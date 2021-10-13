U.S. markets open in 3 hours 57 minutes

Global Natural Source Vitamin E Market Outlook: Natural Vitamin E in Food & Beverages Forecast for Fastest Growth (4.7% CAGR), to Reach 4k Metric Tons by 2026

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

While most of the application areas of Natural Vitamin E showed positive growth during the COVID-19 pandemic such as Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverages globally, Cosmetics & Personal Care witnessed a negative impact in 2020 compared to 2019.

The market for Natural Vitamin E in Food & Beverages experienced a slightly slower growth during 2019-2019 but sector is projected to record the fastest growth with a CAGR of 4.7% in terms of volumes to reach 4k metric tons by 2026.

Research Findings & Coverage

  • Global Natural Source Vitamin E market is analyzed in this report with respect to key product types and major end-use sectors

  • The study exclusively analyzes the market size of each product type and end-use sectors of Vitamin E by a major geographic region

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Impact Analysis on Global Natural Vitamin E Market

  • Analysis of Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

  • Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

  • Major companies profiled - 43

  • The industry guide includes the contact details for 217 companies

The report analyzes the market for the following key product types of Natural Vitamin E:

  • Tocopherols

  • Tocotrienols

End-Use sectors of Natural Vitamin E analyzed comprise the following:

  • Animal Feed

  • Dietary Supplements

  • Food & Beverages

  • Cosmetics & Personal Care

  • Other sectors

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Natural Vitamin E market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of volumes in Metric Tons and market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2020 through 2026 with a special focus on y-o-y growth analysis for 2019-2020


Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION

2. REGULATIONS FOR DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS AND INGREDIENTS

  • Regulations for Dietary Supplements and Ingredients as per the US Food and Drug Administration

  • FDA Changes Nutrition Facts Label on Food Packaging

  • European Union: Traceability and Labeling of GMOs

3. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

  • Global Vitamin E Production Capacities

  • Natural Vitamin E Tocopherols Manufacturers

4. KEY BUSINESS TRENDS

  • One Rock Capital Partners Acquires BASF's Kankakee, Illinois Natural Vitamin E Plant

  • Antares Introduces Pharmaceutical and Food Grade Non-GMO Sunflower TPGS

  • Sime Darby Oils and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Collaborated on Tocotrienols for the Treatment of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Clinical Trail

  • IIT Madras Researchers Engineered High Vitamin E Producing Sunflower Plant Cells

  • American River Nutrition and Beijing Ginkgo Group Locked in a Patent Infringement Battle

  • Designs for Health's New Vitamin E Tocotrienol Product Unveiled

  • Advanced Organic Materials Plans to Establish Manufacturing Plant in Spain

  • BTSA Inaugurates New USA-Based Branch

  • ExcelVite's Vitamin E Tocotrienol Ingredient Launched

  • Vitae Naturals' Vitasterol Range Completes REACH Registration Process

  • Advanced Organic Materials Granted FSSC 22000 Certification

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • Overall Natural Vitamin E Market Overview by Geographic Region

  • Global Natural Vitamin E Tocopherols Market Overview by Geographic Region

GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

  • Major Manufacturers and Suppliers of Vitamin E

  • Major Companies in the End-use Application Industries for Vitamin E

Companies Mentioned

  • Advanced Organic Materials S.A.

  • American River Nutrition, Inc.

  • Antares Health Products, Inc.

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company

  • Beijing Gingko Group

  • BTSA Biotecnologias Aplicadas Sl

  • Cargill, Inc.

  • Carotino Sdn. Bhd.

  • COFCO Tech Bioengineering (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.

  • DSM Nutritional Products (Royal DSM NV)

  • DSM Nutritional Products, LLC

  • ECA Healthcare Inc.

  • ExcelVite Sdn. Bhd.

  • Fairchem Organics Limited

  • Fenchem Biotek Ltd.

  • Fujian Glanny Bio-Engineering Co., Ltd.

  • Jiangsu Conat Biological Products Co., Ltd.

  • Jiangsu Xixin Vitamin Co., Ltd.

  • Jiangsu Yuehong Bio-Tec Co., Ltd.

  • Jiangxi Aturex Co., Ltd.

  • Kensing, LLC.

  • KLK Oleo (Davos Life Science)

  • Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

  • Mitsubishi-Chemical Foods Corporation

  • Musim Mas Group

  • Ningbo Dahongying Bio-Engineering Co., Ltd.

  • Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical Co., Ltd.

  • PMC Isochem

  • Recordati Rare Diseases SARL

  • Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd.

  • Shandong New Element Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

  • Sime Darby Oils Nutrition

  • SOP Nutraceuticals Sdn. Bhd.

  • Supervitamins Sdn. Bhd.

  • Tama Biochemical Co., Ltd.

  • Vance Group Ltd.

  • Vitablend Nederland B.V.

  • Vitae Naturals (Vitae Caps, S.A.)

  • Vita-Solar Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

  • Wilmar Nutrition (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd.

  • Xi'an Healthful Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (HSF)

  • Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd.

  • Zhejiang Worldbestve Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ivuhah

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-natural-source-vitamin-e-market-outlook-natural-vitamin-e-in-food--beverages-forecast-for-fastest-growth-4-7-cagr-to-reach-4k-metric-tons-by-2026--301399012.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

