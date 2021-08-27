U.S. markets open in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,481.25
    +14.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,263.00
    +103.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,327.50
    +52.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,222.30
    +8.40 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.54
    +1.12 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.10
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    +0.12 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1756
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.85
    +1.06 (+6.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3699
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1150
    +0.0590 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,120.73
    +123.82 (+0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,176.59
    -22.71 (-1.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,126.83
    +1.85 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global negative pressure wound therapy market reached a value of US$ 2,370 Million in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT), or vacuum-assisted closure, refers to a therapeutic technique used to treat chronic wounds, infections and burns through a vacuum dressing. It is also used for treating diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, skin flaps and grafts. It involves a sealed wound dressing attached to a pump that creates negative pressure in and around the wound to increase the blood flow and draw out excess fluid. This aids in the formation of granulation tissue, enhancing the blood flow and wound contraction while minimizing edema and preventing external contamination.

The increasing prevalence of chronic lifestyle disorders, such as diabetes and obesity, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, the growing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such medical ailments, is also contributing to the market growth. The rising incidences of diabetes mellitus are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Diabetes mellitus is one of the most common causes of arterial and diabetic foot ulcers, which are treated using NPWT devices. Additionally, the increasing utilization of technologically advanced single-use NPWT devices is also providing a boost to the market growth. In comparison to the traditionally used tools, these devices are disposable, portable and highly cost-effective and can also be used for providing healthcare at home, thereby eliminating the need for prolonged hospital stays. Apart from this, the production of multi-wound NPWT devices and the development of dynamic pressure control and leak detection systems are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including improving healthcare infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.

Breakup by Device:

  • Conventional NPWT Devices

  • Single-Use NPWT Devices

  • Accessories

Breakup by Component:

  • Canisters and Dressings

  • Pumps

Breakup by Wound Type:

  • Chronic Wounds

  • Acute Wounds

Breakup by Indication:

  • Surgical and Traumatic Wounds

  • Pressure Ulcers

  • Venous Ulcers

  • Diabetic Foot Ulcer

  • Burns

  • Others

Breakup by End-User:

  • Hospitals and Clinics

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Home Care Settings

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Acelity, Cardinal Health Inc., Carilex Medical Inc., ConvaTec Group PLC, Deroyal, Genadyne Biotechnologies Inc., Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co. Kg, Medela, Molnlycke Health Care AB (A Subsidiary of Investor AB), Smith & Nephew, Talley Group, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global negative pressure wound therapy market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global negative pressure wound therapy market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the device?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the wound type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the indication?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global negative pressure wound therapy market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Device
6.1 Conventional NPWT Devices
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Single-Use NPWT Devices
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Accessories
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Component
7.1 Canisters and Dressings
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Pumps
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Wound Type
8.1 Chronic Wounds
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Acute Wounds
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Indication
9.1 Surgical and Traumatic Wounds
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Pressure Ulcers
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Venous Ulcers
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Diabetic Foot Ulcers
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Burns
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by End-User
10.1 Hospitals and Clinics
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Home Care Settings
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Others
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Indicators

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Acelity
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 Cardinal Health Inc.
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 Financials
16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.3 Carilex Medical Inc.
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 ConvaTec Group PLC
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 Financials
16.3.5 Deroyal
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6 Genadyne Biotechnologies Inc.
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7 Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co. Kg
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.8 Medela
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9 Molnlycke Health Care AB (A Subsidiary of Investor AB)
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 Smith & Nephew
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.11 Talley Group
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a7xbe8

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Support.com Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged higher on Thursday, climbing as much as 43.2% earlier in the session, ultimately ending the trading day up 41.1%. The company, which provides technical support services and cloud-based software, has been on fire all week -- gaining more than 150% -- on the receiving end of an epic short squeeze and a benefit from a cryptocurrency connection. With the ongoing adoption of digital currencies and the growing awareness of the negative environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining that relies on fossil fuels, Greenidge is positioning itself as a planet-friendly alternative.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • China Spells Out How Excessive ‘996’ Work Culture is Illegal

