Global Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market to Reach 34.7 Million Units by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) estimated at 23.2 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 34.7 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Light Duty Vehicles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach 31.9 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 160.7 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR



The Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) market in the U.S. is estimated at 160.7 Thousand Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 7.9 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.



Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR



In the global Medium & Heavy Duty Buses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 337.4 Thousand Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 452.9 Thousand Units by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 9.4 Million Units by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured) -

Story continues

AB Volvo

Bajaj Auto Limited

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

CNH Industrial N.V.

Daimler AG

Dongfeng Motor Corporation

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Landi Renzo S.p.A.

Opel Automobile GmbH

PACCAR Inc.

Tata Motors Limited







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Difficult to Reduce Carbon Footprint of the Automotive Industry

Shifts Focus to Alternate Fuel Vehicles

Inability of Conventional ICE Powered Vehicles to Demonstrate

Desired Reductions in CO2 Emissions to Drive the Focus on

Alternative Fuel Vehicles: Official Laboratory CO2 Reduction

Claims Vs On-Road Emission Efficiency (In Grams per

Kilometer) for the Years 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018

and 2020

Year 2020 Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption &

Unbelievable Transformation

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets

Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019 to 2022

Continued High Unemployment Levels Challenges Growth in

Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global

Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2017,

2019, 2020, and 2022

As Mass Vaccination Drives Get Underway Worldwide, Will It

Change the Existing Economic Realities? & Is it Really the

Silver Bullet We Were Waiting For?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the

Pandemic Will End: Global Number of COVID-19 Vaccinations (Per

100 People) As of February 2021 by country

Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for

Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

How the Automotive & Clean-Tech Industries Are Impacted by the

Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?

The Automotive Industry

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Clean Technologies

A Strong Rebound in Clean Technologies Brings Good News for

NGVs: Global Clean Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) - Definition & Scope

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Global Focus on Decarbonizing the World Offers

Attractive Opportunities for NGVs in Decarbonizing the

Transportation Sector

Stringent Vehicular Emission Norms Throws the Focus Squarely on

NGVs

A Review of Environmental & Emission Norms Legislated Till Date

With Transportation Accounting for Close to 23.2% of Global GHG

Emissions, the Time is Ripe for the Adoption of an Integrated

Approach Towards Reducing CO2 Involving NGVs: Global CO2

Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for the Year 2021

Post COVID-19 Focus on Sustainability Will Drive NGV Adoption

in Creating a Cleaner & Greener Transportation Industry

Here?s Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top

Priorities After the Pandemic

Compliance Standards for Reducing Emissions from Vehicles to

Become Stricter, Post Pandemic Global GHG Emissions from

Transportation (In Billion Tons of CO2) for the Year 2021

How NGVs Can Help Address the Sustainability Challenge?

Cost Benefits, Environmental Motives and Government Incentives

Catalyze Adoption Rates of NGVs

Commercial Vehicle Fleet Owners Adopt NGVs to Meet Carbon

Footprint Goals & Drive Profits Through Higher Fuel Economy

Rising Popularity of EVs. What Does it Mean for NGVs

Global EV Market Outlook

Growing Number of EVs On Road, Will It Dislodge Technology

Investments in NGVs: Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type

(In 000 Units) for the Years 2019 and 2022

NGVs Will Continue to Have a Future Alongside EVs, Here?s Why?

Initiatives Undertaken for the Development of Fueling

Infrastructure Spurs NGV Penetration

Bio-CNG Vehicles Emerge to Counter the Methane Emission Threat

Posed by NGVs

Cost Pressures in the Logistics Industry Spurs Market

Opportunities for Natural Gas as a Cost Effective Alternate

Fuel

Focus on Road Infrastructure Development Post Pandemic to

Ensure Sustained Growth of NGVs in Road Freight Transportation

Continuous Development of World?s Highways to Expand Market

Opportunities for Commercial Vehicle NGVs: Length of Road

Networks (In 000 Kilometers) in Top 15 Countries Worldwide

for the Year 2020

Natural Gas Market Outlook

How Shale Gas Revolution Has Lowered Natural Gas Prices?

Despite the Strengthening of Prices Post 2020 Crisis, Natural

Gas Still Remains Cheap

Growing Competition from Liquid Biofuels Pose a Challenge to

Market Prospects



