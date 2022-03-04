U.S. markets open in 2 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,314.25
    -45.00 (-1.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,386.00
    -352.00 (-1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,898.75
    -131.75 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,002.70
    -27.90 (-1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.98
    +2.31 (+2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,952.20
    +16.30 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    +0.12 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0971
    -0.0100 (-0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.89
    +3.15 (+10.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3284
    -0.0063 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3710
    -0.0900 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,616.52
    -1,890.88 (-4.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    931.89
    -44.79 (-4.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,990.20
    -248.65 (-3.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
COMING UP:

February jobs report preview: Payrolls expected to rise as Omicron cases dip

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Global Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market to Reach 34.7 Million Units by 2027

ReportLinker
·27 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895890/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year

Global Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market to Reach 34.7 Million Units by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) estimated at 23.2 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 34.7 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Light Duty Vehicles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach 31.9 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 160.7 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR

The Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) market in the U.S. is estimated at 160.7 Thousand Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 7.9 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.

Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR

In the global Medium & Heavy Duty Buses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 337.4 Thousand Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 452.9 Thousand Units by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 9.4 Million Units by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured) -

  • AB Volvo

  • Bajaj Auto Limited

  • Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

  • CNH Industrial N.V.

  • Daimler AG

  • Dongfeng Motor Corporation

  • Ford Motor Company

  • General Motors Company

  • Landi Renzo S.p.A.

  • Opel Automobile GmbH

  • PACCAR Inc.

  • Tata Motors Limited




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895890/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Difficult to Reduce Carbon Footprint of the Automotive Industry
Shifts Focus to Alternate Fuel Vehicles
Inability of Conventional ICE Powered Vehicles to Demonstrate
Desired Reductions in CO2 Emissions to Drive the Focus on
Alternative Fuel Vehicles: Official Laboratory CO2 Reduction
Claims Vs On-Road Emission Efficiency (In Grams per
Kilometer) for the Years 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018
and 2020
Year 2020 Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption &
Unbelievable Transformation
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019 to 2022
Continued High Unemployment Levels Challenges Growth in
Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global
Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2017,
2019, 2020, and 2022
As Mass Vaccination Drives Get Underway Worldwide, Will It
Change the Existing Economic Realities? & Is it Really the
Silver Bullet We Were Waiting For?
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: Global Number of COVID-19 Vaccinations (Per
100 People) As of February 2021 by country
Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for
Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
How the Automotive & Clean-Tech Industries Are Impacted by the
Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?
The Automotive Industry
Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Clean Technologies
A Strong Rebound in Clean Technologies Brings Good News for
NGVs: Global Clean Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) - Definition & Scope
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Global Focus on Decarbonizing the World Offers
Attractive Opportunities for NGVs in Decarbonizing the
Transportation Sector
Stringent Vehicular Emission Norms Throws the Focus Squarely on
NGVs
A Review of Environmental & Emission Norms Legislated Till Date
With Transportation Accounting for Close to 23.2% of Global GHG
Emissions, the Time is Ripe for the Adoption of an Integrated
Approach Towards Reducing CO2 Involving NGVs: Global CO2
Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for the Year 2021
Post COVID-19 Focus on Sustainability Will Drive NGV Adoption
in Creating a Cleaner & Greener Transportation Industry
Here?s Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top
Priorities After the Pandemic
Compliance Standards for Reducing Emissions from Vehicles to
Become Stricter, Post Pandemic Global GHG Emissions from
Transportation (In Billion Tons of CO2) for the Year 2021
How NGVs Can Help Address the Sustainability Challenge?
Cost Benefits, Environmental Motives and Government Incentives
Catalyze Adoption Rates of NGVs
Commercial Vehicle Fleet Owners Adopt NGVs to Meet Carbon
Footprint Goals & Drive Profits Through Higher Fuel Economy
Rising Popularity of EVs. What Does it Mean for NGVs
Global EV Market Outlook
Growing Number of EVs On Road, Will It Dislodge Technology
Investments in NGVs: Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type
(In 000 Units) for the Years 2019 and 2022
NGVs Will Continue to Have a Future Alongside EVs, Here?s Why?
Initiatives Undertaken for the Development of Fueling
Infrastructure Spurs NGV Penetration
Bio-CNG Vehicles Emerge to Counter the Methane Emission Threat
Posed by NGVs
Cost Pressures in the Logistics Industry Spurs Market
Opportunities for Natural Gas as a Cost Effective Alternate
Fuel
Focus on Road Infrastructure Development Post Pandemic to
Ensure Sustained Growth of NGVs in Road Freight Transportation
Continuous Development of World?s Highways to Expand Market
Opportunities for Commercial Vehicle NGVs: Length of Road
Networks (In 000 Kilometers) in Top 15 Countries Worldwide
for the Year 2020
Natural Gas Market Outlook
How Shale Gas Revolution Has Lowered Natural Gas Prices?
Despite the Strengthening of Prices Post 2020 Crisis, Natural
Gas Still Remains Cheap
Growing Competition from Liquid Biofuels Pose a Challenge to
Market Prospects

