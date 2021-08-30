U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,511.00
    +5.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,435.00
    +32.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,446.50
    +20.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,286.50
    +11.20 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.68
    -0.06 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.10
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    +0.11 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.57
    -2.27 (-12.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3763
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8740
    +0.0640 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,738.35
    -533.43 (-1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,197.60
    +29.70 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

Global Natural Language Processing Market Projected to Beat $42,389.83 Million, Rising at 20.6% CAGR from 2020 to 2027 - Exclusive Report [353 pages] by Research Dive

·5 min read

Rising use of natural language processing techniques by companies for obtaining customer reviews is fueling the natural language processing market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically impacted the market growth. The North America market is likely to lead the market in the near future.

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Natural Language Processing Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Type (Cloud and On-premise Model), Type (Rule Based, Statistical, and Hybrid), Application Type (Machine Translation, Automatic Summarization, Sentiment Analysis, Text Classification, Question Answering, and Others), Vertical Type (Automotive, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, and Others), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027".

Research_Dive_Logo
Research_Dive_Logo

The Global Natural Language Processing Market is expected to garner $42,389.83 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report delivers comprehensive insights into the current conditions and future scope of the industry by scrupulously analyzing market drivers and restraints, opportunities, major segments, and regions.

Download PDF Sample Report of Natural Language Processing Market

Key Segment Findings of the Market:

The market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment mode, component, application, vertical, and region.

  • Among deployment mode segment, the cloud sub-segment is estimated to lead the market by growing with a significant CAGR during projected period. The growth of this sub-segment is mostly owing to the rising use of a cloud-based natural language processing platform, as it allows users to use and analyze multilingual content, user-generated content, and other web-content.

  • Among type segment, the statistical sub-segment is anticipated to grab a dominating share of the market by rising at a CAGR of 19.1% throughout the forecast period. The growth of this sub-segment is majorly owing to rising demand for natural conversations between chat-bots and humans.

  • Among region, the North America region market is anticipated to dominate the global market by collecting a revenue of $14,935.2 million in the estimated timeframe. The growth of this region market is chiefly owed to the growing demand for natural language processing products and services by companies in this region.

Get Additional 20% OFF on Report Customization: Grab PROMO CODE

Market Dynamics

Increasing use of natural language processing techniques by companies and brands for obtaining customer reviews is the major factor driving the growth of the global natural language processing market. In addition, growing investments in the development of NLP and its applications is expected to open doors to innovative opportunities for the market growth in the forecast period. However, rise of complications owing to the usage of code-mixed language in NLP processes is anticipated to obstruct the market growth during the forecast period.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Natural Language Processing Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has made a severe impact on the growth of the global natural language processing market. The increasing need for enhancing customer experiences amidst the COVID-19 crisis has fueled the demand for NLP products and services, especially in the healthcare sector, during the pandemic period.

Access our comprehensive analysis of the IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON Natural Language Processing Market

Top 10 Players of the Natural Language Processing Industry

  1. IBM

  2. Microsoft

  3. Google

  4. Amazon

  5. Facebook

  6. Apple Inc.

  7. 3M

  8. Intel

  9. Baidu, Inc.

  10. SAS Institute Inc.

- Inquire and Get Quick Access to Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report

Numerous business strategies, such as acquisitions, mergers, R&D activities, new product developments, and much more, are implemented by these players to attain a strong position in the global market. For instance, in August 2019, Baidu Research, a research wing of Baidu focused on fundamental research in artificial intelligence, launched ERNIE 2.0 (Enhanced Representation through knowledge Integration), a brand-new natural language understanding model that outstripped Google's state-of-the-art BERT and the new XLnet in 16 NLP tasks.

Moreover, the report offers other key details of leading players such as business tactics, financial performance, and product/service range of these players along with Porter's five forces analysis and SWOT analysis.

More about Natural Language Processing

Natural Language Processing Market Anticipated To Generate A Revenue Of $42,389.8 Million, Growing At A CAGR Of 20.6% From 2020 To 2027

Natural Language Processing: Making Lives of Both Man and Machine Easier

Recent Trends and Advances in the Natural Language Processing Arena

Related Trending Topics:

  1. Communication Intelligence (COMINT) Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027 – Request to Download Sample Report

  2. Threat Intelligence Security Solutions Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027 – Request to Download Sample Report

  3. Quantum Computing Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027 – Request to Download Sample Report

  4. Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026 – Request to Download Sample Report

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:
Mr. Abhishek Paliwal
Research Dive
30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005
(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)
Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454
E-mail: support@researchdive.com
Website: https://www.researchdive.com
Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-natural-language-processing-market-projected-to-beat-42-389-83-million-rising-at-20-6-cagr-from-2020-to-2027---exclusive-report-353-pages-by-research-dive-301364285.html

SOURCE Research Dive

Recommended Stories

  • What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)?

    Every investor in Apple Inc. ( NASDAQ:AAPL ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often...

