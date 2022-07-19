U.S. markets close in 1 hour 9 minutes

Global Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market Report (2022 to 2028) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

·6 min read

DUBLIN, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market, by Fiber Type, by Polymer, by End-User Industry, by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The properties of Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites can be varied, as these materials are derived from both plant and animal sources. Mechanical properties of natural fibers depend on the matrix, fillers, fiber content, fabrication processes and many other variables.

The main benefits of natural fibers include their low density and high specific strength properties. This means that they can be used in a variety of applications, including construction and manufacturing. These composites can also be made from agricultural wastes.

Increasing demand from automotive and construction industry due to its lightweight, excellent specific mechanical properties, low cost, and low density properties is driving growth of the natural fiber reinforced market. On the other hand, low impact resistance properties as compared to glass reinforced composite and fluctuating price of raw materials are expected to hinder market growth.

Nevertheless, increasing research &developments activities and growing application in electronic industry are expected to bring bright opportunities for the market players.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides in-depth analysis of the global natural fiber reinforced composites market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

  • It profiles key players in the global natural fiber reinforced composites market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

  • Key companies covered as a part of this study include Amorim Cork Composites SA, Fiberon, Flexform Technologies, Green Dot Bioplastics Inc, GreenGran BN, International Paper, JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG, Meshlin Composites Zrt, NPSP BV, Oldcastle APG, Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH, TECNARO GmbH, The AZEK Company Inc., Trex Company Inc., TTS, and UPM

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global natural fiber reinforced composites market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global natural fiber reinforced composites market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

  • Report Description

  • Market Definition and Scope

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites, By Fiber Type

  • Market Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites, By Polymer

  • Market Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites, By End-User Industry

  • Market Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites, By Region

  • Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics

  • Growing demand from automotive and construction industry

  • Low impact resistance as compared to glass reinforced composites

  • Growing awareness regarding eco-friendly and sustainable products among end-users

  • Impact Analysis

  • Regulatory Scenario

  • Product launch/Approvals

  • PEST Analysis

  • PORTER's Analysis

  • Merger and Acquisition Scenario

4. Global Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

  • COVID-19 Epidemiology

  • Supply Side and Demand Side Analysis

  • Economic Impact

5. Global Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market, By Fiber Type, 2020-2028, (US$ Mn)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030

  • Segment Trends

  • Wood Fiber Composites

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

  • Non-wood Fiber Composites

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

6. Global Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market, By Polymer, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030

  • Segment Trends

  • Thermosets

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

  • Thermoplastics

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

7. Global Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market, By End-User Industry, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030

  • Segment Trends

  • Aerospace

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

  • Automotive

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

  • Building and Construction

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

  • Electrical and Electronics

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

  • Sports

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

  • Other End-user Industries

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

8. Global Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market, By Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022 and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Country 2017-2028

  • Country Trends

  • North America

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

  • Europe

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

  • Asia Pacific

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

  • Latin America

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

  • Rest of World

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

9. Competitive Landscape

  • Amorim Cork Composites SA

  • Key Developments

  • Fiberon

  • Flexform Technologies

  • Green Dot Bioplastics Inc

  • GreenGran BN

  • International Paper

  • JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG

  • Meshlin Composites Zrt

  • NPSP BV

  • Others

  • Analyst Views

10. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xfepw0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-natural-fiber-reinforced-composites-market-report-2022-to-2028---size-share-outlook-and-opportunity-analysis-301589267.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

