Global Needle-Free Injection System Market (2021 to 2026) - Rising Demand for Biosimilars and Vaccination Processes Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Needle-Free Injection System Market

Global Needle-Free Injection System Market
Global Needle-Free Injection System Market

Dublin, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Needle-Free Injection System Market by Technology (Jet, Spring, Micro-array Patch), by Product (Prefilled, Fillable), Type of Medication (Liquid, Powder), Application (Vaccination, Dermatology), End Users (Hospital, Homecare) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher expects the needle-free injection system market is projected to reach USD 272 million by 2026 from USD 124 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.0% from 2020 to 2026.

Growth in this market is mainly driven by technological advancements, increasing demand for self-injection devices, and the rising incidence of chronic diseases. With the rising geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the patient volume has increased significantly globally. This, in turn, is creating a greater demand for advanced and effective treatment approaches, including the use of needle-free injection systems. Moreover, the high adoption of advanced drug delivery technologies across the globe is supporting the growth of this market. On the other hand, limitations with large volume and intravenous administration systems are the key factors restraining the growth of the market

In this report, the needle-free injection system market is segmented on the basis of product, type, application, technology, site of delivery, end user, and region.

Fillable needle-free injectors segment accounted for the largest share in the needle-free injection system market.

Based on product, the needle-free injection system market is segmented into fillable and pre-filled needle-free injectors. In 2020, the fillable needle-free injectors accounted for the larger share of 63.4% of the needle-free injection system market. This product segment is projected to reach USD 179.7 million by 2026 from 79.4 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.7 % during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing application of needle-free injections in vaccination, insulin, and other drug delivery.

Jet-based needle-free injectors segment accounted for the largest share in the needle-free injection system market.

On the basis of technology, the needle-free injection system market can be segmented into jet-based, spring-based, microarray patches and other injectors. In 2020, the jet-based needle-free injectors segment is expected to command the largest share of 67.4% of the global needle-free injection system devices market by technology. This segment is projected to reach USD 196.9 million by 2026 from USD 71.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to benefits associated with this technology, including rapid drug administration, improved dosage accuracy, better diffusion into the tissue, and a faster response rate.

Liquid-based injectors segment accounted for the largest share in the needle-free injection system market.

Based on the type, the needle-free injection system market is segmented into liquid-based, powder-based and projectile/depot-based needle-free injectors. The liquid-based segment accounted for the largest share of 70.9% of the needle-free injection system market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the ability of a liquid jet, which is stronger enough to penetrate the skin and the underlying fat layer without harming the skin or the integrity of the drug molecule.

Subcutaneous injectors segment accounted for the largest share in the needle-free injection system market.

Based on site of delivery, the needle-free injection system market is segmented into subcutaneous, intramuscular and intradermal. In 2020, the subcutaneous injectors segment is estimated to account for the largest share of 48% of the needle-free injection system market by the site of delivery. The higher growth of this segment is due to its greater effectiveness as the drug moves into the capillaries when it is injected and from there, it is carried to the bloodstream.

Fillable segment accounted for the largest share in the needle-free injection system market.

Based on applications, the needle-free injection system market is segmented into vaccine delivery, insulin delivery, oncology, pain management, dermatology, and other applications. In 2020, vaccine delivery is estimated to account for the largest share of 32.8% of the needle-free injection system market by application. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and infectious diseases worldwide has increased the demand for vaccination in the considered year and the increasing demand for patient-centric care are the major factors driving the growth of the needle-free injection market by application.

Hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share in the needle-free injection system market.

Based on end users, the needle-free injection market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, home care settings, research laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and other end users. The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest market share of 61.0% in 2020. Factors such as technological advancements and an increase in demand for vaccination are driving the growth of the hospitals & clinics segment.

North America accounted segment accounted for the largest share in the needle-free injection system market.

On the basis of region, the needle-free injection system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of 58% of the needle-free injection market, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. However, the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period. The rapidly developing healthcare industry in China and India, growth in the aging population, rising life expectancy, rising per capita income, increasing investments in the region by key market players, the expansion of private-sector hospitals & clinics to rural areas, the availability of low-cost labor for manufacturing, the presence of a favorable regulatory environment, and growing demand for self-injectable devices testing are supporting market growth in the APAC region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Needle-Free Injection System Market Overview
4.2 Asia-Pacific Needle-Free Injection System Market, by Application and Country
4.3 Needle-Free Injection System Market: Geographical Growth Opportunities
4.4 Needle-Free Injection System Market: Developing Vs Developed Countries
4.5 Regional Mix: Needle-Free Injection System Market

