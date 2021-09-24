U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

Global Natural Oil Polyols (NOP) Market to Reach $12.1 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read

Abstract: - Global Natural Oil Polyols (NOP) Market to Reach $12. 1 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Natural Oil Polyols (NOP) estimated at US$7.

New York, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Natural Oil Polyols (NOP) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032315/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Soy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Castor segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR
- The Natural Oil Polyols (NOP) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.
- Palm Segment to Record 7.5% CAGR
- In the global Palm segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$873.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.

- Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured) -

  • Basf SE

  • Bayer MaterialScience

  • Bio Amber Incorporation

  • BioBased Technologies LLC

  • Cargill Incorporation

  • Dow Chemical Company

  • Elevance Renewable Sciences Inc

  • Emery Oleochemicals

  • Huntsman Corporation

  • IFS Chemicals Group

  • Jayant Agro Organics Limited

  • Lubrizol

  • Mitsui Chemicals Inc

  • Stepan Company

  • Urethane Soy Systems

  • Vertellus Specialties




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032315/?utm_source=GNW

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 45
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


