Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts
The global negative pressure wound therapy market reached a value of US$ 2,370 Million in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
The negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT), or vacuum-assisted closure, refers to a therapeutic technique used to treat chronic wounds, infections and burns through a vacuum dressing. It is also used for treating diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, skin flaps and grafts. It involves a sealed wound dressing attached to a pump that creates negative pressure in and around the wound to increase the blood flow and draw out excess fluid. This aids in the formation of granulation tissue, enhancing the blood flow and wound contraction while minimizing edema and preventing external contamination.
The increasing prevalence of chronic lifestyle disorders, such as diabetes and obesity, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, the growing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such medical ailments, is also contributing to the market growth. The rising incidences of diabetes mellitus are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Diabetes mellitus is one of the most common causes of arterial and diabetic foot ulcers, which are treated using NPWT devices. Additionally, the increasing utilization of technologically advanced single-use NPWT devices is also providing a boost to the market growth. In comparison to the traditionally used tools, these devices are disposable, portable and highly cost-effective and can also be used for providing healthcare at home, thereby eliminating the need for prolonged hospital stays. Apart from this, the production of multi-wound NPWT devices and the development of dynamic pressure control and leak detection systems are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including improving healthcare infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.
Breakup by Device:
Conventional NPWT Devices
Single-Use NPWT Devices
Accessories
Breakup by Component:
Canisters and Dressings
Pumps
Breakup by Wound Type:
Chronic Wounds
Acute Wounds
Breakup by Indication:
Surgical and Traumatic Wounds
Pressure Ulcers
Venous Ulcers
Diabetic Foot Ulcer
Burns
Others
Breakup by End-User:
Hospitals and Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Home Care Settings
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Acelity, Cardinal Health Inc., Carilex Medical Inc., ConvaTec Group PLC, Deroyal, Genadyne Biotechnologies Inc., Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co. Kg, Medela, Molnlycke Health Care AB (A Subsidiary of Investor AB), Smith & Nephew, Talley Group, etc.