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Population
in Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Population in Units for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Population for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2016,
2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Light
Duty Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Population in Units
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Light Duty Vehicles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Population in Units for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for Light Duty Vehicles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Population
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Population
in Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Population in Units for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for Medium & Heavy Duty
Trucks by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Population for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 &
2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medium & Heavy Duty Buses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Population
in Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Medium & Heavy Duty Buses
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Population in Units for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 11-Year Perspective for Medium & Heavy Duty
Buses by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Population for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 &
2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 13: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty
Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty
Buses - Independent Analysis of Annual Population in Units for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: USA Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs)
by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty
Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: USA 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 16: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty
Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty
Buses - Independent Analysis of Annual Population in Units for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: Canada Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy
Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 19: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty
Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty
Buses - Independent Analysis of Annual Population in Units for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: Japan Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs)
by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty
Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 22: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty
Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty
Buses - Independent Analysis of Annual Population in Units for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: China Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs)
by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty
Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: China 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 25: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, Russia, Armenia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Population in Units for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, Russia,
Armenia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Population in Units for Years 2016 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 27: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Population for France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Armenia and Rest
of Europe Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty
Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty
Buses - Independent Analysis of Annual Population in Units for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy
Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 31: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty
Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty
Buses - Independent Analysis of Annual Population in Units for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: France Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy
Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: France 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 34: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty
Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty
Buses - Independent Analysis of Annual Population in Units for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Germany Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy
Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 37: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty
Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty
Buses - Independent Analysis of Annual Population in Units for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Italy Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs)
by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty
Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 40: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty
Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty
Buses - Independent Analysis of Annual Population in Units for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Russia Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy
Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Russia 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
ARMENIA
Table 43: Armenia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty
Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty
Buses - Independent Analysis of Annual Population in Units for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Armenia Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy
Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Armenia 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty
Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty
Buses - Independent Analysis of Annual Population in Units for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium &
Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Population in Units for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty
Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Geographic Region - India,
Pakistan, Thailand, Uzbekistan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Population in Units for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Geographic Region - India, Pakistan, Thailand,
Uzbekistan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Population for India, Pakistan, Thailand, Uzbekistan and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty
Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty
Buses - Independent Analysis of Annual Population in Units for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy
Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty
Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027

INDIA
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 55: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty
Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty
Buses - Independent Analysis of Annual Population in Units for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: India Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs)
by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty
Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: India 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
PAKISTAN
Table 58: Pakistan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty
Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty
Buses - Independent Analysis of Annual Population in Units for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Pakistan Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy
Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Pakistan 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
THAILAND
Table 61: Thailand Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty
Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty
Buses - Independent Analysis of Annual Population in Units for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Thailand Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy
Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Thailand 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
UZBEKISTAN
Table 64: Uzbekistan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty
Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty
Buses - Independent Analysis of Annual Population in Units for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Uzbekistan Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy
Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Uzbekistan 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty
Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type -
Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium &
Heavy Duty Buses - Independent Analysis of Annual Population in
Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium &
Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Population in Units for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for Natural
Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty
Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027

LATIN AMERICA
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 70: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Geographic Region -
Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Population in Units for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Colombia and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Latin America 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Population for Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Rest of
Latin America Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 73: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty
Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty
Buses - Independent Analysis of Annual Population in Units for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium &
Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Population in Units for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Latin America 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty
Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027

ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty
Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty
Buses - Independent Analysis of Annual Population in Units for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Argentina Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy
Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Argentina 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty
Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027

BRAZIL
Table 79: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty
Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty
Buses - Independent Analysis of Annual Population in Units for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Brazil Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy
Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Brazil 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
COLOMBIA
Table 82: Colombia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty
Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty
Buses - Independent Analysis of Annual Population in Units for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Colombia Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy
Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Colombia 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type -
Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium &
Heavy Duty Buses - Independent Analysis of Annual Population in
Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium &
Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Population in Units for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Rest of Latin America 11-Year Perspective for Natural
Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty
Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027

MIDDLE EAST
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 88: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Geographic Region - Iran and
Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Population in Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Geographic Region - Iran and Rest of Middle East
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Population in Units
for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Middle East 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Population for Iran and Rest of Middle East Markets for
Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 91: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty
Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty
Buses - Independent Analysis of Annual Population in Units for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Middle East Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy
Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Middle East 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty
Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027

IRAN
Table 94: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty
Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty
Buses - Independent Analysis of Annual Population in Units for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Iran Historic Review for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs)
by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty
Trucks and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Population in Units for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Iran 11-Year Perspective for Natural Gas Vehicles
(NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Population for Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks
and Medium & Heavy Duty Buses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 97: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type -
Light Duty Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks and Medium &
Heavy Duty Buses - Independent Analysis of Annual Population in
Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Natural Gas
Vehicles (NGVs) by Vehicle Type - Light Duty Vehicles, Medium &

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895890/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Oil hits 10-year high and closes in on $120 a barrel

    It comes as the US has targeted Russia’s oil refining sector with sanctions, with the possibility that its oil and gas exports will be next on the list.

