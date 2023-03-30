U.S. markets open in 2 hours 18 minutes

Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Analysis Report 2023 with FDA Fast Track & Orphan Designation Insights

PR Newswire
·7 min read

DUBLIN, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Trends, Companies & Clinical Trials Insight 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Cell therapy has emerged as an efficient way to replace or repair damaged tissues and cells by using transplanting healthy cells from donors - which can be the patients themselves. In the last two decades or so, the application of cell therapy has expanded to cover many indications including cancer, and the results have not been disappointing.

T cell therapy was developed as the earliest cell-based therapy for treating cancer and throughout the years, many improvements have taken place in this domain allowing the entry of more immune cells to fight cancer in a patient. NK cells are the newest kind of immune cells which are showing benefits in treating both solid and hematological cancers, and with further improvements, are expected to dominate the cell therapy market in the coming years

The idea of using NK cells to treat cancer generated from the fact that they have unparalleled cytotoxic activities against cells not regarded as 'self'. NK cells express the receptors for the MHC class 1 molecule on their surfaces and any cell not having the corresponding ligand gets destroyed by these immune cells.

To carry out its cytotoxic activity, NK cells contain granzymes and perforins which cause the target cell to lyse. MHC class 1 molecules are known to not be essential for cell viability and growth as a result of which cancers downregulate or lose the MHC I expression, which triggers NK cells against them.

Many mechanisms, such as immune checkpoint suppression and other poorly understood causes, result in decreased NK cell numbers, inhibit their functions, and markedly reduced killing activity in cancer patients. In order to raise the number of NK cells in patients' bodies after cancer treatment or while they are receiving it, NK cell therapy has been proposed as a viable immune-boosting technique.

This will improve the immune system's ability to fight cancer cells. Even more commendably, NK cells do not cause the immune system to react negatively to them, which is a factor that guarantees the uptake of a NK cell therapy.

For a NK cell therapy, the process of generation of NK cells is the same as that for T cell therapy. NK cells are harvested from a healthy donor, preferably young, and are expanded in growth cultures to reach numbers high enough to be infused in the patient.

Over years of gaining experience with working on T cell based therapies, the improvements seen in the latter have penetrated into the NK cell therapy domain, which enriches their cancer targeting ability. The improvements in reference are the expression of CARs and TCRs on the NK cell surface, which are specific for a specific cancer antigen.

Due to the therapeutic potential of T cell-based therapies and the increasing unmet medical need of patients, they have achieved outstanding clinical and economic success in the market. Nevertheless, they also come with disadvantages like cytokine release syndrome (CRS), ineffective treatment for solid tumors, and high rates of tumor recurrence.

Pharmaceutical corporations all over the world are thrilled that NK cell-based medicines have become a viable alternative to T-cell-based therapy. These include prominent pharmaceutical companies like Sanofi, Nkarta, Biohaven, and Vaxcell and also cancer research institutes such as the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and the German Cancer Research Center.

The interest in cancer therapy, which was previously mostly driven by molecular target-based pharmacological therapies, has been revived by NK cell therapies. Recent years have seen a rise in research activity, and significant improvements have been made in the design and delivery of NK cell-based therapies, increasing their potential as cancer treatments.

Moreover, combination therapies incorporating NK cell therapies are also being examined in clinical trials, which are even more advantageous for this therapeutic domain and will help it attract the interest of key international drug developers.

Report Highlights

  • Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Trends Insight

  • Partnerships & Funding for Natural Killer Cell Therapies: > 10 Recent Deals

  • Global Natural Killer Cell Therapies Clinical Trials Insight: > 200 Therapies

  • Global Natural Killer Cell Therapies Clinical Trials by Company, Indication & Phase

  • Proprietary Technologies by Company Insight: > 10 Technologies

  • FDA Fast Track & Orphan Designation Insight

  • Detailed Outlook on More Than 30 Companies

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapy

2. Mechanism of Action of NK Cell Therapy
2.1 Cytotoxic Action of NK Cells
2.2 Working of NK Cell Therapy
2.3 NK Cell Therapies Approaches
2.3.1 CAR NK Cell Therapies
2.3.2 TCR NK Cell Therapies

3. Treatment Strategies for NK Cell Therapies
3.1 NK Cell Therapy as Monotherapy
3.2 NK Cell Therapy as Combinatorial Agent

4. Application of NK Cell Therapy by Indication
4.1 NK Cell Therapy for Cancer
4.2 COVID-19 & Other Viral Infections

5. NK Cell Therapy Characteristics Enhancement Approaches
5.1 Use of Nanotechnology
5.2 Modifications in CARs
5.3 Use of CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Editing

6. Global Natural Killer Cell Therapies Clinical Trials Overview
6.1 By Company
6.2 By Company
6.3 By Indication
6.4 By Patient Segment
6.5 By Phase

7. Global Natural Killer Cell Therapies Clinical Trials by Company, Indication & Phase
7.1 Research
7.2 Preclinical
7.3 Phase-I
7.4 Phase-I/II
7.5 Phase-II
7.6 Phase-II/III

8. NK Cell-based Therapy Proprietary Technologies Insight
8.1 Overview
8.2 Proprietary Technologies by Company

9. Partnerships & Funding for NK Cell Therapies
9.1 Recent Partnerships, Collaborations & Licensing Agreements
9.2 Funding Deals by Companies

10. Investigational NK Cell Therapies with FDA Designations
10.1 FDA Fast Track Designation
10.2 FDA Orphan Drug Designation

11. NK Cell Therapies Market Trends & Clinical Trials Outlook
11.1 Current Market Trends, Developments & Clinical Trials Assessment
11.2 Future Commercialization Opportunity

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1 Acepodia
12.2 Beijing JD Biotech
12.3 Cartherics
12.4 Catamaran Bio
12.5 Century Therapeutics
12.6 City of Hope National Medical Center
12.7 CRISPR Therapeutics
12.8 CytoImmune Therapeutics
12.9 Cytovia Therapeutics
12.10 Dragonfly Therapeutics
12.11 Editas Medicine
12.12 Fate Therapeutics
12.13 Gamida-Cell
12.14 GC Biopharma/GC Lab Cell
12.15 GICELL
12.16 Glycostem
12.17 HK inno.N
12.18 ImmunityBio
12.19 Karolinska Institute
12.20 Kiadis Pharma
12.21 Nkarta Therapeutics
12.22 NKGen Biotech
12.23 ONK Therapeutics
12.24 Phio Pharmaceuticals
12.25 Sanofi
12.26 Senti Biosciences
12.27 Shoreline Biosciences
12.28 Sian Wuhan Medical Technology
12.29 Smart Immune
12.30 Sorrento Therapeutics
12.31 Therabest Korea
12.32 University of California
12.33 University Of Minnesota
12.34 University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center
12.35 XNK Therapeutics
12.36 Zelluna Immunotherapy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t8wpzk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-natural-killer-nk-cell-therapeutics-market-analysis-report-2023-with-fda-fast-track--orphan-designation-insights-301785668.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

