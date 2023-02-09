U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,165.25
    +34.75 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,236.00
    +241.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,692.25
    +147.00 (+1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,966.50
    +16.60 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.56
    +0.09 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.70
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0768
    +0.0050 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6530
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.11
    +0.45 (+2.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2134
    +0.0064 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8620
    -0.4740 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,727.80
    -467.43 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    523.50
    -13.39 (-2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,943.73
    +58.56 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.35
    -22.11 (-0.08%)
     

Global Naval Sonar Market Research Report 2023: The Proliferation of Very Quiet Submarines Drives Detection Upgrades - Opportunities in R&D, Procurement, and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Naval Sonar Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service focuses on the global naval sonar market activities and opportunities. The study outlines the efforts of several nations to update their sonar capabilities in the face of regional military tensions. Modern sonar systems have the ability to share data across platforms and leverage machine learning to enhance operations.

This study provides a snapshot of regional sonar requirements, activities, market participants, and future outlook. It offers a market overview, industry trends, and examples of sonar contracts for selected countries expected to improve their naval posture and sonar technologies.

It also analyzes the global naval sonar market's growth opportunities, potential restraints, and technology interests. The report emphasizes the need for partnerships with prospective customer nations essential for sonar manufacturers to stay competitive.

The global sonar market is mature, with established global and regional sonar manufacturers. The global sonar market is forecast to have stable growth due to the need for upgrades to existing systems, replacement of legacy systems, and new purchases for expanded airborne, surface, subsurface, and unmanned fleets.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Naval Sonar Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Purpose and Overview

  • Terms and Definitions

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Asia - Pacific Overview

  • Asia - Pacific Trends

  • Asia - Pacific Representative Contracts

  • US Overview

  • US Trends

  • US Representative Contracts

  • Europe Overview

  • Europe Trends

  • Europe Representative Contracts

  • Middle East Overview

  • Middle East Trends

  • Middle East Representative Contracts

3. Conclusions and Future Outlook

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Sonar Research and Development

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Sonar Procurement

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Sonar Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nelyte-naval?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • The economist who predicted that A.I. would replace half of all U.S. jobs now says ChatGPT is the equivalent of Uber disrupting the taxi industry—and it could lead to lower wages

    If ChatGPT is successful in creating competition like Uber did, it could drive wages down, according to Oxford economist Carl Frey.

  • We asked ChatGPT which jobs it thinks it will replace—and it’s not good news for data entry professionals or reporters

    The bot said jobs have already been lost to A.I. and that trend will continue -but ChatGPT does think it will have a "net positive" impact on employment.

  • Aerospace suppliers face cash squeeze amid long waits for payment

    Suppliers say they’re stuck between strict payment deadlines for raw materials and Boeing's historically long payment schedules.

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake. Are You One of Them?

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Avoidable Retirement Mistake That Empty Nesters Make

    Saving for retirement is a lifelong undertaking. It involves keeping your retirement goals in mind as you have children, get different jobs and move from place to place. However, a recent study from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College … Continue reading → The post Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple Hires Its First People Officer in Executive Reshuffle

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is hiring its first chief people officer and shifting human resources duties from its head of retail, overhauling the way the tech giant hires and supports employees.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysRussia Will Fail t

  • Oil prices steady after U.S. stockpile swell

    Oil prices were steady on Thursday, as optimism over recovering Chinese demand was offset by U.S. oil inventories hitting their highest in months and signs the U.S. Federal Reserve could keep raising interest rates. Brent crude futures gained 30 cents to $85.39 a barrel by 0856 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures inched up 26 cents to $78.73 a barrel. He said recovering Chinese demand and falling inflation were set to support oil prices in the second half of the year.

  • Disney Plans to Reinstate Its Dividend and Cut 7,000 Jobs. The Stock Jumps.

    Walt Disney stock jumped on Wednesday after the entertainment giant topped earnings expectations, while also announcing it was planning to cut jobs and reinstate its its dividend. Disney reported non-GAAP earnings of 99 cents a share, ahead of estimates of 78 cents a share, according to FactSet. Sales of $23.51 billion was a touch above estimates of $23.45 billion.

  • There’s a surprising culprit behind mass layoffs, says a prominent management professor at Wharton

    According to Peter Cappelli, the current state of financial accounting of human capital is a big issue.

