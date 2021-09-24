U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

Global Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read

Abstract: - Global Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market to Reach $1. 6 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Natural Language Generation (NLG) estimated at US$469.

New York, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Natural Language Generation (NLG) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032313/?utm_source=GNW
9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 18.8% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.3% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 20.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $126.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.1% CAGR
- The Natural Language Generation (NLG) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$126.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$374.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.6% and 16.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.8% CAGR.

- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

  • 2txt - Natural Language Generation GmbH.

  • Arria NLG

  • Artificial Solutions

  • Automated Insights

  • AWS

  • AX Semantics

  • CoGenTex

  • Conversica

  • IBM

  • Linguastat

  • Narrativa

  • Narrative Science

  • NarrativeWave

  • NewsRx

  • Phrasee

  • Phrasetech

  • Retresco

  • Textual Relations

  • vPhrase

  • Yseop




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032313/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Natural Language Generation
(NLG) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare & Life
Sciences by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Healthcare & Life Sciences
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Life
Sciences by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy &
Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail &
eCommerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Retail & eCommerce by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail & eCommerce by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Government &
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: USA Historic Review for Natural Language Generation
(NLG) by Component - Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Vertical - Healthcare & Life Sciences,
Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals, BFSI, Manufacturing,
Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense and IT & Telecom -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: USA Historic Review for Natural Language Generation
(NLG) by Vertical - Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy &
Utilities, Other Verticals, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail &
eCommerce, Government & Defense and IT & Telecom Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Other
Verticals, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail & eCommerce, Government &
Defense and IT & Telecom for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: USA Historic Review for Natural Language Generation
(NLG) by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Component - Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Vertical - Healthcare & Life Sciences,
Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals, BFSI, Manufacturing,
Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense and IT & Telecom -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Vertical - Healthcare & Life Sciences,
Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals, BFSI, Manufacturing,
Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense and IT & Telecom
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Other
Verticals, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail & eCommerce, Government &
Defense and IT & Telecom for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Natural Language Generation
(NLG) by Component - Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Vertical - Healthcare & Life Sciences,
Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals, BFSI, Manufacturing,
Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense and IT & Telecom -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Natural Language Generation
(NLG) by Vertical - Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy &
Utilities, Other Verticals, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail &
eCommerce, Government & Defense and IT & Telecom Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Other
Verticals, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail & eCommerce, Government &
Defense and IT & Telecom for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Natural Language Generation
(NLG) by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: China Historic Review for Natural Language Generation
(NLG) by Component - Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Vertical - Healthcare & Life Sciences,
Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals, BFSI, Manufacturing,
Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense and IT & Telecom -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: China Historic Review for Natural Language Generation
(NLG) by Vertical - Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy &
Utilities, Other Verticals, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail &
eCommerce, Government & Defense and IT & Telecom Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Other
Verticals, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail & eCommerce, Government &
Defense and IT & Telecom for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: China Historic Review for Natural Language Generation
(NLG) by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Component - Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Vertical - Healthcare & Life Sciences,
Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals, BFSI, Manufacturing,
Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense and IT & Telecom -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Vertical - Healthcare & Life Sciences,
Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals, BFSI, Manufacturing,
Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense and IT & Telecom
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Other
Verticals, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail & eCommerce, Government &
Defense and IT & Telecom for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: France Historic Review for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Component - Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Vertical - Healthcare & Life Sciences,
Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals, BFSI, Manufacturing,
Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense and IT & Telecom -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: France Historic Review for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Vertical - Healthcare & Life Sciences,
Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals, BFSI, Manufacturing,
Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense and IT & Telecom
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Other
Verticals, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail & eCommerce, Government &
Defense and IT & Telecom for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: France Historic Review for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Natural
Language Generation (NLG) by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Component - Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Natural
Language Generation (NLG) by Vertical - Healthcare & Life
Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals, BFSI,
Manufacturing, Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense and IT &
Telecom - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Vertical - Healthcare & Life Sciences,
Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals, BFSI, Manufacturing,
Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense and IT & Telecom
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Other
Verticals, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail & eCommerce, Government &
Defense and IT & Telecom for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Natural
Language Generation (NLG) by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Component - Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Vertical - Healthcare & Life Sciences,
Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals, BFSI, Manufacturing,
Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense and IT & Telecom -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Vertical - Healthcare & Life Sciences,
Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals, BFSI, Manufacturing,
Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense and IT & Telecom
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Other
Verticals, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail & eCommerce, Government &
Defense and IT & Telecom for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: UK Historic Review for Natural Language Generation
(NLG) by Component - Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Vertical - Healthcare & Life Sciences,
Energy & Utilities, Other Verticals, BFSI, Manufacturing,
Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense and IT & Telecom -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: UK Historic Review for Natural Language Generation
(NLG) by Vertical - Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy &
Utilities, Other Verticals, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail &
eCommerce, Government & Defense and IT & Telecom Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Other
Verticals, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail & eCommerce, Government &
Defense and IT & Telecom for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 121: UK Current & Future Analysis for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 122: UK Historic Review for Natural Language Generation
(NLG) by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 123: UK 15-Year Perspective for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 124: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Component - Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 125: Spain Historic Review for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Component - Software and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 126: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Natural Language
Generation (NLG) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 127: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Natural Language

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032313/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


