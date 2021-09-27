U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

Global Native Collagen Market to Reach $244.3 Million by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read

Abstract: - Global Native Collagen Market to Reach $244. 3 Million by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Native Collagen estimated at US$171. 5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$244.

New York, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Native Collagen Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032302/?utm_source=GNW
3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Bovine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$97.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Porcine segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $46.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR
- The Native Collagen market in the U.S. is estimated at US$46.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$52.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
- Poultry Segment to Record 4.9% CAGR
- In the global Poultry segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$23.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$31.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$33.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

- Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured) -

  • Aviva Systems Biology Corporation

  • Beyond Biopharma Co., Ltd.

  • Bioiberica S.A.U

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

  • Cosmo Bio

  • Creative Enzymes

  • RayBiotech, Inc

  • REPROCELL USA Inc

  • Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.

  • Symatese

  • Vetoquinol S.A.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032302/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Native Collagen by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Native Collagen by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Native Collagen by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Bovine by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Bovine by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Bovine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Porcine by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Porcine by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Porcine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Poultry by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Poultry by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Poultry by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Marine by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Marine by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Sources by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Sources by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Sources by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Wound Dressing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Wound Dressing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Wound Dressing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Cosmetics
(Topical) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Cosmetics (Topical) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Cosmetics (Topical) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Bone & Joint
Reconstruction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Bone & Joint Reconstruction
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Bone & Joint
Reconstruction by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Regeneration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Tissue Regeneration by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Regeneration by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Native Collagen by
Source - Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: USA Historic Review for Native Collagen by Source -
Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Native Collagen by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bovine, Porcine,
Poultry, Marine and Other Sources for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Native Collagen by
Application - Other Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics
(Topical), Bone & Joint Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: USA Historic Review for Native Collagen by
Application - Other Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics
(Topical), Bone & Joint Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Native Collagen by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics (Topical), Bone & Joint
Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

CANADA
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Native Collagen
by Source - Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Native Collagen by Source -
Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Native Collagen by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bovine,
Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Native Collagen
by Application - Other Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics
(Topical), Bone & Joint Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Native Collagen by
Application - Other Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics
(Topical), Bone & Joint Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Native Collagen by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics (Topical), Bone & Joint
Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

JAPAN
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Native Collagen
by Source - Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Native Collagen by Source -
Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Native Collagen by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bovine,
Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Native Collagen
by Application - Other Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics
(Topical), Bone & Joint Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Native Collagen by
Application - Other Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics
(Topical), Bone & Joint Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Native Collagen by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics (Topical), Bone & Joint
Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

CHINA
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Native Collagen
by Source - Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: China Historic Review for Native Collagen by Source -
Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Native Collagen by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bovine,
Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Native Collagen
by Application - Other Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics
(Topical), Bone & Joint Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: China Historic Review for Native Collagen by
Application - Other Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics
(Topical), Bone & Joint Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Native Collagen by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics (Topical), Bone & Joint
Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

EUROPE
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Native Collagen
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Native Collagen by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Native Collagen by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Native Collagen
by Source - Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Native Collagen by Source -
Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Native Collagen by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bovine,
Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Native Collagen
by Application - Other Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics
(Topical), Bone & Joint Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Native Collagen by
Application - Other Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics
(Topical), Bone & Joint Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Native Collagen by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics (Topical), Bone & Joint
Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

FRANCE
Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Native Collagen
by Source - Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: France Historic Review for Native Collagen by Source -
Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Native Collagen by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bovine,
Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Native Collagen
by Application - Other Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics
(Topical), Bone & Joint Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: France Historic Review for Native Collagen by
Application - Other Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics
(Topical), Bone & Joint Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Native Collagen by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics (Topical), Bone & Joint
Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

GERMANY
Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Native Collagen
by Source - Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Native Collagen by Source -
Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Native Collagen by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bovine,
Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Native Collagen
by Application - Other Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics
(Topical), Bone & Joint Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Native Collagen by
Application - Other Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics
(Topical), Bone & Joint Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Native Collagen by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics (Topical), Bone & Joint
Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

