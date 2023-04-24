The Global Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market is forecast to grow by 122.7 mn toe during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.95% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the natural gas fired electricity generation market and is forecast to grow by 122.7 mn toe during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.95% during the forecast period.

Our report on the natural gas fired electricity generation market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased energy demand, rising support from governments worldwide, and increasing natural gas production.



The natural gas fired electricity generation market is segmented as below:

By Type

• CGCT

• OCGT



By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial

• industrial



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the shift to gas generators as one of the prime reasons driving the natural gas fired electricity generation market growth during the next few years. Also, growing investments in gas-fired power generation and adoption of battery storage-augmented gas turbines will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the natural gas fired electricity generation market covers the following areas:

• Natural gas fired electricity generation market sizing

• Natural gas fired electricity generation market forecast

• Natural gas fired electricity generation market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading natural gas fired electricity generation market vendors that include Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, Central Puerto S.A., China Resources Holdings Co. Ltd., Dominion Energy Inc., Duke Energy Corp., Exelon Corp., General Electric Co., Iberdrola SA, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Nextera Energy Inc., NRG Energy Inc., NTPC Ltd., RWE AG, Sembcorp Industries Ltd., Siemens AG, Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings Inc., Vattenfall AB, and ENGIE SA. Also, the natural gas fired electricity generation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