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $400 in Right Now

    CRM software is used by consumer-facing businesses to build and enhance customer relationships, and ultimately to improve sales. When IDC examined global CRM market share by revenue during the first half of 2020, it found that Salesforce controlled more share at No. 1 (19.8%) than No.'s 2 through 5, combined!

  • Five potential bubbles that may be about to burst

    If you own your home, you may have noticed that the roof above your head has been growing more valuable at a startling rate.

  • Top Stocks for September 2021

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock's price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, in this case as measured by its P/E ratio, the stock price may rise faster than others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Shows Broad Strength, Affirm Surges On Amazon Deal; Shopify, Palantir Near Buys

    After last week's strong rally, Snap, Shopify and Palantir are near buy points. Affirm skyrocketed on an Amazon deal.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 9 Cash-Rich Stocks That Can Better Weather the Fed’s Taper Risks

    These companies are more likely to continue marching ahead even when the Fed takes its feet off the gas.

  • Are These 2 Chinese Tech Giants Worth the Risk?

    Thanks to the unpredictable influence of politics in China, fear has crept into the minds of investors holding and/or considering stocks of many Chinese companies. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) are two of China's most powerful technology companies, but these recent fears have sparked stock price declines of about 40% for each since mid-February. The general notion among investors is that there is often a buying opportunity when quality companies drop in price.

  • The Stock Market Got the Green Light From Powell. Why It Keeps Hitting Record Highs.

    Speaking at the Jackson Hole, Wyo., conference, he said the central bank would probably start winding down its bond purchases by the end of the year, but that rate hikes wouldn’t be in the offing long time.

  • Mobius Says Hold 10% in Gold as Currencies Will Be Devalued

    (Bloomberg) -- Veteran investor Mark Mobius said investors should have 10% of a portfolio in gold as currencies will be devalued following the unprecedented stimulus rolled out to fight the coronavirus pandemic. At this stage, “10% should be put into physical gold,” said Mobius, who set up Mobius Capital Partners after more than three decades at Franklin Templeton Investments. “Currency devaluation globally is going to be quite significant next year given the incredible amount of money supply th

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    Fund manager Cathie Wood -- the founder and CEO of Ark Invest -- has become a source of inspiration for many young investors. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to write about Cathie Wood tech stocks. Keep reading to see why Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Square (NYSE: SQ), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) made the list.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Rally to Start Week as Investors Eye Bottom

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares climbed on Monday after recording their best weekly advance since January as bargain hunters continued to load up on the beaten-down sector.The Hang Seng Tech Index rallied 1.1%, led by live streaming giant Kuaishou Technology and Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. Food delivery company Meituan erased earlier losses and rose 1.5% ahead of its results, which showed second-quarter revenue beating estimates while losses continued.The rally came despi

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Picking growth stocks for the ultra-long term can be even more challenging, as companies in the category typically have valuations with strong future performance already baked in. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) as stocks that are likely to deliver excellent returns for patient investors. Keith Noonan (Airbnb):  Growth-focused companies often start out delivering innovative new products and solutions that can help them achieve market dominance.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

    Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company...

  • Will Pinterest Be Worth More Than Snap by 2030?

    The stock price of social media platform operator Snap (NYSE: SNAP) has staged a dramatic comeback in recent years. While the company struggled to manage competition with Facebook's Instagram in the period just after Snap's initial public offering in 2017, it soon figured out how to better drive revenue and daily active user (DAU) growth. Competing social media stock Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) had less-than-exciting stock performance following its IPO in April 2019, at least until the coronavirus pandemic was declared in March 2020.

  • Small-Cap Stocks Might Be Getting Ready to Run. 5 That Are Worth a Look.

    The S&P 600, an index of small-cap stocks, rose 2.9% Friday, more than triple the percentage-point gain on the large cap The leap came after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reassured markets that the bank is in no rush to raise interest rates. The average one-year forward earnings multiple for stocks in the S&P 600 is about 0.75 times that of the average for the S&P 500, according to The Leuthold Group. Usually, when small-cap profit forecasts are growing faster than those for large-caps, the small stocks outperform, Leuthold’s data show.

  • Planning to retire? Here’s a list of at least 14 things to account for first

    Retirement requires an enormous amount of planning, affecting not only how much money to put aside for old age but how to spend and maintain it. Retirement Tip of the Week: When planning for retirement, especially if you plan to retire soon, make a list of expenses you expect to have — as well as any other variables that will affect your financial picture. Anything can happen in retirement, especially since for many of us this chapter of life could span decades.

  • Affirm Stock Explodes More Than 40% After Announcing Amazon Partnership

    The company said it's currently testing its flexible payment service on Amazon and plans to widely debut the option in the coming months.

  • Peloton Treadmills Are Back, but Has the Stock Lost Its Step?

    Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) continues to stumble after recalling all of its high-end connected treadmills in May following the death of a child and numerous injuries. Although it will reintroduce the treadmills at the end of this month, the damage to its reputation, the lost opportunities, and the end of the pandemic boom may be too much for Peloton to regain its footing and resume its previous growth trajectory.