Global Natural Beta Carotene Market to Reach $228.6 Million by 2027

ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Natural Beta Carotene estimated at US$172. 3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$228. 6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.

New York, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Natural Beta Carotene Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032308/?utm_source=GNW

1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Food & Beverage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$90.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Supplements segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $46.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Natural Beta Carotene market in the U.S. is estimated at US$46.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$46.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$30.4 Million by the year 2027.







Cosmetics Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR



In the global Cosmetics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$22 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$29.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Allied Bictech

BASF

Chr Hansen

ColorMaker

DDW

DSM

FMC Corporation

HJ-Rise International

Index Pharma LLP

Kanegrade Ltd.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

LYCORED

The Bangalore Sales Corporation

The Colour House and BASF SE

The Pioneer Enterprise

Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt Ltd.

Wuhan Stars

Zhejiang Medicine

Zixin





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032308/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Natural Beta Carotene - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Beta Carotene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Natural Beta Carotene by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Natural Beta Carotene by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supplements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Supplements by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Supplements by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Feed by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Animal Feed by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Animal Feed by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cosmetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Cosmetics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cosmetics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Natural Beta Carotene Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Natural Beta Carotene Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Beta Carotene by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA Historic Review for Natural Beta Carotene by

End-Use - Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Natural Beta Carotene by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Beta Carotene by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Natural Beta Carotene by

End-Use - Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Natural Beta Carotene

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Natural Beta Carotene Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Beta Carotene by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Japan Historic Review for Natural Beta Carotene by

End-Use - Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Natural Beta Carotene

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Natural Beta Carotene Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 29: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Beta Carotene by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: China Historic Review for Natural Beta Carotene by

End-Use - Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: China 15-Year Perspective for Natural Beta Carotene

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Natural Beta Carotene Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Beta Carotene by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Natural Beta Carotene by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Natural Beta Carotene

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Beta Carotene by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Natural Beta Carotene by

End-Use - Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Natural Beta Carotene

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Natural Beta Carotene Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Beta Carotene by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: France Historic Review for Natural Beta Carotene by

End-Use - Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: France 15-Year Perspective for Natural Beta Carotene

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Natural Beta Carotene Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 41: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Beta Carotene by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Germany Historic Review for Natural Beta Carotene by

End-Use - Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Natural Beta Carotene

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Beta Carotene by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Italy Historic Review for Natural Beta Carotene by

End-Use - Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Natural Beta Carotene

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Natural Beta Carotene Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 47: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Natural

Beta Carotene by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Supplements,

Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 48: UK Historic Review for Natural Beta Carotene by

End-Use - Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: UK 15-Year Perspective for Natural Beta Carotene by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 50: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Beta Carotene by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Spain Historic Review for Natural Beta Carotene by

End-Use - Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Natural Beta Carotene

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 53: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Beta Carotene by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Russia Historic Review for Natural Beta Carotene by

End-Use - Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Natural Beta Carotene

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Natural Beta Carotene by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Natural Beta

Carotene by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics,

Animal Feed and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Natural Beta

Carotene by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Natural Beta Carotene Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Natural Beta Carotene by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Natural Beta

Carotene by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Natural Beta

Carotene by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Natural Beta Carotene by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Natural Beta

Carotene by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics,

Animal Feed and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Natural Beta

Carotene by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Natural Beta Carotene Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 65: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Beta Carotene by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Australia Historic Review for Natural Beta Carotene

by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal

Feed and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Natural Beta

Carotene by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Natural Beta Carotene Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 68: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Beta Carotene by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: India Historic Review for Natural Beta Carotene by

End-Use - Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: India 15-Year Perspective for Natural Beta Carotene

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 71: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Natural Beta Carotene by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: South Korea Historic Review for Natural Beta Carotene

by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal

Feed and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Natural Beta

Carotene by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Natural Beta Carotene by End-Use - Food &

Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Natural Beta

Carotene by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics,

Animal Feed and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Natural

Beta Carotene by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Natural Beta Carotene Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

Table 77: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Natural Beta Carotene by Geographic Region - Argentina,

Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 78: Latin America Historic Review for Natural Beta

Carotene by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Natural Beta

Carotene by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Natural Beta Carotene by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Latin America Historic Review for Natural Beta

Carotene by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics,

Animal Feed and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Natural Beta

Carotene by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 83: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Beta Carotene by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Argentina Historic Review for Natural Beta Carotene

by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal

Feed and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Natural Beta

Carotene by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 86: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Beta Carotene by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Brazil Historic Review for Natural Beta Carotene by

End-Use - Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Natural Beta Carotene

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 89: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Beta Carotene by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Mexico Historic Review for Natural Beta Carotene by

End-Use - Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Natural Beta Carotene

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 92: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Natural Beta Carotene by End-Use - Food &

Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Natural

Beta Carotene by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Supplements,

Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Natural

Beta Carotene by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Natural Beta Carotene Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)

Table 95: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Natural Beta Carotene by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,

Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Middle East Historic Review for Natural Beta Carotene

by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest

of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Natural Beta

Carotene by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle

East Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Natural Beta Carotene by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Middle East Historic Review for Natural Beta Carotene

by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal

Feed and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Natural Beta

Carotene by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IRAN

Table 101: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Beta Carotene by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Iran Historic Review for Natural Beta Carotene by

End-Use - Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Natural Beta Carotene

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ISRAEL

Table 104: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Beta Carotene by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Israel Historic Review for Natural Beta Carotene by

End-Use - Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Natural Beta Carotene

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 107: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Natural Beta Carotene by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Natural Beta

Carotene by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics,

Animal Feed and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Natural Beta

Carotene by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 110: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Beta Carotene by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: UAE Historic Review for Natural Beta Carotene by

End-Use - Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Natural Beta Carotene by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 113: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Natural Beta Carotene by End-Use - Food &

Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Natural Beta

Carotene by End-Use - Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics,

Animal Feed and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Natural

Beta Carotene by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AFRICA

Natural Beta Carotene Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)

Table 116: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Beta Carotene by End-Use - Food & Beverage,

Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Africa Historic Review for Natural Beta Carotene by

End-Use - Food & Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Natural Beta Carotene

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Supplements, Cosmetics, Animal Feed and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032308/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