  • Should You Stop Believing in a ‘Safe' Withdrawal Rate for Retirement? Even the 4% Rule Presents Risk

    Is the idea of the "safe" withdrawal rate nothing more than the Tooth Fairy of the retirement planning industry – mere fiction? Some financial experts are calling the methods used to calculate safe withdrawal rates, including Monte Carlo analysis, into … Continue reading → The post Should You Stop Believing in a ‘Safe' Withdrawal Rate for Retirement? Even the 4% Rule Presents Risk appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia Survived a Year of Sanctions by Investing as Never Before

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is seeking to spend its way out of the self-inflicted economic crisis that threatened to deliver the deepest recession of President Vladimir Putin’s more than two-decade rule.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CaseQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsPowell Says Further

  • AppLovin stock set to recover more than $1 billion of its vanished valuation after strong forecast

    AppLovin shares soared after hours Wednesday after the app-monetization company provided a strong forecast in a weak mobile-ad market.

  • Tesla's Model Y and Model 3 top-selling vehicles in California in 2022

    It is the first time a Tesla model topped the annual sales list in California, a major vehicle market where one in five cars is electric. Austin, Texas-based Tesla sold 87,257 Model Y electric sport utility vehicles and 78,934 Model 3 electric sedans last year, while Toyota sold 59,794 units of its RAV4 SUV and 55,967 of its Camry sedans, the California New Car Dealers Association said in its report.

  • Spirit AeroSystems boosting hourly workforce for 737 MAX increases

    Spirit AeroSystems Inc. is hiring in Wichita for long-awaited growth on its largest individual program. Company CEO Tom Gentile on Tuesday said Spirit (NYSE: SPR) began hiring in the fourth quarter in anticipation of a 35% production increase on the 737 MAX for the Boeing Co.  “The headcount we're investing in right now is to make us capable of 42 (per month), and that's where we expect to end the year,” Gentile said on an investment analysts call following Spirit’s fourth-quarter earnings report. Boeing’s (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX, which has historically accounted for around half of Spirit’s annual sales, is currently built at a rate of 31 aircraft per month.

  • Southwest Making a Change That May Alarm Passengers

    The aviation industry has a bit of a pilot problem at the moment. "As this recruiting change is aligned with hiring at or above FAA requirements, we'll continue selecting competitively-qualified, world-class aviators who demonstrate extensive flight experience, professionalism and Southwest's values."

  • Equinor raises energy trading forecast on volatility, flexibility

    Norway's Equinor raised its energy trading division's outlook on Wednesday, saying it expects the business to profit from a more flexible asset portfolio and market volatility. Equinor earlier posted record overall profits for 2022, driven by soaring gas prices, sending its shares up 7%. "It's important that we believe that the markets will be volatile because if they're not volatile, there's less money to be made," Irene Rummelhoff, the head of MMP told Reuters.

  • Oil futures close up a third straight session as U.S. data hint at higher demand

    Oil futures marked a third straight gain on Wednesday, buoyed by gets for higher energy demand, even as U.S. government data showed a seventh straight weekly rise in crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery (CL) (CL00) (CLH23) rose $1.33, or 1.7%, to settle at $78.47 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Jan. 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data. March gasoline (RBH23) edged up by 0.2% to $2.4628 a gallon, while March heating oil (HOH23) shed 0.4% to $2.8933 a gallon.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Costco Wholesale, The TJX Companies, Target and Burlington Stores

    Costco Wholesale, The TJX Companies, Target and Burlington Stores have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • BHP Shuts West Australian Iron Ore Operations After Worker Dies

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group Ltd. has suspended all iron ore operations in Western Australia’s Pilbara district after a worker was killed on Tuesday night at a rail yard in Port Hedland. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes Risk-On Without Powell’s Pushbac

  • 6 Jobs Artificial Intelligence Is Already Replacing and How Investors Can Capitalize on It

    It’s no secret artificial intelligence (AI) has advanced — so much so that it’s already replacing human workers. While most people don’t need to worry about their jobs being replaced in the short term, AI could mean that people are expected to do more with less. AI platforms like ChatGPT still need human input and direction, so it won’t completely wipe out every job. Right now, it's a tool to be used to increase output and efficiency. But the future could be different. Marketing At its core, mar