The Global Natural Fiber Composites Market is expected to grow by $ 1.135 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.69% during the forecast period

Global Natural Fiber Composites Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the natural fiber composites market and it is poised to grow by $ 1. 135 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.

69% during the forecast period. Our report on the natural fiber composites market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by regulations and demand for environment-friendly composites, potential of NFC to replace synthetic fiber composites, and superior properties of NFCs.

The natural fiber composites market analysis includes the type and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The natural fiber composites market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Wood fiber

• Non-wood fiber



By End-user

• Building and construction

• Automotive

• Electrical and electronics

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the innovation in automotive industry as one of the prime reasons driving the natural fiber composites market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in adhesives and binder industry and the emergence of lightweight technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on natural fiber composites market covers the following areas:

• Natural fiber composites market sizing

• Natural fiber composites market forecast

• Natural fiber composites market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading natural fiber composites market vendors that include A.B.COMPOSITES Pvt. Ltd., Avient Corp., Bcomp Ltd., FlexForm Technologies, GreenCore Composites Inc., GreenGran BN, JELU WERK J. Ehrler GmbH and Co KG, Meshlin Composites Zrt., Owens Corning, Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH, PROCOTEX BELGIUM SA, Taishan Fiberglass Inc., TECNARO GmbH, Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., TTS Inc., UPM Kymmene Corp., Weyerhaeuser Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc, and Trex Co. Inc. Also, the natural fiber composites market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