ITALY
Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Native Collagen
by Source - Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Native Collagen by Source -
Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Native Collagen by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bovine,
Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Native Collagen
by Application - Other Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics
(Topical), Bone & Joint Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Native Collagen by
Application - Other Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics
(Topical), Bone & Joint Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Native Collagen by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics (Topical), Bone & Joint
Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Native Collagen by
Source - Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: UK Historic Review for Native Collagen by Source -
Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Native Collagen by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bovine, Porcine,
Poultry, Marine and Other Sources for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Native Collagen by
Application - Other Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics
(Topical), Bone & Joint Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: UK Historic Review for Native Collagen by Application -
Other Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics (Topical), Bone &
Joint Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Native Collagen by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics (Topical), Bone & Joint
Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

SPAIN
Table 91: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Native Collagen
by Source - Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Native Collagen by Source -
Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Native Collagen by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bovine,
Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 94: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Native Collagen
by Application - Other Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics
(Topical), Bone & Joint Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Native Collagen by
Application - Other Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics
(Topical), Bone & Joint Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Native Collagen by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics (Topical), Bone & Joint
Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

RUSSIA
Table 97: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Native Collagen
by Source - Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Native Collagen by Source -
Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Native Collagen by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bovine,
Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 100: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Native Collagen
by Application - Other Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics
(Topical), Bone & Joint Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Native Collagen by
Application - Other Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics
(Topical), Bone & Joint Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Native Collagen by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics (Topical), Bone & Joint
Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Native
Collagen by Source - Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other
Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Native Collagen
by Source - Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Native
Collagen by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 106: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Native
Collagen by Application - Other Applications, Wound Dressing,
Cosmetics (Topical), Bone & Joint Reconstruction and Tissue
Regeneration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Native Collagen
by Application - Other Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics
(Topical), Bone & Joint Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Native
Collagen by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Other Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics (Topical),
Bone & Joint Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Native
Collagen by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Native Collagen by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Native Collagen
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 112: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Native
Collagen by Source - Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other
Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Native Collagen by
Source - Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Native Collagen
by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bovine,
Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 115: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Native
Collagen by Application - Other Applications, Wound Dressing,
Cosmetics (Topical), Bone & Joint Reconstruction and Tissue
Regeneration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Native Collagen by
Application - Other Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics
(Topical), Bone & Joint Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 117: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Native Collagen
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics (Topical), Bone & Joint
Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Native
Collagen by Source - Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other
Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: Australia Historic Review for Native Collagen by
Source - Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 120: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Native Collagen by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bovine,
Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 121: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Native
Collagen by Application - Other Applications, Wound Dressing,
Cosmetics (Topical), Bone & Joint Reconstruction and Tissue
Regeneration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 122: Australia Historic Review for Native Collagen by
Application - Other Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics
(Topical), Bone & Joint Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 123: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Native Collagen by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics (Topical), Bone & Joint
Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

INDIA
Table 124: India Current & Future Analysis for Native Collagen
by Source - Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 125: India Historic Review for Native Collagen by Source -
Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 126: India 15-Year Perspective for Native Collagen by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bovine,
Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other Sources for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 127: India Current & Future Analysis for Native Collagen
by Application - Other Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics
(Topical), Bone & Joint Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 128: India Historic Review for Native Collagen by
Application - Other Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics
(Topical), Bone & Joint Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 129: India 15-Year Perspective for Native Collagen by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Wound Dressing, Cosmetics (Topical), Bone & Joint
Reconstruction and Tissue Regeneration for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Native
Collagen by Source - Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine and Other

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032302/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    (Bloomberg) -- A labor shortage and reluctance to open new mines has left U.S. coal companies struggling to keep up with surging global demand.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional Design“It’s very difficult for the coal industry to increase production,” Xcoal Energy & Resour