    (Bloomberg) -- China has issued its most comprehensive warning yet against the excessive-work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, using real and richly detailed court disputes to address a growing backlash against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security published a lengthy essay Friday about labor violations and unreasonable overtime, labeled ‘996’ because of the common practice of working 9

  • China’s boycott of Australia has redirected global flows of coal

    Since Beijing instituted an unofficial boycott of Australian coal last October in a major escalation of the two countries’ trade conflict, global flows of coal have undergone a major reshuffling. While Chinese imports of Australian coal have effectively dropped off to zero, imports from other countries have shot up to fill the gap. After all, coal makes up nearly 60% of China’s energy consumption, so its steady supply is critical for the country’s energy security.

  • Why Inovio Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) were jumping 5.9% higher as of 11:07 a.m. EDT on Thursday after rising as much as 13.6% earlier in the session. The big gain came following Inovio's announcement that Brazilian regulators authorized the initiation of a phase 3 clinical study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate INO-4800.

  • Options Trading: Alibaba Stock Sets Up For Iron Condor Trade That Could Yield 41%

    Traders thinking that volatility might drop while prices stabilize could look at an iron condor trade for Alibaba stock.

  • Here's Why Naked Brand Stock Made Big Gains Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) gained roughly 8.9% in Thursday's trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There's not much information currently available about the upcoming partnership or acquisition arrangement, but the pending arrangement is powering big gains for the company's share price. GameStop climbed roughly 2.3% in the session, while AMC Entertainment's share price dipped 7.3%.

  • HP's earnings beat estimates, will implement vaccine mandate for return to office

    HP Inc. CEO Enrique Lores chats with Yahoo Finance about the path forward for the computer and printer maker as the pandemic rolls right along.

  • Why Doximity Plunged Nearly 13% Today

    Analyst Jackson Ader fears the big 250% run-up from its June IPO price of $26 per share has run its course, and then some. Don't sweat it if you haven't heard of Doximity; most people haven't. The obscurely focused networking website catering to the medical community has only been a publicly traded enterprise for a couple of months, and went public in the midst of plenty of other noise.

  • Altria Group raises dividend by nearly 5%

    Altria Group Inc. said Thursday its board of directors approved a 4.7% dividend increase to 90 cents a share. The quarterly dividend is payable on Oct. 12 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15. The new annualized dividend rate is $3.60 a share, the maker of tobacco products said. Altria has increased the dividend 56 times in the past 52 years, the company said. Shares of Altria edged higher Thursday and have gained around 19% this year, matching the S&P 500 index performance.

  • Salesforce and Snowflake surge, Lordstown Motors pops on new CEO, meme stocks mixed

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Dow Jones Dips Amid Fed Official Demand; Tesla Falls Despite Elon Musk Surprise; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones fell after a senior Fed official made a demand. Tesla dipped despite CEO Elon Musk sharing a surprise. Some stocks passed buy.

  • Cramer Calls Applied Materials 'Buyable,' Let's See If the Charts Agree

    In this daily bar chart of AMAT, below, we see a positive situation, if you believe in chart patterns. Trading volume has declined during this chart pattern and that is typical for ascending or bullish triangles. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been steady and is close to making a new high.

  • These 20 ‘left behind’ stocks among the S&P 500 are expected to rise up to 59% over 12 months

    During a third banner year for the stock market, there are some surprises among the small number of stocks that are down for 2021.

  • Top REITs for September 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • EU to launch probe into Nvidia’s $54bn Arm takeover

    The probe is expected to open in early September after the US chipmaker officially notifies the European Commission (EC) of its plan.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • Why Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Jumped This Week

    On Monday, the company said that its Sofusa technology, while delivering Enbrel (a drug marketed in the U.S. by Amgen) through the skin and lymphatic system, achieved a strong response in a phase 1B study against rheumatoid arthritis after 12 weeks.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Retreats Before Fed Chief Powell; Tesla Shows Bullish Action Amid Self-Driving Claims

    The market rally paused with Fed chief Powell on deck. Tesla is trading tight amid Elon Musk's FSD claims. Peloton, Workday were big movers late.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.