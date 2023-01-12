The Global Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market is forecast to grow by $387.67 mn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 9.14% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the near infrared spectroscopy market and is forecast to grow by $387.67 mn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 9.14% during the forecast period.

New York, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881902/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the near infrared spectroscopy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising food safety concerns, increasing applications of non-invasive techniques in end-user industries, and the growing use of NIRs in detecting medical conditions.



The near infrared spectroscopy market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Benchtop

• Portable



By End-user

• Pharmaceutical and biomedical industry

• Food and beverage industry

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the evolution of miniature nir spectrometers as one of the prime reasons driving the near infrared spectroscopy market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of cloud computing techniques with NIRs and the emergence of nir hyperspectral imaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the near infrared spectroscopy market covers the following areas:

• Near infrared spectroscopy market sizing

• Near infrared spectroscopy market forecast

• Near infrared spectroscopy market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading near infrared spectroscopy market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., B and W Tek, Brimrose Corp. of America, Bruker Corp., BUCHI Labortechnik AG, FOSS AS, Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Lumex Instruments, Metrohm AG, Ocean Insight, PerkinElmer Inc., Polytec GmbH, Sartorius AG, Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., Zeltex LLC, ZEUTEC, and Avantes BV. Also, the near infrared spectroscopy market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881902/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



