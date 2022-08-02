Global Natural Fibers Market Report 2022-2032 with Profiles of 190 Companies
Continued growth in composites and packaging markets is creating opportunities for biobased, renewable materials. Fibers derived from bio-based sources such as plant-based (ligno) cellulosics and animal-based protein are termed natural fibers (NF).
This includes natural cellulosic fibers such as cotton, jute, sisal, coir, flax, hemp, abaca, ramie, etc.) and protein-based fibers such as wool and silk. Man-made cellulose fibers (e.g., viscose rayon, cellulose acetate and nanocellulose) that are produced with chemical procedures from pulped wood or other sources (cotton, bamboo, biomass) are also covered in this report under the natural fibers definition.
Natural fibers, with their porous cell structure and relatively low density, are becoming increasingly popular because they are renewable, non-abrasive, cheap, available in abundance and pose lower health risks during handling and processing.
They possess environmental advantages including decreased respiratory and dermal irritation, improved energy consumption, less wear and abrasion on tools, and minimal health hazards. Natural fiber composites (NFCs) have been developed for use in automotive, marine, sports gear, construction, and aerospace markets.
The use of natural fibers is growing as environmentally friendly replacement materials for packaging applications. In June 2022, Carlsberg launched a trial of recyclable fibre beer bottles composed of a wood-based fibre shell and a plant-based polyethylene furanoate (PEF) polymer lining. Absolut Company has partnered with a new start-up to develop a natural-fiber based closure cap for spirit bottles. BMW is utilizing natural fibers from BComp in the BMW M4 GT4 racing car.
Report contents include:
Market drivers for natural fibers.
Market trends.
Global revenues for natural fibers 2022-2032, by fiber types, market and region.
Technology challenges.
Analysis of types of natural fibers including plant-derived fibers, cultivated animal fibers cell fibers, microbe-derived fibers.
Markets for natural fibers, including composites, aerospace, automotive, construction & building, sports & leisure, textiles, consumer products and packaging.
Profiles of 190 natural fiber companies. Companies profiled include Algaeing, Ananas Anam, BASF, Bast Fiber Technologies Inc., Blue Ocean Closures, Coastgrass ApS, Kelheim Fibres GmbH, BComp, Circular Systems, Evrnu, Natural Fiber Welding, Icytos and many more.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 What are natural fibers?
1.2 Benefits of natural fibers over synthetic
1.3 Markets and applications for natural fibers
1.4 Recent commercial activity in natural fibers
1.5 Market drivers for natural fibers
1.6 Challenges
2 NATURAL FIBER TYPES
2.1 Manufacturing method, matrix materials and applications of natural fibers
2.2 Advantages of natural fibers
2.3 Plants (cellulose, lignocellulose)
2.3.1 Seed fibers
2.3.1.1 Cotton
2.3.1.2 Kapok
2.3.1.3 Luffa
2.3.2 Bast fibers
2.3.2.1 Jute
2.3.2.2 Hemp
2.3.2.3 Flax
2.3.2.4 Ramie
2.3.2.5 Kenaf
2.3.3 Leaf fibers
2.3.3.1 Sisal
2.3.3.2 Abaca
2.3.4 Fruit fibers
2.3.4.1 Coir
2.3.4.2 Banana
2.3.4.3 Pineapple
2.3.5 Stalk fibers from agricultural residues
2.3.5.1 Rice fiber
2.3.5.2 Corn
2.3.6 Cane, grasses and reed
2.3.6.1 Switch grass
2.3.6.2 Sugarcane (agricultural residues)
2.3.6.3 Bamboo
2.3.6.4 Fresh grass (green biorefinery)
2.3.7 Modified natural polymers
2.3.7.1 Mycelium
2.3.7.2 Chitosan
2.3.7.3 Alginate
2.4 Animal (fibrous protein)
2.4.1 Wool
2.4.1.1 Plant-derived wool
2.4.1.2 Microbe-derived wool
2.4.1.3 Cultivated animal cell wool
2.4.1.4 Producers
2.4.2 Silk fiber
2.4.2.1 Plant-derived silk
2.4.2.2 Microbe-derived silk
2.4.2.3 Producers
2.4.3 Leather
2.4.3.1 Plant-derived leather
2.4.3.2 Mycelium leather
2.4.3.3 Microbe-derived leather
2.4.3.4 Cultivated animal cell leather
2.4.3.5 Producers
2.4.4 Fur
2.4.4.1 Plant-derived fur
2.4.4.2 Cultivated animal cell fur
2.4.4.3 Producers
2.4.5 Down
2.4.5.1 Plant-derived down
2.4.5.2 Microbe-derived down
2.4.5.3 Producers
2.5 Polysaccharides
2.5.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)
2.5.1.1 Market analysis
2.5.1.2 Producers
2.5.2 Cellulose nanocrystals
2.5.2.1 Market analysis
2.5.2.2 Producers
2.5.3 Cellulose nanofibers
2.5.3.1 Market analysis
2.5.3.2 Producers
3 MARKETS FOR NATURAL FIBERS
3.1 Composites
3.1.1 Applications
3.1.2 Natural fiber injection moulding compounds
3.1.2.1 Properties
3.1.2.2 Applications
3.1.3 Non-woven natural fiber mat composites
3.1.3.1 Automotive
3.1.3.2 Applications
3.1.4 Aligned natural fiber-reinforced composites
3.1.5 Natural fiber biobased polymer compounds
3.1.6 Natural fiber biobased polymer non-woven mats
3.1.6.1 Flax
3.1.6.2 Kenaf
3.1.7 Natural fiber thermoset bioresin composites
3.2 Aerospace
3.2.1 Market overview
3.3 Automotive
3.3.1 Market overview
3.3.2 Applications of natural fibers
3.4 Building/construction
3.4.1 Market overview
3.4.2 Applications of natural fibers
3.5 Sports and leisure
3.5.1 Market overview
3.6 Textiles
3.6.1 Market overview
3.6.2 Consumer apparel
3.6.3 Geotextiles
3.7 Packaging
3.7.1 Market overview
4 GLOBAL NATURAL FIBERS MARKET
4.1 Overall global fibers market
4.2 Plant-based fiber production
4.3 Animal-based natural fiber production
5 NATURAL FIBER PRODUCERS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPER PROFILES (190 company profiles)
6 AIMS AND OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY
7 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
8 REFERENCES
Companies Mentioned
3M
9Fiber, Inc.
