Home caring), By Container Design (Pump Bottles, Pressurized Canisters), Dosage Form (Single-dose, Bi-dose, Multi-dose), By Prescription (Prescribed, Over-the-counter), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/nasal-spray-bottle-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Nasal Spray Bottle market include -

AptarGroup Inc.

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

Nolato AB

Rexam PLC

Coster Group

Aptar Pharma India Pvt. Ltd.

Klockner Pentaplast Group

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Owen Mumford Ltd.

Medspray

Heinz Glas GmbH & Co. KGaA

Sanner GmbH

Unilife Corporation

Inpress Plastics Ltd.

Bürkle GmbH

Canyon Plastics Inc.

Delta Industries

Demareis GmbH

Dynalab Corp. (Dynalon Labware)

Kläger Plastik GmbH

Pack Logix

PB Packaging

The Packaging Company

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Nasal Spray Bottle market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 5.40% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Nasal Spray Bottle market size was valued at around US$ 14,825.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 20,326.32 million by 2028.

The development of the global nasal spray bottle market would likely be fueled by shifting lifestyles around the globe, greater patient compliance, a growing senior population, rising pollution levels, and a painless method of medication administration.

The steroid nasal sprays will cover a major share of the market by product type in 2021.

By end use, the hospital segment dominated the market in 2021.

North America dominated the global nasal spray bottle market in 2021.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/nasal-spray-bottle-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Nasal Spray Bottle industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Nasal Spray Bottle Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Nasal Spray Bottle Industry?

What segments does the Nasal Spray Bottle Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Nasal Spray Bottle Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product Type, By end use, By Container Design, By Dosage Form, By Prescription, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/6465

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

The global nasal spray bottle market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Due to the rising prevalence of allergies and depressive disorders in North America, nasal spray demand is rising. The North American makers of branded nasal treatments are interested in introducing novel goods to comply with revised regulatory standards. Moreover, the U.S. has been able to dominate the market because of state financing for continuous clinical research. The country has a fantastic opportunity for expansion thanks to the presence of several major firms, including Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Procter & Gamble, Viatris Inc., AdvaCare Pharma, and others. These businesses frequently rely on product launches to gain an advantage over rivals.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Get Infographics: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/content/uploadedimages/global-nasal-spray-bottle-market.png

Recent Developments

April 2019: Cipla Ltd. purchased a 30% stake in the South African company Branded for business expansion. The acquisition was made to complement Cipla Medpro's portfolio by combining the company's advantages with Brandmed's cutting-edge, patient-centered approach to healthcare.

May 2022: Under the Brillo brand, Sun Pharma will introduce a new oral lipid-lowering medication to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The corporation will make the medicine available under the Brillo brand name.

To know an additional revised 2022 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/nasal-spray-bottle-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Press Release on Global Nasal Spray Bottle Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-nasal-spray-bottle-market

UV Infection Control Device Market, By Type (Mobile Type and Stationary Type), By End-User Type (Hospitals, Medical Device Companies, Clinics and Laboratories, Pharmaceutical Companies, Food Industry, and Others), For Application (Water, Wastewater & Process Water Treatment, Air Treatment, and Surface Disinfection) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017 – 2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/uv-infection-control-device-market

Powered Surgical Instruments Market by Power Source (Electric, Battery and Pneumatic), Product (Drill, Saw, Stapler, Reamer, Console, Cables, Blade, Burr and Cart), Application (Orthopedic, ENT, Oral, Thoracic and Neurology): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2023: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/powered-surgical-instruments-market

Dental Imaging System Market by Dental Imaging Device Type (2D and 3D Imaging System), Product Type (Intraoral and Extra Oral Radiography System) and by End Users (Dental Clinics & Laboratories, Hospitals, and Dental Institutes): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/dental-imaging-system-market

Digital Therapeutic Devices Market by Application (Preventive [Obesity, Smoking Cessation, and Pre-Diabetes] and Treatment [Diabetes, CNS Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, and Medication Adherence]) and Sales Channel (B2B [Employers, Wellness Centers, Fitness Centers, and Gyms] and B2C [Patients and Caregivers]) - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/digital-therapeutic-devices-market

Cardiovascular Devices Market By Device Type (Cardiac Diagnostics & Monitoring Devices, Electrophysiology Devices, Peripheral Vascular Devices, Interventional Cardiac Devices, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Prosthetic Devices, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2018- 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cardiovascular-devices-market

3D Printing Medical Devices Market by Components (System, Materials, and Software & Services), by Technology (3D printing, Droplet deposition, Photopolymerization, Laser beam melting, Electron beam melting (EBM), Laminated object manufacturing (LOM), and Others), by Application (External wearable devices, Clinical study devices, Implants, and Tissue engineering), by End-User (Medical and surgical centers, Pharma and biotech companies, and Academic institutions): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/3d-printing-medical-devices-market

Sterilization Equipment Market by Instrument Type (Heat Sterilization Equipment, Chemical Sterilization, Filtration Sterilization and Ionizing Radiation Sterilization), by End-User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals & Clinics, Educational Institutes, Food & Beverage Industry, and Others) - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/sterilization-equipment-market

CPR Devices Market by Device Type (Mechanical Piston Device, Active Compression-Decompression (ACD) Devices, Impedance Threshold Device, Load-Distributing Band CPR or Vest CPR, Phased Thoracic-Abdominal Compression-Decompression CPR With a Hand-Held Device, Extracorporeal Techniques, and Invasive Perfusion Devices), By End-user (Ambulances, Coronary & Intensive Care Units, Cardiac Catheterization Labs, Organ Transplant Facilities, Air Medevac Units, EMT Rescue Units, Hospital, Pre-hospital, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cpr-devices-market

Hernia Repair Devices Market, by Mesh (Synthetic and Biological), by Fixation (Tack, Suture, Staple, and Glue), by Approach (Laparoscopic and Open), by Procedure (Femoral, Umbilical, Incisional/Ventral, Inguinal, and Others), by Care Setting (In-patient and Out-patient): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hernia-repair-devices-market

Spinal Fusion Devices Market by Product (Thoracolumbar Fixation Devices, Cervical Fixation Devices, and Interbody Fusion Devices), by Surgery (Open Spine Surgery and Minimally Invasive Surgery), and by End-User (Hospital, Ambulatory Service Centers, and Orthopedic Centers) - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/spinal-fusion-devices-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Blog: https://thehealthypandas.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@zionmarketresearch.com