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Globally
5.2.1.2 Increasing Incidence of Communicable Diseases due to Needlestick Injuries
5.2.1.3 Rise in Demand for Self-Injection Devices
5.2.1.4 Increased Number of Technological Advancements
5.2.1.5 Reduction in Injection System Costs
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Higher Cost of Development as Compared to Conventional Injection Systems
5.2.2.2 Limitation with Large Volume and Intravenous Administration Systems
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Biosimilars and Vaccination Processes
5.2.3.2 Increasing Number of Emerging Markets
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Rise in Need to Ensure System Sterility
5.2.4.2 Growth in Alternative Modes of Drug Delivery
5.3 Assessment of Impact of COVID-19 on Economic Scenario in Needle-Free Injection System Market
5.4 Pricing Analysis
5.5 Supply Chain Analysis
5.6 Patent Analysis
5.7 Value Chain Analysis
5.8 Technology Analysis
5.9 Regulatory Landscape
5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 Needle-Free Injection System Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Fillable Needle-Free Injectors
6.2.1 Treatment of Diseases That Require Regular Administration of Medication to Drive Market Growth
6.3 Prefilled Needle-Free Injectors
6.3.1 Self-Administration of Drugs for Treatment to Drive Market Growth

7 Needle-Free Injection System Market, by Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Jet-Based Needle-Free Injectors
7.2.1 Wide Applications of Jet-Based Injections to Drive Segment Growth
7.3 Spring-Based Needle-Free Injectors
7.3.1 Low Cost of Spring-Based Injectors to Drive Market Growth
7.4 Micro-Array Patch
7.4.1 Future Demand for Vaccines and Contraceptives Micro-Array Patches to Drive Market Growth
7.5 Other Technologies

8 Needle-Free Injection System Market, by Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Liquid-Based Needle-Free Injectors
8.2.1 Increase in Vaccination for Infectious Diseases to Drive Market Growth
8.3 Powder-Based Needle-Free Injectors
8.3.1 Requirement of Stable Drugs to Drive Market Growth
8.4 Projectile/Depot-Based Needle-Free Injectors
8.4.1 Use of Inert Material or Self Medicament to Drive Market Growth

9 Needle-Free Injection System Market, by Site of Delivery
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Subcutaneous Needle-Free Injectors
9.2.1 Preference for Administering Delicate Drugs for Infectious Diseases to Drive Market Growth
9.2.2 Intramuscular Needle-Free Injectors
9.2.2.1 Increase in Vaccination Requirement to Drive Market Growth
9.2.3 Intradermal Needle-Free Injectors
9.2.3.1 Use of Inert Material or Self Medicament to Drive Market Growth

10 Needle-Free Injection System Market, by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Vaccine Delivery
10.2.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Rise of Preventive Measures to Drive Growth in Vaccines Delivery
10.3 Insulin Delivery
10.3.1 Rising Incidence of Diabetes to Drive Market Growth
10.4 Oncology
10.4.1 Rise in Cancer Prevalence and Availability of Cancer Treatment to Drive Market Growth
10.5 Pain Management
10.5.1 Increased Prevalence and Treatment of Chronic Diseases to Drive Market Growth
10.6 Dermatology
10.6.1 Increased Dermatology-Based Treatments and Surgeries to Drive Market Growth
10.7 Other Applications

11 Needle-Free Injection System Market, by End-user
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Hospitals & Clinics
11.2.1 Increasing Use of Needle-Less Vaccination to Drive Adoption
11.3 Homecare Settings
11.3.1 Growing Need for Home Self-Administration and Rising Geriatric Population to Drive Market Growth
11.4 Research Laboratories
11.4.1 Growing Research of Drug Testing on Animals to Drive Market Growth
11.5 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
11.5.1 Increasing Focus on Biologics Delivery Research to Drive Usage
11.6 Other End-users

12 Needle-Free Injection System Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles
14.1 Key Players
14.1.1 Pharmajet
14.1.2 Portal Instruments
14.1.3 Medical International Technology Inc.(Mit)
14.1.4 Nugen Medical Devices
14.1.5 Crossject Sa
14.1.6 Bioject Medical Technologies Inc. (Acquired by Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)
14.1.7 Antares Pharma
14.1.8 Injex Pharma GmbH
14.1.9 National Medical Products, Inc.
14.1.10 Zealand Pharma A/S.
14.2 Other Players
14.2.1 Penjet Corporation
14.2.2 Enesi Pharma Limited
14.2.3 Integrimedical LLC
14.2.4 Akra Dermojet
14.2.5 D'antonio Consultants International, Inc.
14.2.6 Basco India
14.2.7 Mika Medical Co.
14.2.8 Mada Medical Products, Inc.
14.2.9 Vaxxas
14.2.10 Guangzhou Medsinglong Medical Equipment Co., Ltd
14.2.11 Quinovare
14.2.12 Tapemark
14.2.13 Theraject
14.2.14 Zosano Pharma
14.2.15 Corium

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3j0xpv

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