  • Why Are Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Falling?

    As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have lost 2.6% of their value, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is down 4.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is leading the whole pack lower -- down 5.2%. The only real "news," so far as I can tell, is good news for Micron: the announcement that Fitch is upgrading Micron's debt rating to BBB, which moves the company's debt out of the "speculative" category and makes it "investment grade" -- indeed, a "good credit quality."

  • McDonald's customer asks for extra pickles and gets more than they bargained for: 'This is what I want'

    People were polarized about the extra pickles.

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Jump 15% to 24%, According to Wall Street

    Yes or no. Some investors might put high dividend yields or strong share-price appreciation into the mix, as well. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that could jump 15% to 24%, according to Wall Street. You probably won't be surprised that AT&T (NYSE: T) offers an especially juicy dividend.

  • As Russia presses its war with Ukraine, here are 10 aerospace and defense stocks expected to rise up to 39%

    A screen of U.S. and European stocks produces a list of favored companies as NATO countries gear up to increase defense spending.

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Rocketed 33% Higher Today

    A big regulatory win was reaping huge prizes for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) on Thursday. Following a new nod from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for one of its leading pipeline drugs, the biotech's shares went on a quick trip skyward, rising 33% in price on the day. With obvious pride and satisfaction, Tonix announced that the FDA has granted its TNX-2900 orphan drug designation for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome.

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: What can prevent $150 oil prices

    This is the only thing that could prevent oil prices from surging to $150 soon, explains one top energy trader.

  • Why Alibaba Is the ‘Cheapest Company in the World’ Outside Russia

    Alibaba Group Holding is probably “the cheapest company in the world” outside of Russia as investors put a high China risk premium on the e-commerce giant, according to Daniel O’Keefe, a managing director and portfolio manager at Artisan Partners. Speaking at a roundtable group discussion Tuesday with other value-oriented portfolio managers, O’Keefe said that Alibaba (ticker: BABA) is “one of the cheapest stocks I’ve ever seen, especially for a business of that quality with that financial strength.” The discussion, called Invaluable Insights, was sponsored by Ariel Investments and included John Rogers of Ariel, Bill Miller of Miller Value Partners, David Herro of Oakmark Funds, and Barron’s Roundtable member Mario Gabelli.

  • High-Yielding Stocks Are Often Too Good to Be True. Not These.

    Business development companies look like fixed income and trade like stocks. The upside for investors: dividend yields over 7%.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • The Smart Strategy Behind Devon's (NYSE:DVN) 6.8% Dividend Yield

    Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is a lesser known stock to retail investors, judging from the fact that 87% of shares are held by institutions. However, it seems that this US$39b market cap oil company could be very interesting for investors, especially given the rise in energy prices, the company's dedication to returning cash to investors and their latest 6.8% dividend yield.

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Biden Called to Unleash Shale to Counter Deepening Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The chorus is growing from America’s oil executives for President Joe Biden to throw the federal government’s weight behind an industry he once deliberately shunned: U.S. shale.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic R

  • Stocks: Grab sinks, Rivian falls, Best Buy rises

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo, Brad Smith, and Emily McCormick break down the action surrounding several of today's trending stocks.

  • Why Shares of Rio Tinto Bounced 10% Higher in February

    The start of 2022 was a lustrous one for Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO), whose stock climbed nearly 7% in January and showed no signs of slowing down in the second month of the new year. For one, Rio Tinto reported year-end earnings, while favorable sentiment for the stock from Wall Street was another catalyst. On Feb. 23, Rio Tinto reported its year-end financials, which featured a company record for cash flow.

  • India is exploring a rupee-ruble arrangement for smooth bilateral trade with Russia

    India is looking to strengthen its rupee-ruble arrangement to ensure seamless trade with Russia amid disruptions caused by Western sanctions following the Ukraine war. Indian banks rely on The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, or SWIFT, to settle international transactions related to trade and remittances. Indian traders have naturally raised concerns.

  • Why Moderna and BioNTech Tumbled on Thursday

    Investors were spooked by the government's plan to share certain COVID treatment technologies with international health organizations.