Global Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market Report (2022 to 2028) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis
DUBLIN, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market, by Fiber Type, by Polymer, by End-User Industry, by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The properties of Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites can be varied, as these materials are derived from both plant and animal sources. Mechanical properties of natural fibers depend on the matrix, fillers, fiber content, fabrication processes and many other variables.
The main benefits of natural fibers include their low density and high specific strength properties. This means that they can be used in a variety of applications, including construction and manufacturing. These composites can also be made from agricultural wastes.
Increasing demand from automotive and construction industry due to its lightweight, excellent specific mechanical properties, low cost, and low density properties is driving growth of the natural fiber reinforced market. On the other hand, low impact resistance properties as compared to glass reinforced composite and fluctuating price of raw materials are expected to hinder market growth.
Nevertheless, increasing research &developments activities and growing application in electronic industry are expected to bring bright opportunities for the market players.
Key features of the study:
This report provides in-depth analysis of the global natural fiber reinforced composites market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global natural fiber reinforced composites market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
Key companies covered as a part of this study include Amorim Cork Composites SA, Fiberon, Flexform Technologies, Green Dot Bioplastics Inc, GreenGran BN, International Paper, JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG, Meshlin Composites Zrt, NPSP BV, Oldcastle APG, Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH, TECNARO GmbH, The AZEK Company Inc., Trex Company Inc., TTS, and UPM
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global natural fiber reinforced composites market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global natural fiber reinforced composites market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
Report Description
Market Definition and Scope
Executive Summary
Market Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites, By Fiber Type
Market Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites, By Polymer
Market Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites, By End-User Industry
Market Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites, By Region
Publisher Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
Market Dynamics
Growing demand from automotive and construction industry
Low impact resistance as compared to glass reinforced composites
Growing awareness regarding eco-friendly and sustainable products among end-users
Impact Analysis
Regulatory Scenario
Product launch/Approvals
PEST Analysis
PORTER's Analysis
Merger and Acquisition Scenario
4. Global Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
COVID-19 Epidemiology
Supply Side and Demand Side Analysis
Economic Impact
5. Global Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market, By Fiber Type, 2020-2028, (US$ Mn)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030
Segment Trends
Wood Fiber Composites
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
Non-wood Fiber Composites
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
6. Global Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market, By Polymer, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030
Segment Trends
Thermosets
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
Thermoplastics
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
7. Global Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market, By End-User Industry, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030
Segment Trends
Aerospace
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
Automotive
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
Building and Construction
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
Electrical and Electronics
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
Sports
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
Other End-user Industries
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
8. Global Natural Fiber Reinforced Composites Market, By Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022 and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Country 2017-2028
Country Trends
North America
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
Europe
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
Asia Pacific
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
Latin America
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
Middle East & Africa
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
Rest of World
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
9. Competitive Landscape
Amorim Cork Composites SA
Key Developments
Fiberon
Flexform Technologies
Green Dot Bioplastics Inc
GreenGran BN
International Paper
JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG
Meshlin Composites Zrt
NPSP BV
Others
Analyst Views
10. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xfepw0
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-natural-fiber-reinforced-composites-market-report-2022-to-2028---size-share-outlook-and-opportunity-analysis-301589267.html
SOURCE Research and Markets