Global Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market Report (2022 to 2028) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

DUBLIN, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market, by Fiber Type, by Polymer, by End-User Industry, by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The properties of Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites can be varied, as these materials are derived from both plant and animal sources. Mechanical properties of natural fibers depend on the matrix, fillers, fiber content, fabrication processes and many other variables.

The main benefits of natural fibers include their low density and high specific strength properties. This means that they can be used in a variety of applications, including construction and manufacturing. These composites can also be made from agricultural wastes.



Increasing demand from automotive and construction industry due to its lightweight, excellent specific mechanical properties, low cost, and low density properties is driving growth of the natural fiber reinforced market. On the other hand, low impact resistance properties as compared to glass reinforced composite and fluctuating price of raw materials are expected to hinder market growth.



Nevertheless, increasing research &developments activities and growing application in electronic industry are expected to bring bright opportunities for the market players.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global natural fiber reinforced composites market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global natural fiber reinforced composites market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Amorim Cork Composites SA, Fiberon, Flexform Technologies, Green Dot Bioplastics Inc, GreenGran BN, International Paper, JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG, Meshlin Composites Zrt, NPSP BV, Oldcastle APG, Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH, TECNARO GmbH, The AZEK Company Inc., Trex Company Inc., TTS, and UPM

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global natural fiber reinforced composites market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global natural fiber reinforced composites market

Story continues

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites, By Fiber Type

Market Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites, By Polymer

Market Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites, By End-User Industry

Market Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites, By Region

Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Growing demand from automotive and construction industry

Low impact resistance as compared to glass reinforced composites

Growing awareness regarding eco-friendly and sustainable products among end-users

Impact Analysis

Regulatory Scenario

Product launch/Approvals

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Analysis

Merger and Acquisition Scenario

4. Global Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

COVID-19 Epidemiology

Supply Side and Demand Side Analysis

Economic Impact

5. Global Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market, By Fiber Type, 2020-2028, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030

Segment Trends

Wood Fiber Composites

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Non-wood Fiber Composites

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

6. Global Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market, By Polymer, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030

Segment Trends

Thermosets

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Thermoplastics

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

7. Global Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market, By End-User Industry, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030

Segment Trends

Aerospace

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Automotive

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Building and Construction

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Electrical and Electronics

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Sports

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

Other End-user Industries

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

8. Global Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market, By Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Country 2017-2028

Country Trends

North America

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Europe

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Asia Pacific

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Latin America

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Middle East & Africa

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Rest of World

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

9. Competitive Landscape

Amorim Cork Composites SA

Key Developments

Fiberon

Flexform Technologies

Green Dot Bioplastics Inc

GreenGran BN

International Paper

JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG

Meshlin Composites Zrt

NPSP BV

Others

Analyst Views

10. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xfepw0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-natural-fiber-reinforced-composites-market-report-2022-to-2028---size-share-outlook-and-opportunity-analysis-301589267.html

SOURCE Research and Markets