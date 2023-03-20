Global Natural Killer NK Cell Therapy Market Clinical Trials Companies Insight 2023

KuicK Research

More Than 200 NK Cell Therapies Are Under Clinical Trials Says Kuick Research In Latest Report

Delhi, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Trends, Companies & Clinical Trials Insight 2023 Report Highlights:

Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Trends Insight

Partnerships & Funding for Natural Killer Cell Therapies : > 10 Recent Deals

Global Natural Killer Cell Therapies Clinical Trials Insight: > 200 Therapies

Global Natural Killer Cell Therapies Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase

Proprietary Technologies By Company Insight: > 10 Technologies

FDA Fast Track & Orphan Designation insight

Detailed Outlook On More than 30 Companies

Download Report:

https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-natural-killer-cell-therapies-market-clinical-trial-nk-cell-therapy-market-clinical-trials

Therapy utilizing the power of natural killer (NK) cells is turning out to be a promising new approach for cancer treatment which has been gaining traction in recent years. Unlike other immunotherapies which rely on T cells, this modality harnesses the power of different type if immune cell to target and destroy cancer cells. While still in its early stage of development, NK cell therapy has shown promising results in preclinical and clinical studies and is expected to become an increasingly important component of cancer treatment in the future.

As the field of cell therapies continues to expand, and exploits the therapeutic potential of several immune cells, NK cell therapy has emerged as a potentially effective treatment option for cancer patients. The clinical trials for NK cell therapy have shown promising results and many pharmaceutical companies and research institutions are investing heavily in this field. Several companies have already started actively working on developing NK cell therapies even though the market is still in its nascent stage. Some of the key players in the field include Fate therapeutics, Nkarta Therapeutics, Cytovia Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, Kiadis Pharma andGkycostem Therapeutics.

Story continues

As the approach of adoptive cell therapy continues to expand and incorporate several modalities one of them being NK cell therapy, the success could be predicted to move forward and be seen for this emerging market. The global market share of NK cell therapies can be expected to grow significantly in the coming years as it experiences an increased interest from the pharmaceutical industry by witnessing the growth for its drug candidates in pipeline and also welcoming huge investments.

Several factors have been slowly driving the growth of NK cell therapeutics market inclusing increasing investment in research and development activities, rising prevalence of cancer and the rising demand for personalized medicines. Additionally, the development of NK cell therapies and the introduction of advanced manufacturing technologies are expected to further boost the growth of the market. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Centre and Replay has launched Syena which will be a new oncology focused product company pioneering T cell receptor (TCR) NK cell therapies. This new biotech can potentially create the next generation of cell therapy combining the safety, potency and scalability of NK cells with the ability of TCRs to target intracellular tumor antigens.

Even though there has been no FDA approved NK cell therapy in the market, the landscape of this emerging therapy is highly competitive having gathered the interest of small biotech start-ups as well as key pharmaceutical companies. With mounting evidences of positive clinical evidences and the ability for this therapeutic modality to generate better response rates will be the propelling feature that will soon be the reason for its huge commercialized success. For instance, PDS Biotechnology not too long ago presented the clinical results for a study that assesses immune changes in relation to the dose level and dosing schedule of PDS0301 (NHS-IL12). The results indicated that patients who received the higher dose of PDS0301 has a more robust immune activation compared to lower doses which also included a greater expansion of natural killer )NK) cells, NKT and CD8 T cells.

Moreover, Cytovia Therapeutics is developing NK cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, CYT107 is a NK cell therapy that is designed to treat solid tumors. Cytovia is also developing a string pipeline of CAR-NK cell therapies that are designed to target various cancer types. Overall, the market space of NK cell therapy is highly competitive and with the continuous evolutions being made in the field, it can be predicted that the time when a NK cell therapy s approved is not too far. However, what is anticipated that with many candidates in clinical pipeline, which product will be the first to cross the finish line first.

This report summarises the recent market trends and analysis the current market scenario for NK cell therapies while also providing information about the in progress market collaborations being made n order to gain an added advantage in this emerging market of NK cell therapeutics. Our report also predicts the arrival of first NK cell therapy in the market buy conducting an in-depth analysis of the existing clinical pipeline and the strategies opted by respective companies in order to boost their product value.





CONTACT: Contact: Neeraj Chawla Research Head +91-981410366 neeraj@kuickresearch.com https://www.kuickresearch.com