Adriano di Marti/Desserto
Aeropowder Limited
AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO Oyj
Algaeing
AlgiKnit
Algix LLC
Amadou Mushroom Leather
AMSilk GmbH
Ananas Anam Ltd.
ANPOLY, Inc.
Arekapak GmbH
Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation
Bambooder Biobased Fibers B.V.
BASF SE
Bast Fiber Technologies, Inc.
Bcomp ltd.
Betulium Oy
Beyond Leather Materials ApS
Bio Fab NZ
Bio2Materials
Bioleather
BIO-LUTIONS
Biophilica
BioSolutions
Biotecam
Biotrem
BlockTexx Pty Ltd.
Blue Ocean Closures
Bolt Threads
B-PREG
Bucha Bio
CanvaLoop Fibre Private Limited
Cardolite
C-Combinator
Cellicon B.V.
Cellucomp Ltd.
Cellugy
Cellutech AB (Stora Enso)
Checkerspot, Inc.
Chip[s] Board
Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd.
Circular Systems
Coastgrass ApS
CreaFill Fibers Corporation
Cruz Foam
CuanTec Ltd.
Daicel Corporation
DaikyoNishikawa Corporation
Daio Paper Corporation
Daishowa Paper Products Co. Ltd.
DENSO Corporation
DIC Products, inc.
DKS Co. Ltd.
Eastman
Eco Vegan Leather Private Limited
Ecopel
Ecoshell
Ecovative Design LLC
Ehime Paper Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Enkev
Evolved By Nature
Evrnu
Fairbrics
Faircraft
Fillerbank Limited
Fiquetex
Fiscatech
Flocus
Flora Fur
Freyzein
Fruit Leather Rotterdam
Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd.
Furoid
Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
Gelatex Technologies OU
Geneusbiotech
Grado Zero Innovation
Granbio Technologies.
GS Alliance Co. Ltd
Hattori Shoten K.K.
Hemp Black
Hexa Chemical Co. Ltd./Nature Gift
Heyday
Hokuetsu Toyo Fibre Co., Ltd.
Honext Material SL
House of Fluff
Icytos
Infinited Fiber Company Oy
Inspidere B.V.
ISA TanTec
JeNaCell GmbH
Jord
Kami Shoji Company
Kao Corporation
Kelheim Fibres GmbH
Kraig Biocraft Laboratories
KRI Inc.
Kusano Sakko K.K.
Le Qara
Lean Orb
Lenzing
Lingrove, Inc.
Living Ink
Lixea
MakeGrowLab
Malai Biomaterials Design Pvt. Ltd. (Malai)
Marine Innovation Co., Ltd
Marine Nanofiber Co., Ltd.
Marusumi Paper Company Limited
Masuko Sangyo Co., Ltd.
Miko
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Modern Meadow, Inc.
Modern Synthesis
Mogu S.r.l.
Mori Machinery Co., Ltd.
MYCL
MycoWorks
Mylium
Nanollose Ltd.
Natural Fiber Welding, INc.
Nature Coatings, Inc.
NefFa
New Zealand Natural Fibers (NZNF)
Newlight Technologies
Nippon Paper Industries
Nova Kaeru
Nuvi Nomad
Ohoskin
Oimo
Oji Paper COmpany
Oleago
Orange Fiber S.r.l.
Organic Disposables
Osom Brand
Pabaco
Pangaia
Pivot Materials LLC
Plafco Fibertech Oy
Polybion
Pond Biomaterials
Provenance Biofabrics, INc.
Qorium
Re:newcell
Rengo Co., Ltd.
RiceHouse srl
Ripro Corporation
Risho Kogyo Co. Ltd.
SaltyCo Textiles
ScobyTec
Seawear Ltd.
Seevix Material Sciences Ltd.
Seiko PMC Corporation
Sharp Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd.
Slow Factory Labs
Smartfiber AG
Soma Bioworks/White Lemur Co.
Spero Renewables
Spiber, Inc.
Spidey Tek
Spinnova Oy
Spora Biotech
Stora Enso
Sugino Machine Limited
Sulapac Oy
Tandem Repeat
TECNARO GmbH
Tenbro Bamboo Company
Tomtex
Toray
Toyota Boshoku Corporation
TS Tech Co., Ltd.
Unitika Co., Ltd.
Universal Bio Pack Co., Ltd.
UPM Biocomposites
Vegatex Biotech
Vegea srl
ViaeX Technologies
Vibers BV
VitroLabs Inc
von Holzhausen
VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd
Werewool
Woodly Ltd.
Worn Again Technologies
Yoshikawakuni Plastics Industries Co., Ltd.
Zelfo Technology
Zvnder
